HSSC CET answer key 2025 has been officially released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its website on 29th July 2025. The provisional answer key allows the candidates who have appeared for the exam to raise objections. As the Haryana CET answer key is declared, the direct link to download the answer key has been updated here as well for the exam held on 26th and 27th July 2025 for SET A, B,C and D. 

Download HSSC CET answer key 2025 here

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) successfully completed conducting the HSSC CET 2025 exam on 26th and 27th July 2025. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can now begin to check the HSSC CET answer key 2025 online from 29th July 2025 (late night) onwards. Candidates can also download HSSC CET question paper PDF to know the questions asked in the exam. 

Candidates who have an objection against the answer key can raise objections by 1st August 2025. The HSSC CET answer key can now be checked by over 10 lakh students. Go through this post to gain further details on the Haryana CET answer key. Check here HSSC CET cut off

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Download Link: July 26 & 27 

The HSSC CET answer key 2025 has been officially declared on 30th July 2025. As stated by Jagran Josh, the answer key has been released before 31st July. The direct link to download Haryana CET answer key for Set A, B, C and D for 26th and 27th July is given below in the table. 

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Out: Download PDF
Morning Shift (09:45 am To 11 am on 26 July 2025) Download PDF
Evening Shift (03:15 pm to 05 pm on 26 July 2025) Download PDF
Morning Shift (09:45 am To 11 am on 27 July 2025) Download PDF
Evening Shift (03:15 pm to 05 pm on 27 July 2025) Download PDF

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025 Highlights 

CET Answer Key 2025 Highlight

Organization

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

Post

Group C & D

Exam Name

Common Eligibility Test

Mode of Answer Key

Online

Answer Key

By 31st July 2025, Expected 

Group C Exam Date

26th & 27th July 2025

Raise Objection Dates

To be notified

Marking Scheme

For each correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded

1 mark will be deducted for unattempted questions

No negative marking for wrong answer

Official Website

www.hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET Answer Key 2025: Challenge Haryana CET Answer Key by this Date

The students who have an objection against ht official HSSC CET answer key 2025 can raise an objection up to 1st August 2025 only. After this date, the link to raise objections will be closed. The direct link to challenge the official CET answer key is specified below. 

Link to raise objections against HSSC CET answer key 2025  Click Here

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 Release Date 

The HSSC CET answer key 2025 is now declared on 29th July 2025. The answer key can be checked online and objections can be raised up to 1st August 2025 a 

Particulars

Dates 

Starting of online application

May 28, 2025

Last date of application

June 12, 2025

HSSC CET exam date 2025 

26th and 27th July 2025

Haryana CET Answer Key 2025 Release Date

29th July 2025

Last date to raise objections 

1st July 2025

What are the Steps to Download HSSC CET Provisional Answer Key 2025?

The HSSC CET answer key 2025 can be downloaded online from the HSSC website. The steps to download the provisional answer key are as follows: 

  1. Visit the Official Website
     Go to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s official portal: hssc.gov.in
  2. Navigate to the Answer Key Section
     On the homepage, locate and click on the “Answer Key” tab.
  3. Select the Relevant Link
     Look for the link titled “Provisional Answer Key of Haryana CET Conducted on 26th/27th July 2025” and click on it.
  4. Login to Access the Answer Key
     A login page will appear. Enter your Registration/Application Number, Date of Birth, and the captcha/security code, then click Sign In.
  5. View the Answer Key
     The provisional answer key will be displayed on your screen.
  6. Download for Future Use
     Save and download the answer key PDF for future reference.

How to Calculate Marks Using Haryana CET Answer Key: Marking Pattern 

The HSSC CET 2025 exam consists of 100 objective-type questions, each valued at 1 mark, making the total marks 100. There is no negative marking in the exam. The marking is done based on the following criteria:

Response Type

Marks Awarded

Correct Answer

+1 mark

Incorrect Answer

0 marks (no negative marking)

Unattempted Question

–1 mark

Total Questions

100

Maximum Marks

100

