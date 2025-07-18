Haryana CET Notification 2025 for Group C was released on 26th May 2025 by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to recruit candidates for various Group C posts in state departments. The test is qualifying in nature for further selection stages such as written exams or skill tests. HSSC CET exam date has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. As per the notice released, the exam is scheduled for two days in 4 shifts. Around 13.47 Lakh candidates have registered for HSSC CET for which the admit card has been released. Get the latest updates on the HSSC CEt exam on this page.
HSSC CET 2025
HSSC CET exam admit card 2025 has been released by HSSC on its official website on 18th July 2025. The exam shall be held in 21 exam centres across Haryana. The candidates must download HSSC CET admit card online to carry to the exam hall.
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the official HSSC CET Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Group C and D posts across various departments in Haryana. The exam for HSSC CET Group C post shall be held on 26th and 27th July 2025. The admit card for the same is expected to be out 2 to 3 days prior to the exam date.
Candidates who qualify Haryana CET will be eligible for further selection processes for various Group C and D posts as per the HSSC guidelines. The CET scores remains valid for three years, with a new validity period commencing if a candidate improves their score in subsequent attempts. Get more details on Haryana CET exam on this page.
HSSC CET 2025 Exam Highlights
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on their official website www.hssc.gov.in.
|
HSSC CET Exam 2025- Overview
|
Organization
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission
|
Post
|
Group C & D
|
Exam Name
|
Common Eligibility Test- 2025
|
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025
|
2 days before exam
|
Group C Exam Date
|
26th and 27th July 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Types of Questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes)
|
Official Website
|
www.hssc.gov.in
HSSC CET 2025 Important Dates
The HSSC CET online registration closed on 12th June 2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can appear for the exam on 26th and 27th July 2025 as per the dates specified in their admit card. The following table displays the important dates associated with the Haryana CET exam.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Date of publication of advertisement
|
May 26, 2025
|
Starting of online application
|
May 28, 2025
|
Last date of application
|
June 12, 2025
|
Closing Date for deposit of fee
|
June 14, 2025
|
HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Releases on
|
July 18, 2025
|
HSSC CET exam date 2025
|
26th and 27th July 2025
Haryana CET Group C Post List
The following posts shall be filled up for HSSC Group C posts.
|
Post Name
|
Job Profile
|
Sectional Officer (Civil)
|
Supervising civil engineering works and projects
|
Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)
|
Managing and executing civil/electrical engineering tasks
|
Assistant Manager
|
Handling administrative and managerial duties
|
Municipal Engineer
|
Overseeing municipal infrastructure and services
|
Supervisor
|
Monitoring daily operations and workforce
|
Draftsman
|
Creating technical drawings and blueprints
|
Assistant Project Officer
|
Assisting in project planning and execution
|
Operator
|
Operating machinery and equipment
|
Equipment Repairer
|
Repairing and maintaining equipment
|
Rice Mill Manager
|
Managing rice mill operations
|
Lab Assistant
|
Supporting laboratory procedures and testing
|
Technical Assistant
|
Providing technical support in various departments
|
Motor Vehicle Inspector
|
Inspecting vehicles for compliance and safety
|
Foreman II (Hydel)
|
Supervising hydel power plant operations
|
Scientific Assistant
|
Assisting in scientific research and experiments
|
Architectural Assistant
|
Supporting architectural design and planning
|
Modeller
|
Creating models for design and analysis
HSSC CET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply Online
The candidates had to apply online for HSSC CET 2025 exam from 28th May to 14th June 2025. Here are the steps that will enable you to fill out the online form.
Step 1: Register Yourself
Step 2: Login and Fill Application Form
Step 3: Edit the Application Form
Step 4: Attach Required Documents
Step 5: Application Fee
Step 6: Review and Submit
Step 7: Print the Application Form
HSSC CET Group C Application Fees 2025
The HSSC CET Group C Application Fees 2025 must be paid online using mode. The fee varies based on the candidate's category, as shown below.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/ OBC/ EWS
|
Rs. 500/-
|
SC/ ST/ PWD
|
Rs. 0/-
HSSC CET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
HSSC CET eligibility criteria consists of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualifications. The eligibility for Haryana CET 2025 exam are as follows:
|
Eligibility Component
|
Details
|
Minimum Educational Qualification
|
- 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or Equivalent
- OR Matric with Additional Qualification
|
Age Limit
|
- Minimum: 18 years (as on the closing date)
- Maximum: 42 years (as on the closing date)
|
Experience Consideration
|
- For age relaxation, experience will be considered only after acquiring the essential qualification.
- Must be issued by competent authority of concerned Haryana Govt. Department/Board/Corporation/Govt. aided institution.
HSSC CET 2025 Exam Pattern for Group C and D Post
The Haryana CET 2025 exam pattern for Group C and Group D posts has been released by the officials. The exams will be held in offline or pen and paper mode. We have explained further details on HSSC CET exam pattern below. Candidates should check out the HSSC CET syllabus as well.
HSSC CET Group C Exam Pattern
The HSSC CET 2025 exam consists of a total of 100 questions for a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes.
- The question paper will be set in both English & Hindi languages (Bilingual).
- There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
- Any unattempted question will lead to a deduction of 1 mark.
- The following table displays the subjects, number of questions, marks and duration for HSSC CET Group C exam pattern.
|
Subjects
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge + Computer
|
15
|
15 (11+4)
|
1 hour 45 minutes
|
Reasoning
|
15
|
15
|
Maths
|
15
|
15
|
English
|
15
|
15
|
Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Haryana GK
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
HSSC CET Group D Exam Pattern 2025
The Haryana Common Eligibility Test for Group D post exam is held in offline mode and consists of a total of 100 questions, and each question carries 1 mark. The exam is held for a total duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes. The question paper is Bilingual (English & Hindi).
- There is no negative marking for wrong or blank answers in the HSSC Group D exam.
|
Subjects/Sections
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
1 hour 45 minutes
|
Hindi
|
10
|
10
|
Quantitative Ability
|
15
|
15
|
General Science
|
15
|
15
|
General Awareness
|
15
|
15
|
English
|
10
|
10
|
Haryana General Knowledge
|
25
|
25
|
Total
|
100
|
100
You may also apply for other Government Jobs