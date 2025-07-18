Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HSSC CET 2025: Admit Card (Out), Exam Date (Out), Cut Off, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

Haryana CET Notification 2025 for Group C was released on 26th May 2025 by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) to recruit candidates for various Group C posts in state departments. The test is qualifying in nature for further selection stages such as written exams or skill tests. HSSC CET exam date has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. As per the notice released, the exam is scheduled for two days in 4 shifts. Around 13.47 Lakh candidates have registered for HSSC CET for which the admit card has been released. Get the latest updates on the HSSC CEt exam on this page. 

null

HSSC CET 2025 

HSSC CET exam admit card 2025 has been released by HSSC on its official website on 18th July 2025. The exam shall be held in 21 exam centres across Haryana. The candidates must download HSSC CET admit card online to carry to the exam hall. 

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released the official HSSC CET Notification 2025 for the recruitment of Group C and D posts across various departments in Haryana. The exam for HSSC CET Group C post shall be held on 26th and 27th July 2025. The admit card for the same is expected to be out 2 to 3 days prior to the exam date.

Candidates who qualify Haryana CET will be eligible for further selection processes for various Group C and D posts as per the HSSC guidelines. The CET scores remains valid for three years, with a new validity period commencing if a candidate improves their score in subsequent attempts. Get more details on Haryana CET exam on this page. 

HSSC CET 2025 Exam Highlights 

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission on their official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC CET Exam 2025- Overview

Organization

Haryana Staff Selection Commission

Post

Group C & D

Exam Name

Common Eligibility Test- 2025

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025

2 days before exam

Group C Exam Date

26th and 27th July 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Types of Questions

Multiple Choice Questions

Number of Questions

100

Total Marks

100

Duration

1 hour 45 minutes (105 minutes)

Official Website

www.hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET 2025 Important Dates 

The HSSC CET online registration closed on 12th June 2025. Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can appear for the exam on 26th and 27th July 2025 as per the dates specified in their admit card. The following table displays the important dates associated with the Haryana CET exam. 

Particulars

Dates 

Date of publication of advertisement

May 26, 2025

Starting of online application

May 28, 2025

Last date of application

June 12, 2025

Closing Date for deposit of fee

June 14, 2025

HSSC CET Admit Card 2025 Releases on 

July 18, 2025

HSSC CET exam date 2025 

26th and 27th July 2025

Haryana CET Group C Post List

The following posts shall be filled up for HSSC Group C posts. 

Post Name

Job Profile

Sectional Officer (Civil)

Supervising civil engineering works and projects

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical)

Managing and executing civil/electrical engineering tasks

Assistant Manager

Handling administrative and managerial duties

Municipal Engineer

Overseeing municipal infrastructure and services

Supervisor

Monitoring daily operations and workforce

Draftsman

Creating technical drawings and blueprints

Assistant Project Officer

Assisting in project planning and execution

Operator

Operating machinery and equipment

Equipment Repairer

Repairing and maintaining equipment

Rice Mill Manager

Managing rice mill operations

Lab Assistant

Supporting laboratory procedures and testing

Technical Assistant

Providing technical support in various departments

Motor Vehicle Inspector

Inspecting vehicles for compliance and safety

Foreman II (Hydel)

Supervising hydel power plant operations

Scientific Assistant

Assisting in scientific research and experiments

Architectural Assistant

Supporting architectural design and planning

Modeller

Creating models for design and analysis

HSSC CET 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply Online 

The candidates had to apply online for HSSC CET 2025 exam from 28th May to 14th June 2025. Here are the steps that will enable you to fill out the online form. 

Step 1: Register Yourself

Step 2: Login and Fill Application Form

Step 3: Edit the Application Form

Step 4: Attach Required Documents

Step 5: Application Fee

Step 6: Review and Submit

Step 7: Print the Application Form

HSSC CET Group C Application Fees 2025

The HSSC CET Group C Application Fees 2025 must be paid online using mode. The fee varies based on the candidate's category, as shown below.

Category

Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS

Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ PWD

Rs. 0/-

HSSC CET 2025 Eligibility Criteria 

HSSC CET eligibility criteria consists of fulfilling the age limit and educational qualifications. The eligibility for Haryana CET 2025 exam are as follows: 

Eligibility Component

Details

Minimum Educational Qualification

- 10+2 (Senior Secondary) or Equivalent

- OR Matric with Additional Qualification

Age Limit

- Minimum: 18 years (as on the closing date)

- Maximum: 42 years (as on the closing date)

Experience Consideration

- For age relaxation, experience will be considered only after acquiring the essential qualification.

- Must be issued by competent authority of concerned Haryana Govt. Department/Board/Corporation/Govt. aided institution.

HSSC CET 2025 Exam Pattern for Group C and D Post 

The Haryana CET 2025 exam pattern for Group C and Group D posts has been released by the officials. The exams will be held in offline or pen and paper mode. We have explained further details on HSSC CET exam pattern below. Candidates should check out the HSSC CET syllabus as well.

HSSC CET Group C Exam Pattern

The HSSC CET 2025 exam consists of a total of 100 questions for a duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

  • The question paper will be set in both English & Hindi languages (Bilingual).
  • There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
  • Any unattempted question will lead to a deduction of 1 mark. 
  • The following table displays the subjects, number of questions, marks and duration for HSSC CET Group C exam pattern. 

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge + Computer

15

15 (11+4)

1 hour 45 minutes

Reasoning

15

15

Maths

15

15

English

15

15

Hindi

15

15

Haryana GK

25

25

Total

100

100

HSSC CET Group D Exam Pattern 2025

The Haryana Common Eligibility Test for Group D post exam is held in offline mode and consists of a total of 100 questions, and each question carries 1 mark. The exam is held for a total duration of 1 hour and 45 minutes. The question paper is Bilingual (English & Hindi). 

  • There is no negative marking for wrong or blank answers in the HSSC Group D exam.

Subjects/Sections

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Reasoning

10

10

1 hour 45 minutes

Hindi

10

10

Quantitative Ability

15

15

General Science

15

15

General Awareness

15

15

English

10

10

Haryana General Knowledge

25

25

Total

100

100

