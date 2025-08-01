HSSC CET answer key 2025 has been officially released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its website on 29th July 2025. The provisional answer key allows the candidates who have appeared for the exam to raise objections. As the Haryana CET answer key is declared, the direct link to download the answer key has been updated here as well for the exam held on 26th and 27th July 2025 for SET A, B,C and D.
HSSC CET Answer Key 2025
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) successfully completed conducting the HSSC CET 2025 exam on 26th and 27th July 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now begin to check the HSSC CET answer key 2025 online from 29th July 2025 (late night) onwards. Candidates can also download HSSC CET question paper PDF to know the questions asked in the exam.
Candidates who have an objection against the answer key can raise objections by 1st August 2025. The HSSC CET answer key can now be checked by over 10 lakh students. Go through this post to gain further details on the Haryana CET answer key. Check here HSSC CET cut off.
Also Check: RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025
HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Download Link: July 26 & 27
The HSSC CET answer key 2025 has been officially declared on 30th July 2025. As stated by Jagran Josh, the answer key has been released before 31st July. The direct link to download Haryana CET answer key for Set A, B, C and D for 26th and 27th July is given below in the table.
|HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Out: Download PDF
|Morning Shift (09:45 am To 11 am on 26 July 2025)
|Download PDF
|Evening Shift (03:15 pm to 05 pm on 26 July 2025)
|Download PDF
|Morning Shift (09:45 am To 11 am on 27 July 2025)
|Download PDF
|Evening Shift (03:15 pm to 05 pm on 27 July 2025)
|Download PDF
HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Highlights
|
CET Answer Key 2025 Highlight
|
Organization
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Post
|
Group C & D
|
Exam Name
|
Common Eligibility Test
|
Mode of Answer Key
|
Online
|
Answer Key
|
By 31st July 2025, Expected
|
Group C Exam Date
|
26th & 27th July 2025
|
Raise Objection Dates
|
To be notified
|
Marking Scheme
|
For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded
1 mark will be deducted for unattempted questions
No negative marking for wrong answer
|
Official Website
|
www.hssc.gov.in
HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: Challenge Haryana CET Answer Key by this Date
The students who have an objection against ht official HSSC CET answer key 2025 can raise an objection up to 1st August 2025 only. After this date, the link to raise objections will be closed. The direct link to challenge the official CET answer key is specified below.
|Link to raise objections against HSSC CET answer key 2025
|Click Here
Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 Release Date
The HSSC CET answer key 2025 is now declared on 29th July 2025. The answer key can be checked online and objections can be raised up to 1st August 2025 a
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Starting of online application
|
May 28, 2025
|
Last date of application
|
June 12, 2025
|
HSSC CET exam date 2025
|
26th and 27th July 2025
|
Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 Release Date
|
29th July 2025
|
Last date to raise objections
|
1st July 2025
What are the Steps to Download HSSC CET Provisional Answer Key 2025?
The HSSC CET answer key 2025 can be downloaded online from the HSSC website. The steps to download the provisional answer key are as follows:
- Visit the Official Website
Go to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s official portal: hssc.gov.in
- Navigate to the Answer Key Section
On the homepage, locate and click on the “Answer Key” tab.
- Select the Relevant Link
Look for the link titled “Provisional Answer Key of Haryana CET Conducted on 26th/27th July 2025” and click on it.
- Login to Access the Answer Key
A login page will appear. Enter your Registration/Application Number, Date of Birth, and the captcha/security code, then click Sign In.
- View the Answer Key
The provisional answer key will be displayed on your screen.
- Download for Future Use
Save and download the answer key PDF for future reference.
How to Calculate Marks Using Haryana CET Answer Key: Marking Pattern
The HSSC CET 2025 exam consists of 100 objective-type questions, each valued at 1 mark, making the total marks 100. There is no negative marking in the exam. The marking is done based on the following criteria:
|
Response Type
|
Marks Awarded
|
Correct Answer
|
+1 mark
|
Incorrect Answer
|
0 marks (no negative marking)
|
Unattempted Question
|
–1 mark
|
Total Questions
|
100
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
You may also apply for other Government Jobs