Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Know How and When to Check Official Answer Key Online

Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 shall be released by the officials on its website few days after the completion of the exam. It is expected that the officials might declare the answer key in September itself. With the exam being completed on 13th and 14th September 2025, candidates are eagerly waiting for the declaration of the answer key. Read on to know about the answer key release date, steps to download it and more here.
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 exam was completed successfully on 13th and 14th September 2025 across various exam centres across Rajasthan. Candidates who have appeared for the exam online will be able to check the official answer key online soon. Through this recruitment, a total of 10,000 vacancies will be filled. Once the official answer key is released, candidates will be able to download it and raise objections within the date specified by the officials.
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Highlights
The Rajasthan Police Constable is an annually held exam. Check the table below for major highlights.
|
Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025: Overview
|
Exam organised by
|
Rajasthan Police Department
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Vacancies
|
10,000
|
Exam Date
|
13 & 14 September 2025
|
Answer Key Status
|
To be released soon
|
Objection Window
|
To be announced
|
Official Website
|
police.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police Constable Official Answer Key Release Date 2025
The Rajasthan Police Constable Official Answer Key Release Date has not been officially announced yet. However, it is expected that the answer key could be declared in September. Through the official answer key, candidates will be able to check it and raise objections with a valid proof of the correct answer. After verifying the objections raised, a final answer key will be released.
What are the Steps to Download Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025?
The Rajasthan Police Constable Official answer key will be made available on the official website along with the Rajasthan Police Constable exam. The answer key will be available for all the shifts held on two consecutive days that is September 13 and 14, 2025. Candidates can check the steps to download Rajasthan Police Constable Question Paper Answer Key 2025.
- Go to the official website of Rajasthan Police which is police.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the Recruitment/Result section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key 2025.
- Select your exam shift/date and open the PDF.
- Download and save the Answer Key PDF for reference.
How to Calculate Marks using Rajasthan Police Constable Answer Key?
Candidates can download the Rajasthan Police Constable answer key 2025 using the following method. For each correct answer, 1 mark is awarded, while for each incorrect answer, 0.25 mark is deducted.
|
Response Type
|
Marks Awarded
|
Correct Answer
|
+1 Mark
|
Wrong Answer
|
-0.25 Mark
|
Unanswered Question
|
0 Mark
Raise Objections for Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 Answer Key
Candidates will be able to raise objections against the Rajasthan Police Constable 2025 answer key on the official website of Rajasthan Police. Candidates who find that an answer has been incorrectly marked by the officials, then they can challenge it by submitting the proof of the correct answer key. The dates for challenging the answer key shall be intimated to the candidates along with the official answer key.
You may also apply for other Government Jobs