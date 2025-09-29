TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025: Know How & When to Download Prelims Answer Key with Response Sheet

TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 shall be released a few days after the completion of the exam. The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam was completed successfully on 28th September 2025. It is expected that the answer key could be released in the 1st week of October 2025. Once the answer key is released officially, candidates will be abl to estimate their marks. Read on to know more details.
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has successfully completed conducting the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A Prelims exam 2025 on 28th September 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date will soon be able to download the official TNPSC Group 2 answer key once it has been released.
As per the data, a total of 553634 candidates applied for the TNPSC Group 2 exam for 645 vacancies. Through the TNPSC Group 2 Exam, a total of 645 vacancies will be released for posts such as Senior Auditor, Assistant Inspector, Probation Officer, Special Branch Assistant, etc. Read on to learn about the official TNPSC Group 2 answer key release date, steps to download it, etc.
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Release Date
It is expected that the TNPSC Group 2 answer key could be released in the 1st or 2nd week of October 2025. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to check it online and also raise objections if any. The following table has the list of important dates and events associated with the TNPSC Group 2 answer key.
|
TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 Date
|
Organization
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 2 Exam
|
Vacancies
|
645
|
Answer Key (Unofficial)
|
28th September 2025
|
Answer Key (Official)
|
1st week of October 2025 (Expected)
|
Raise Objection Date
|
To be notified
|
TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
|
By end of October 2025 (Expected)
|
Exam Date
|
28th September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
- Prelims Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
|
Official Website
|
www.tnpsc.gov.in
Official TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 (Official)
The official TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Answer Key 2025 shall be declared by the exam organising body which is the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). It is anticipated that the answer key could be out in the 1st week of October 2025. As soon as the answer key link is activated at www.tnpsc.gov.in, the same will be updated here on Jagran Josh as well. .
Steps to Download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Answer Key 2025
The steps to download the TNPSC Group 2 answer key 2025 for Prelims has been shared below. Candidates need to follow the steps provided here to access the official answer key.
- Visit the official Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, navigate to the Recruitment section.
- Click on “Question Papers/Answer Keys” and then select “Objective Type with Answer Keys”.
- Look for “COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION – II IN GROUP II / Group IIA SERVICES” and click on it.
- The official TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025 with the correct responses will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the answer key and save it for future reference
Marking Scheme for TNPSC Group 2 2025 Answer Key
For the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam, there are a total of 200 questions for 300 marks. Each correct answer fetches one mark. There is no negative marking. Check the table below.
|
Sections
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Total Marks
|
General Studies
|
75
|
1.5
|
112.5
|
Aptitude & Mental Ability
|
25
|
1.5
|
37.5
|
General Tamil / General English
|
100
|
1.5
|
150
|
Total
|
200
|
—
|
300
|
Negative Marking
|
–
|
No
|
No
