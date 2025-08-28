TNPSC Group 1 2025: Prelims Result Out, Mains Exam Date Out, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

TNPSC Group 1 examination is a state level exam that is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, Government of Tamil Nadu. The TNPSC Group 1 exam 2025 notification was released for filling up 90 vacancies in the State. The result for the TNPSC Group 1 result has been declared on 28th August 2025. We have shared the latest updates on the TNPSC Group 1 exam on this page.
TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2025 Latest Updates
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims result. The candidates who have qualified the exam are provisionally shortlisted to appear for the Main Written Examination for posts included in the Combined Civil Services Examination–I (Group-I Services). The Mains exam shall be held from 1st to 4th December 2025 at the Chennai exam centre only.
Download TNPSC Group 1 Result 2025
TNPSC Group 1 exam 2025 is scheduled for 15th June 2025. The candidates who have filled out the application forms carefully can download the TNPSC Group 1 admit card 2025 online from here. The direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 admit card 2025 is expected to be released in the 1st week of June 2025. We shall update the direct link to download the hall ticket here on Jagran Josh.
Download TNPSC Group 1 Admit Card 2025
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) released the TNPSC Group 1 recruitment 2025 notification for filling up a total of 72 Group 1 posts. The TNPSC Group 1 notification pdf was released on 1st April 2025. Candidates can apply online for the exam from 1st April to 30th April 2025.
Along with the notification, the TNPSC Group 1 exam date has also been released. As per the notification, the exam is going to be held on 15th June 2025. Candidates can go through this post to gather complete details on the TNPSC Group 1 exam.
TNPSC Group 1 2025 Exam Important Dates
The TNPSC Group 1 2025 exam is going to be held on 15th June 2025. Candidates who are going to apply for the exam must start their preparation to ace the exam.The apply online link is active from 1st to 30th April 2025. The following table gives the details regarding the important dates associated with the exam.
|Events
|Dates
|TNPSC Group 1 Notification 2025
|1st April 2025
|TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online 2025
|1st April 2025
|Last Date to Apply Online
|30th April 2025 (11:59 pm)
|Last Date to Pay the Application Fee
|30th April 2025 (11:59 pm)
|Modification Window
|5th to 7th May 2025 (11:59 pm)
|Hall Ticket releases on
|1st week of June 2025
|TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Date 2025
|15th June 2025 (9:30 am to 12:30 pm)
TNPSC Group 1 Exam Date for Prelims Exam
The TNPSC has announced the Prelims exam date along with the notification. The exam shall be held on 15th June 2025 in a single shift. The Mains exam date shall be released later on. Check the table below to know about the exam timing.
|
TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Date
|
15th June 2025
|
09.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M
|
TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Date
|
Will be announced later at the time of the declaration of the results of the preliminary examination
What is TNPSC Group 1 Exam?
The TNPSC Group 1 exam is conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for recruitment of candidates in Group 1 services. The candidates are appointed to the posts of Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, etc. The selection of the candidates is done through Prelims, Mains and Interview.
Posts in TNPSC Group 1 Services
The candidates who qualify the TNPSC Group 1 exam are appointed to the following posts.
- Deputy Collector
- Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-1)
- Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes)
- Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies
- Assistant Director of Rural Development
- District Employment Officer
- District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services)
TNPSC Group 1 Vacancy 2025
TNPSC has released a total of 72 vacancies for various posts under TNPSC Group 1 Services along with the official notification. The post-wise vacancies under TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination-I has been shared as announced.
|Post Codes
|Post Name
|Name of Service
|Vacancies
|TNPSC Group 1 Vacancy 2025
|1001
|Deputy Collector
|Tamil Nadu Civil Service
|28
|1002
|Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category - 1)
|Tamil Nadu Police Service
|07
|1003
|Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes)
|Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Service
|19
|1006
|Assistant Director of Rural Development
|Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Service
|07
|1007
|District Employment Officer
|Tamil Nadu General Service
|03
|1946
|Assistant Commissioner of Labour
|Tamil Nadu Labour Service
|06
|Total
|70
|TNPSC Group 1A Vacancy 2025
|1009
|Assistant Conservator of Forests
|Tamil Nadu Forest Service
|02
|Grand Total
|72
TNPSC Group 1 2025 Apply Online Steps
The TNPSC Group 1 application form has to be filled by following the steps below.
Step 1: Go to the official TNPSC website.
Step 2: Click on the “TNPSC Group 1 Apply Online” link on the homepage.
Step 3: A new page will be displayed. Enter all the asked details to complete the One-time registration process.
Step 4: Log in with the credentials and complete the application form with the required details.
Step 5: Upload the scanned documents of the photograph, signature, and other documents in the given format.
Step 6: Preview the online form and click on the submit button.
Step 7: Proceed ahead to pay the application fees as per your category.
Step 8: Lastly, take the printout of the filled TNPSC Group 1 online form for future reference.
TNPSC Group 1 Application Fee
Candidates appearing for the TNPSC Group 1 exam 2025 need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee remains the same as last year. Check the category wise exam fee below in the table.
|
TNPSC Group 1 Application Fees 2025
|
Exam
|
TNPSC Group 1 Application Fees
|
One Registration Fee
|
Rs 150
|
Preliminary Examination Fee
|
Rs 100
|
Main Written Examination Fee
|
Rs.200
|
Scheduled Castes / Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyars)/Scheduled Tribes
|
Exempted
|
Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities/Backward Classes (other than Muslim) / Backward Classes (Muslim)
|
Three Free Chances
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
Two Free Chances
TNPSC Group 1 2025 Application Form Correction
The candidates who fill out the TNPSC Group 1 exam for the Preliminary exam will also be eligible to make corrections in the application form. The correction window will be opened from 2 May to 4 May. No modification will be allowed in the application form after the last date.
TNPSC Group 1 2025 Exam Selection Process
The TNPSC Group 1 selection process consists of the following three stages:
Stage 1: The preliminary examination is a type of screening test.
Stage 2: The Mains exam is a subjective-type written exam. This exam will be taken by those candidates who manage to qualify the Prelims exam.
Stage 3: The personal interview is the last and final phase of the selection process.
The merit list of the candidates for final selection shall be made on the basis of the marks obtained by them in the Mains and Interview.
TNPSC Group 1 Exam Pattern 2025
The TNPSC Group 1 exam pattern consists that of Prelims and Mains exam. The Prelims exam is objective in nature while the Mains exam is subjective in nature. The details regarding the TNPSC Group 1 exam pattern for Prelims and Mains exam is given below.
TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Duration of exam
|
Total marks
|
Number of Questions
|
General Studies (Degree standard)
|
3 hours
|
300
|
175
|
Aptitude and Mental Ability Test
(SSLC standard)
|
25
|
Total
|
200
TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Duration of exam
|
Paper I (Tamil Eligibility Test)
|
100
|
3 hours
|
Paper II General Studies (Degree Standard)
|
250
|
3 hours
|
Paper III General Studies (Degree Standard)
|
250
|
3 hours
|
Paper IV General Studies (Degree Standard)
|
250
|
3 hours
|
Total
|
850
|
TNPSC Group 1 Interview
The last stage of the TNPSC Group 1 exam is the interview. This is for a total of 100 marks. There is no qualifying marks for this stage of the exam. It is mandatory for all the candidates who qualify the Mains exam to appear for the interview.
TNPSC Group 1 Exam Helpline Number
If any candidate faces any issue during the TNPSC Group 1 application form fill up then he or she may contact the office of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in person or over the Toll-Free No.1800 419 0958 on all working days between 10.00 A.M and 5.45 P.M. Other than this, one can also email their queries regarding the One Time Registration / online application at the following:
>> helpdesk@tnpscexams.in.
>> grievance.tnpsc@tn.gov.in.
>> Address of TNPSC: Secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Road, V.O.C. Nagar, Park Town, Chennai - 600003
You may also apply for other Government Jobs