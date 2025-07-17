TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Download PDF & Check Important Topics

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is responsible for conducting the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination Group II (CCSE-II) for Group 2 posts. The syllabus consists of Prelims and Mains exam. As the syllabus is vast, therefore, candidates should be consistent with their preparations for the exam. We have shared the TNPSC Group 2 syllabus PDF here for your reference to prepare for the exam.

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 

TNPSC Group 2 syllabus 2025 consists of the Prelims and Mains exam. Prelims is objective in nature. On the other hand, Mains syllabus for TNPSC Group 2 is descriptive and Group 2A is both descriptive and objective in nature. The syllabus mainly consists of Language paper (General Tamil or General English) Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability papers. Read on to know the details syllabus and download pdf. 

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download 

Candidates can download the latest TNPSC Group 2 syllabus PDF through the direct link that is shared below here. The PDF has the subject wise list of topics for the exam. It is advised that the candidates download and take its printout for exam preparation as the syllabus is vast. 

Click Here to Download TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus PDF

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 Highlights 

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

Organization Name

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Name of the Exam

TNPSC Group 2 Exam

TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process
  1. Preliminary Exam
  2. Mains Exam
  3. Interview (only for Group 2 Posts)

Duration of Exam

Prelims: 3 hours

Mains: 1 hour 30 minutes (Paper I)+ 3 hours (Paper II)

Language of Exam

English, Tamil

Mode of Exam

Offline

Mode of Counselling

Offline

Official website

www.tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 for Prelims 

The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims syllabus consists of three subjects. All the questions are objective in nature. Below we have listed the subjects that are there in the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam. 

  • Language (General Tamil or General Studies)
  • General Studies
  • Aptitude and Mental Ability 

TNPSC Group 2 General English Syllabus 

The TNPSC General Tamil or General English Syllabus is based on SSLC level for a total of 100 marks. 

Part

Topic

Subtopics

Part A

Grammar

Synonyms, Antonyms, Prefix, Suffix, Compound Words, Articles, Prepositions

Tenses, Voice, Infinitive, Gerund, Participle, Sentence Pattern

Error Spotting, Question Tags, Degrees of Comparison, Plural Forms

Part B

Literature (Poetry)

Figures of Speech: Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Alliteration, etc.

Appreciation: Themes, Lines, Rhyme Scheme, Poet’s Name

Part C

Authors and Literary Works

Match Author with Work, Quotes, Characters, Themes

Biographies: Nehru, Bose, Helen Keller, etc.

Short Stories and Drama: O. Henry, Tagore, Shakespeare, etc.

TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil Syllabus 

The TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil syllabus consists of the topics that the candidates have studied at SSLC standard. The syllabus is shared below. 

 

 

TNPSC Group 2 General Studies Syllabus

The TNPSC Group 2 General Studies syllabus consists of several sub topics. They are General Science, : Geography of India, : History, Culture of India, and Indian National Movement, Indian Polity, Indian Economy and Development Administration in Tamil Nadu, : History, Culture, Heritage, and Socio-Political Movements in Tamil Nadu. All the questions will be asked as objective multiple questions. 

The list of topics covered under the syllabus is given in the table below. 

TNPSC Group 2 General Science Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit I

General Science

- Scientific Knowledge and Scientific Temper, Power of Reasoning, Rote vs Conceptual Learning

- Nature of Universe, General Scientific Laws, Mechanics

- Properties of Matter, Force, Motion and Energy, Electricity, Magnetism, Light, Sound, Heat

- Nuclear Physics, Laser, Electronics and Communication

- Elements & Compounds, Acids, Bases, Salts, Petroleum, Fertilizers, Pesticides

- Life Science: Classification, Evolution, Genetics, Physiology, Health, Environment & Ecology

TNPSC Group 2 Current Events Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit II

Current Events

- History: Latest diary, National symbols, States, Eminent persons, Sports, Books

- Polity: Political system, Public awareness, Delivery system issues

- Economics: Current socio-economic issues

- Geography: Geographical landmarks

- Science & Tech: Latest inventions

- Arts, Science, Literature, Philosophy, Prominent personalities

TNPSC Group 2 Geography of India Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit III

Geography of India

- Location, Physical features, Water resources, Monsoon, Climate

- Rivers, Soil, Minerals, Forests & Wildlife

- Agriculture, Population distribution, Tribes, Racial & Linguistic groups

- Natural calamity, Disaster Management, Pollution, Green energy

- Transport and Communication

TNPSC Group 2 History and Culture of India Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit IV

History and Culture of India

- Indus Valley, Guptas, Delhi Sultans, Mughals, Marathas

- Vijayanagar & Bahmani Kingdoms, South Indian History

- Socio-Cultural changes

- Indian Culture: Unity in diversity

- India as a Secular State, Social Harmony

TNPSC Group 2 Indian Politics Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit V

Indian Politics

- Constitution, Preamble, Salient features

- Citizenship, Fundamental Rights & Duties, DPSP

- Union & State Executives, Legislature, Panchayat Raj

- Centre-State Relations, Judiciary, Rule of Law

- RTI, Anti-corruption bodies, Lokpal, Empowerment, Human Rights

TNPSC Group 2 Indian Economy Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit VI

Indian Economy

- Indian Economy: Nature, Five-Year Plans, Niti Aayog

- RBI, Finance Commission, GST, Fiscal & Monetary Policy

- Employment, Agriculture, Land reforms, Technology in agriculture

- Welfare schemes, Population, Education, Health, Industry

TNPSC Group 2 Indian National Movement Syllabus

Unit

Topic

Unit VII

Indian National Movement

- Renaissance, Early revolts, Indian National Congress

- Leaders: Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Bharathiar, VOC, Nehru

- Satyagraha, Partition, Militant Movements

TNPSC Group 2 History, Culture & Socio-Political Movements in Tamil Nadu

Unit

Topic

Unit VIII

Tamil Nadu History & Socio-Political Movements

- Sangam literature, Archaeology, History of Tamil society

- Thirukkural: Relevance, Secularism, Philosophy, Values

- Freedom movement in Tamil Nadu, Role of Women

- Justice Party, Self-Respect, Dravidian movement, Periyar & Anna

TNPSC Group 2 Development Administration in Tamil Nadu

Unit

Topic

Unit IX

Development Administration

- HDI in TN vs other states, Impact of Reform Movements

- TN Geography & economic growth

- Reservation, Welfare schemes, Health & Education systems

- e-Governance, Social Justice, Development Models

TNPSC Group 2 Aptitude and Mental Ability Syllabus 

The TNPSC Group 2 Aptitude and Mental Ability syllabus will have a total of 25 questions. The list of topics covered under this syllabus are as follows. 

Topic

Subtopics

Explanation

Aptitude

Simplification

Solving arithmetic expressions using BODMAS, decimals, fractions, etc.

Percentage

Calculating percentages, percentage change, profit & loss, etc.

HCF & LCM

Finding Highest Common Factor and Lowest Common Multiple – useful in ratio and work problems

Ratio & Proportion

Solving problems involving comparison and scaling of quantities

Simple Interest

Calculating interest on a principal over time using basic formulas

Compound Interest

Interest added periodically to the principal and compounded

Area

Finding area of 2D shapes (rectangle, square, triangle, circle)

Volume

Finding volume of 3D objects (cube, cylinder, cone, sphere)

Time and Work

Solving work-related problems involving efficiency and time taken by individuals or groups

Reasoning (Mental Ability)

Logical Reasoning

Analyzing patterns, sequences, or conditions logically

Puzzles

Solving logic-based puzzles and arrangement problems

Dice

Identifying patterns and views in dice-related visual questions

Visual Reasoning

Solving image-based pattern or sequence problems

Alphanumeric Reasoning

Identifying patterns in letter-number combinations

Number Series

Finding the missing number in a logical numeric sequence

TNPSC Group 2 Mains Syllabus 2025 

The TNPSC Group 2 Mains syllabus varies in terms of sections. 

TNPSC Services Name 

Syllabus Subjects 

Group 2 Services 
  • Tamil Eligibility Test
  • General Studies 

Group 2A Services
  • Tamil Eligibility Test
  • General Studies
  • General Intelligence and Reasoning

TNPSC Group 2 Tamil Eligibility Test Syllabus 

ocus Area

Key Elements

Tamil to English

- Sentence translation from Tamil to English

- Usage of common phrases and idioms

- Grammar aspects: Tenses, Prepositions, Voice

- Word-based topics: Synonyms, Antonyms, Prefix & Suffix

- Vocabulary: Homophones, Compound words

- Error identification and sentence types

- Comprehension and sentence formation

English to Tamil

- Literary comprehension of poetic and prose extracts

- Figures of speech and stylistic devices

- Interpretation of key poetic lines

- Extracts from biographies of renowned personalities (e.g., Shakespeare, Karl Paulnack, Oscar Wilde)

- Literary essays and descriptive passages

- Understanding British vs American English usage

Precis Writing-

- Concise writing techniques

- Sentence transformation and correction

- Grammar and vocabulary application (same grammar components as Tamil to English translation)

Hints Development


- Expanding outlines and hints into full content

- Based on poems, short stories, biographies & autobiographies

- Focus on authors, characters, quotes, and cultural context

- Includes folk art, dramatists, and Indian literary figures

- Environmental and societal themes from global literature

Essay Writing – Thirukkural Based

- Essays on values and relevance of Thirukkural such as:

a) Secularism in literature

b) Everyday life relevance

c) Influence on human society

d) Universal values – Equality, Humanism, etc.

e) Socio-political-economic connections

f) Philosophical and ethical insights

TNPSC Group 2 Mains General Studies Syllabus

TNPSC Group 2 Modern History of India with specific reference to Tamil Nadu

Modern History of India with specific reference to Tamil Nadu carries 40 marks weightage to the syllabus. The TNPSC Group 2 Mains syllabus is discussed below. 

Topics 

Subtopics Covered

European Arrival & Colonial Expansion

- Arrival of major European powers: Portuguese, Dutch, English, Danish, French

- Early trade centers and rivalries

- Carnatic Wars

Initial Resistance Movements

- Poligar Revolts

- South Indian Rebellion (1801)

- Vellore Mutiny (1806)

Phases of Freedom Movement

- Moderate, Extremist and Revolutionary phases

- Impact of the Gandhian approach

Tamil Nadu’s Role in the National Movement

- Local uprisings: Pulithevar, Kattabomman, Dheeran Chinnamalai, Kuyili, Velunachiyar

- Leaders: VOC, Bharathiyar, Subramania Siva, Rajaji, Kamaraj, Sathyamoorthy, etc.

Forms of Protest & Cultural Resistance

- Magazines, Literature, Folk plays, Songs, Films

- Public speeches and underground movements

Contribution of Women in Freedom and Social Reform

- Dr. Muthulakshmi Ammaiyar, Anjalai Ammal, Thillaiyadi Valliammai, Muvalur Ramamirtham

Impact of British Administration

- Missionary education

- Judiciary and governance reforms

- Infrastructure: Railways, Postal System

- Decline of native industries and culture

Rise of Social Justice Movements in Tamil Nadu

- Emergence of anti-caste reform

- Growth of self-respect ideology and related movements

- Early political organisations

