TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 for Prelims and Mains: Download PDF & Check Important Topics

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is responsible for conducting the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination Group II (CCSE-II) for Group 2 posts. The syllabus consists of Prelims and Mains exam. As the syllabus is vast, therefore, candidates should be consistent with their preparations for the exam. We have shared the TNPSC Group 2 syllabus PDF here for your reference to prepare for the exam.
TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025
TNPSC Group 2 syllabus 2025 consists of the Prelims and Mains exam. Prelims is objective in nature. On the other hand, Mains syllabus for TNPSC Group 2 is descriptive and Group 2A is both descriptive and objective in nature. The syllabus mainly consists of Language paper (General Tamil or General English) Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability papers. Read on to know the details syllabus and download pdf.
TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
Candidates can download the latest TNPSC Group 2 syllabus PDF through the direct link that is shared below here. The PDF has the subject wise list of topics for the exam. It is advised that the candidates download and take its printout for exam preparation as the syllabus is vast.
Click Here to Download TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus PDF
TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 Highlights
TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025
Organization Name
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
Name of the Exam
|
TNPSC Group 2 Exam
TNPSC Group 2 Selection Process
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview (only for Group 2 Posts)
Duration of Exam
|
Prelims: 3 hours
Mains: 1 hour 30 minutes (Paper I)+ 3 hours (Paper II)
Language of Exam
|
English, Tamil
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
Mode of Counselling
|
Offline
Official website
www.tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 2 Syllabus 2025 for Prelims
The TNPSC Group 2 Prelims syllabus consists of three subjects. All the questions are objective in nature. Below we have listed the subjects that are there in the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims exam.
- Language (General Tamil or General Studies)
- General Studies
- Aptitude and Mental Ability
TNPSC Group 2 General English Syllabus
The TNPSC General Tamil or General English Syllabus is based on SSLC level for a total of 100 marks.
Part
Topic
Subtopics
Part A
|
Grammar
Synonyms, Antonyms, Prefix, Suffix, Compound Words, Articles, Prepositions
Tenses, Voice, Infinitive, Gerund, Participle, Sentence Pattern
Error Spotting, Question Tags, Degrees of Comparison, Plural Forms
Part B
|
Literature (Poetry)
Figures of Speech: Simile, Metaphor, Personification, Alliteration, etc.
Appreciation: Themes, Lines, Rhyme Scheme, Poet’s Name
Part C
Authors and Literary Works
Match Author with Work, Quotes, Characters, Themes
Biographies: Nehru, Bose, Helen Keller, etc.
Short Stories and Drama: O. Henry, Tagore, Shakespeare, etc.
TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil Syllabus
The TNPSC Group 2 General Tamil syllabus consists of the topics that the candidates have studied at SSLC standard. The syllabus is shared below.
TNPSC Group 2 General Studies Syllabus
The TNPSC Group 2 General Studies syllabus consists of several sub topics. They are General Science, : Geography of India, : History, Culture of India, and Indian National Movement, Indian Polity, Indian Economy and Development Administration in Tamil Nadu, : History, Culture, Heritage, and Socio-Political Movements in Tamil Nadu. All the questions will be asked as objective multiple questions.
The list of topics covered under the syllabus is given in the table below.
TNPSC Group 2 General Science Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit I
|
General Science
- Scientific Knowledge and Scientific Temper, Power of Reasoning, Rote vs Conceptual Learning
- Nature of Universe, General Scientific Laws, Mechanics
- Properties of Matter, Force, Motion and Energy, Electricity, Magnetism, Light, Sound, Heat
- Nuclear Physics, Laser, Electronics and Communication
- Elements & Compounds, Acids, Bases, Salts, Petroleum, Fertilizers, Pesticides
- Life Science: Classification, Evolution, Genetics, Physiology, Health, Environment & Ecology
TNPSC Group 2 Current Events Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit II
|
Current Events
- History: Latest diary, National symbols, States, Eminent persons, Sports, Books
- Polity: Political system, Public awareness, Delivery system issues
- Economics: Current socio-economic issues
- Geography: Geographical landmarks
- Science & Tech: Latest inventions
- Arts, Science, Literature, Philosophy, Prominent personalities
TNPSC Group 2 Geography of India Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit III
|
Geography of India
- Location, Physical features, Water resources, Monsoon, Climate
- Rivers, Soil, Minerals, Forests & Wildlife
- Agriculture, Population distribution, Tribes, Racial & Linguistic groups
- Natural calamity, Disaster Management, Pollution, Green energy
- Transport and Communication
TNPSC Group 2 History and Culture of India Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit IV
|
History and Culture of India
- Indus Valley, Guptas, Delhi Sultans, Mughals, Marathas
- Vijayanagar & Bahmani Kingdoms, South Indian History
- Socio-Cultural changes
- Indian Culture: Unity in diversity
- India as a Secular State, Social Harmony
TNPSC Group 2 Indian Politics Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit V
|
Indian Politics
- Constitution, Preamble, Salient features
- Citizenship, Fundamental Rights & Duties, DPSP
- Union & State Executives, Legislature, Panchayat Raj
- Centre-State Relations, Judiciary, Rule of Law
- RTI, Anti-corruption bodies, Lokpal, Empowerment, Human Rights
TNPSC Group 2 Indian Economy Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit VI
|
Indian Economy
- Indian Economy: Nature, Five-Year Plans, Niti Aayog
- RBI, Finance Commission, GST, Fiscal & Monetary Policy
- Employment, Agriculture, Land reforms, Technology in agriculture
- Welfare schemes, Population, Education, Health, Industry
TNPSC Group 2 Indian National Movement Syllabus
Unit
Topic
Unit VII
|
Indian National Movement
- Renaissance, Early revolts, Indian National Congress
- Leaders: Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, Bharathiar, VOC, Nehru
- Satyagraha, Partition, Militant Movements
TNPSC Group 2 History, Culture & Socio-Political Movements in Tamil Nadu
Unit
Topic
Unit VIII
|
Tamil Nadu History & Socio-Political Movements
- Sangam literature, Archaeology, History of Tamil society
- Thirukkural: Relevance, Secularism, Philosophy, Values
- Freedom movement in Tamil Nadu, Role of Women
- Justice Party, Self-Respect, Dravidian movement, Periyar & Anna
TNPSC Group 2 Development Administration in Tamil Nadu
Unit
Topic
Unit IX
|
Development Administration
- HDI in TN vs other states, Impact of Reform Movements
- TN Geography & economic growth
- Reservation, Welfare schemes, Health & Education systems
- e-Governance, Social Justice, Development Models
TNPSC Group 2 Aptitude and Mental Ability Syllabus
The TNPSC Group 2 Aptitude and Mental Ability syllabus will have a total of 25 questions. The list of topics covered under this syllabus are as follows.
Topic
Subtopics
Explanation
Aptitude
Simplification
Solving arithmetic expressions using BODMAS, decimals, fractions, etc.
Percentage
Calculating percentages, percentage change, profit & loss, etc.
HCF & LCM
Finding Highest Common Factor and Lowest Common Multiple – useful in ratio and work problems
Ratio & Proportion
Solving problems involving comparison and scaling of quantities
Simple Interest
Calculating interest on a principal over time using basic formulas
Compound Interest
Interest added periodically to the principal and compounded
Area
Finding area of 2D shapes (rectangle, square, triangle, circle)
Volume
Finding volume of 3D objects (cube, cylinder, cone, sphere)
Time and Work
Solving work-related problems involving efficiency and time taken by individuals or groups
Reasoning (Mental Ability)
Logical Reasoning
Analyzing patterns, sequences, or conditions logically
Puzzles
Solving logic-based puzzles and arrangement problems
Dice
Identifying patterns and views in dice-related visual questions
Visual Reasoning
Solving image-based pattern or sequence problems
Alphanumeric Reasoning
Identifying patterns in letter-number combinations
Number Series
Finding the missing number in a logical numeric sequence
TNPSC Group 2 Mains Syllabus 2025
The TNPSC Group 2 Mains syllabus varies in terms of sections.
TNPSC Services Name
Syllabus Subjects
Group 2 Services
- Tamil Eligibility Test
- General Studies
Group 2A Services
|
- Tamil Eligibility Test
- General Studies
- General Intelligence and Reasoning
TNPSC Group 2 Tamil Eligibility Test Syllabus
ocus Area
Key Elements
Tamil to English
|
- Sentence translation from Tamil to English
- Usage of common phrases and idioms
- Grammar aspects: Tenses, Prepositions, Voice
- Word-based topics: Synonyms, Antonyms, Prefix & Suffix
- Vocabulary: Homophones, Compound words
- Error identification and sentence types
- Comprehension and sentence formation
English to Tamil
|
- Literary comprehension of poetic and prose extracts
- Figures of speech and stylistic devices
- Interpretation of key poetic lines
- Extracts from biographies of renowned personalities (e.g., Shakespeare, Karl Paulnack, Oscar Wilde)
- Literary essays and descriptive passages
- Understanding British vs American English usage
|
|
- Concise writing techniques
- Sentence transformation and correction
- Grammar and vocabulary application (same grammar components as Tamil to English translation)
|
- Expanding outlines and hints into full content
- Based on poems, short stories, biographies & autobiographies
- Focus on authors, characters, quotes, and cultural context
- Includes folk art, dramatists, and Indian literary figures
- Environmental and societal themes from global literature
Essay Writing – Thirukkural Based
|
- Essays on values and relevance of Thirukkural such as:
a) Secularism in literature
b) Everyday life relevance
c) Influence on human society
d) Universal values – Equality, Humanism, etc.
e) Socio-political-economic connections
f) Philosophical and ethical insights
TNPSC Group 2 Mains General Studies Syllabus
TNPSC Group 2 Modern History of India with specific reference to Tamil Nadu
Modern History of India with specific reference to Tamil Nadu carries 40 marks weightage to the syllabus. The TNPSC Group 2 Mains syllabus is discussed below.
Topics
Subtopics Covered
European Arrival & Colonial Expansion
|
- Arrival of major European powers: Portuguese, Dutch, English, Danish, French
- Early trade centers and rivalries
- Carnatic Wars
Initial Resistance Movements
|
- Poligar Revolts
- South Indian Rebellion (1801)
- Vellore Mutiny (1806)
Phases of Freedom Movement
|
- Moderate, Extremist and Revolutionary phases
- Impact of the Gandhian approach
Tamil Nadu’s Role in the National Movement
|
- Local uprisings: Pulithevar, Kattabomman, Dheeran Chinnamalai, Kuyili, Velunachiyar
- Leaders: VOC, Bharathiyar, Subramania Siva, Rajaji, Kamaraj, Sathyamoorthy, etc.
|
|
- Magazines, Literature, Folk plays, Songs, Films
- Public speeches and underground movements
|
|
- Dr. Muthulakshmi Ammaiyar, Anjalai Ammal, Thillaiyadi Valliammai, Muvalur Ramamirtham
|
|
- Missionary education
- Judiciary and governance reforms
- Infrastructure: Railways, Postal System
- Decline of native industries and culture
Rise of Social Justice Movements in Tamil Nadu
|
- Emergence of anti-caste reform
- Growth of self-respect ideology and related movements
- Early political organisations
