A PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificate is issued by the Government of India that proves your vehicle’s exhaust emissions meet limits set by law. It is legally required to carry a valid PUC while driving, and the record of each issued PUC is uploaded to the government Parivahan system so owners can view or download a copy. The SBI General Insurance website mentions: “PUC stands for ‘Pollution Under Control’. The PUC certificate is a document that certifies that a vehicle’s emission levels are within prescribed emission standards. In order to get this certificate, a vehicle is put through the PUC test.” Keeping a valid PUC helps you avoid fines, supports cleaner air, and is often checked during traffic stops and for vehicle-related services. As the recent pollution levels in India’s capital Delhi and other neighboring cities is continuously increasing and that is why no fuel will be provided at the petrol pumps without a valid PUC.

The Akashvani News mentions: “Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that vehicles without a proper Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate will not be provided fuel at petrol pumps from tomorrow.” Here is a complete guide on how you can download your PUC certificate and how you can attain a new one offline if your previous PUC certificate has expired. How and Where to Download PUC Certificate? Here are the simple steps you can follow right away to gain access to a PUC certificate. If PUC is issued and you want to attain a digital cop then you can follow these steps: Access the official parivahan website through https://puc.parivahan.gov.in/ Source: Parivahan

Click on the PUC certificate option. Source: Parivahan Enter your vehicle’s registration number Source: Parivahan

In the next column you need to enter the last 5 characters of your vehicle’s Chassis number. Source: Parivahan Click on the PUC Details button and your details will appear on the screen. Source: Parivahan You can now download a PDF for your vehicle’s PUC certificate. The National Government Services Portal mentions: “Vehicle owners can obtain the Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate online by entering the vehicle registration number, last 5 digits of the chassis number, and a security code. This certificate confirms that the vehicle meets the required emission norms. It is mandatory for all vehicles and must be renewed regularly to avoid penalties under pollution control laws.” If you need a new/renewed PUC A PUC can only be issued after an emission test at an authorised testing centre (ARAI-approved equipment). The centre gives a printed certificate on passing and uploads the record to Parivahan, so you can later download it.

The National Government Services Portal mentions: “Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) can be issued by Pollution Check Points (Pollution Under Control - PUC Centers) across the country using the application which captures smoke parameters through API provided by the vehicle manufacturer; if the vehicle emissions are found to be within the norms the PUCC is issued” Step-by-step (Get/Renew PUC Offline): Find an authorised PUC centre. Use the Parivahan PUC Centre List on the portal or your state transport site to locate centres near you. Only authorised centres using approved equipment can issue valid PUCs.

Go to the centre with the vehicle. No special documents are usually required — bring the vehicle and registration details.

Technician runs the emission test. If readings are within permissible limits, the centre prints the PUC certificate and uploads the details to Parivahan immediately. If readings exceed limits, you’ll be advised to repair and retest.

Pay the fee. Centres charge a small nominal fee which varies by state. Keep the receipt; it shows the issuing centre details if you need to follow up.

What are the Benefits of PUC Certificate? Why Do You Need it? 1. Legal compliance which helps to avoid fines and penalties Carrying a valid PUC is mandatory. Enforcement is active: driving without a valid PUC can attract fines and, in severe cases or repeat offences, higher penalties. Recent enforcement and state rules show fines (commonly starting around ₹1,000 for a first offence in many states, with higher penalties and even possible imprisonment in extreme or repeated violations under amended MV rules). 2. Proof for insurance, resale and fitness checks Vehicle insurance renewals, fitness checks and some RTO processes may ask for proof of a valid PUC. A downloadable PUC PDF from Parivahan is accepted as evidence and is handy during such processes. 3. Environmental and health benefit PUC testing enforces emission limits and helps reduce particulate and gaseous pollutants from vehicles. Regular testing and compliance contribute to lower urban air pollution and better public health — a key reason governments require PUC checks and keep authorised equipment lists.