Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Prelims admit card 2025 on its website on 13th May 2025. With the exam date scheduled for 18th May, the hall ticket download link has now been activated at upsc.gov.in. Get information regarding the UPSC CSE Prelims admit card release date, steps to download it, exam schedule, etc.
UPSC Admit Card 2025 Released
The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CSE Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC CSE 2025 can download the admit card, for which the link has been activated for the candidates on upsc.gov.in. The successfully registered candidates can download their CSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their credentials.
Here is a screenshot of the UPSC Prelims admit card 2025 login window.
The UPSC Admit card 2025 is an essential document that every candidate must carry to get entry into the examination hall. Forgetting to bring it could lead to serious consequences, including being denied the opportunity to sit for the exam. Read this post to get complete information about the admit card release date, download link, exam schedule, time, etc.
UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link
The UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded from the official website from the release date until the last date of the exam. Only those candidates can download the UPSC CSE admit card who have successfully registered for the exam. The direct download link for the UPSC Prelims admit card will be available here once it is released.
|UPSC Prelims Admit Card 2025 Download Link
|Click Here
UPSC CSE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The UPSC Prelims admit card 2025 is now available for download online from 13th May onwards. Candidates can download the admit card online up to 18th May 2025 only. Check out the important dates given below in the table.
|UPSC IAS 2025 Events
|Dates
|UPSC 2025 Notification Release Date
|22nd January 2025
|UPSC IAS Application Form 2025 Release Date
|22nd January 2025
|Last Date to apply
|21st February 2025, up to 6 PM.
|UPSC IAS Admit Card release date
|13th May 2025
|IAS Exam Date 2025 for Prelims
|18th May 2025
How to Download UPSC Admit Card 2025: Check Steps Here
The UPSC Prelims admit card 2025 can be downloaded only through online mode on the UPSC website. Here are the steps to download the hall ticket online.
- Visit the official website of UPSC. i.e. upsconline.nic.in.
- Click on UPSC IAS/IFS Prelims Admit Card 2025.
- Enter the required credentials and click on the submit button.
- Candidates can download and take a printout of it for future reference.
What Identity Proof is Required with UPSC Admit Card 2025?
The candidates are required to carry the same photo identity proof whose number was mentioned in the UPSC application form. Here is a list of valid ID proofs that have to be carried by the candidates to the exam hall while appearing for the UPSC IAS exam 2025:
- Aadhar Card
- PAN Card
- Voter-ID Card
- Driving Licence
- Passport
- Identity Card issued by any Government Authority
What to do in case of Discrepancy in UPSC CSE Call Letter?
The UPSC admit card 2025 bears the personal details of the candidates such as the candidate's name, date of birth, etc. The personal details mentioned in the UPSC admit card will be checked with the details mentioned on the UPSC CSE (IAS) admit card. For any discrepancies in the UPSC Admit Card, candidates should promptly contact the UPSC exam authority. You can reach the helpdesk from Monday to Saturday between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Here are the contact details:
|Category
|Details
|Postal Address
|UNION PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION
Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road
New Delhi – 110069
|Facilitation Counter
|011-23098543
011-23385271
|Email for Technical Issues
|web-upsc@nic.in
|Email for Applicant Data Issues
|uscsp-upsc@nic.in
|General Feedback Email
|feedback-upsc@gov.in
