71st BPSC Exam 2025: Prelims Admit Card, Date Out, Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (BPSC CCE) to appoint eligible graduates in the State's civil services. The candidates can apply for the posts of General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer) / Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, etc. Through the BPSC exam, a total of 1957 vacancies will be filled up. The BPSC Prelims answer key has been released. The exam shall be held on 13th September 2025. Read this post to learn about the latest updates on the exam.
|
BPSC 71st CCE Exam Dates 2025 Date
|Event
|Date
|BPSC 71 Notification Release
|30th May 2025
|Application Start Date
|2nd June 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|30th June 2025
|
71st BPSC Prelims Exam Date
|
13th September 2025
|
BPSC 71st Mains Exam Date
|
To be updated
|
BPSC 71st Recruitment Interview Date
|
To be updated
BPSC 71st Notification 2025 PDF
The 71st BPSC notification PDF has been released online on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The notification has complete details for the exam such as syllabus, exam date, exam pattern, eligibility, etc. Candidates can download the BPSC notifiaiton PDF for the 71st BPSC exam in the following table below.
BPSC Full Form: Complete Details
BPSC stands for the Bihar Public Service Commission. The BPSC exam is an annually conducted Bihar Civil Service examination to fill up vacancies in the General Administrative Department. The candidates are selected through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) which is held in three stages, Prelims, Mains and Inverview. The marks scored by the candidates in Mains and interview is used to determine the merit list of the candidates.
BPSC Exam Overview
|BPSC Exam Particulars
|Details
|Name of Examination
|Bihar Public Service Commission Examination
|Conducting Body
|Bihar Public Service Commission
|Examination Level
|State Level
|Selection Process
|Prelims, Mains and Interview
|Frequency of the exam
|Annual
|Mode of application
|Online
|Mode of examination
|Offline
|Language of Paper
|English and Hindi
|Application Fees
|
General- Rs. 600
SC/ST- Rs. 150
|Official website
|onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Vacancy 2025 Post & Category Wise
The BPSC has released a total of 1264 vacancies to fill up in various departments of the BPSC. Candidates will be appointed to the post of Sub Divison Officer/Senior Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Superintendent, Sub Registrar, Sub Election Officer, Assistant Director, District Minority Welfare Officer, Sugarcane Officer, and other posts.
Candidates can check the category-wise distribution of vacancies such as for General, EWS, EBC, BC, BC Female, SC and ST
|Category
|UR
|EWS
|EBC
|BC
|BC Female
|SC
|ST
|Total
|Vacancy
|570
|123
|188
|160
|34
|165
|10
|1264
BPSC 71st Application Form 2025
BPSC application form 2025 could be filled in online mode on the BPSC website from 15th July 2025 onwards. The eligible candidates can fill the 71st BPSC online form before the last date to avoid last minute rush. The direct link to apply for the BPSC exam shall be provided to you here. Check the BPSC online form fill up steps below here.
Step 1: Visit @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "BPSC 71st Civil Services Exam 2025-2026"
Step 3: Click on the Registration Link & fill the details
Step 4: Now Apply Online
Step 5: Upload scanned images of Photo & Signature
Step 6: Pay the Application Fee
BPSC Application Fees 2025
The BPSC application fee for different categories is mentioned below in the table. It is mandatory to pay the required application fee for your application form to be considered for further process.
|71st BPSC Application Fee
|
Category of the candidate
|
Fees
|
SC/ST/Woman/Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category)
|
Rs. 150
|
Other States
|
Rs. 600
BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2025
The BPSC eligibility criteria include fulfilment of the educational qualification and age limit. Only those candidates are eligible to apply for the 71st BPSC exam who fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned here. If it is found at any stage that your eligibility criteria is incorrect, then you will be barred from appearing in the examination.
Educational Qualification for BPSC Exam
Candidates should be a Graduate with bachelor's Degree or equivalent from a recognised institute
Age Limit for BPSC Exam
The minimum age limit for the 71st BPSC exam is 20 years. However, this age limit varies for each post. Besides this, the Commission has given age relaxation to the candidates who belong to the reserved categories. Check the upper age limit to apply for the 71st BPSC exam below here.
- General Male: 37 Years
- General Female/OBC(Male/Female): 40 years
- SC/ST (Male/Female) - 42 years
BPSC Selection Process
Candidates who want to get through the Bihar Civil Services have to appear for these three successive stages:
BPSC Prelims Exam: The Prelims exam is objective and qualifying in nature.
BPSC Mains Exam: The mains exam is descriptive in nature. Its marks will be used to determine the merit list of the candidates.
BPSC Interview: The interview is verbal. The marks scored by the candidates in Mains and Interiview will be used to determine the merit list of the candidates.
BPSC Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains
For any candidate aspiring to crack the BPSC exam 2025, it is important to be aware of the Prelims and Mains exam pattern. We have described the BPSC exam pattern for Pre and Mains in the table below. Know about the new BPSC exam pattern
BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern
BPSC Prelims exam consists of a single paper which is the General Studies or GS paper. This has only objective type of questions based to test a candidate’s General Knowledge.
- BPSC Prelims exam is qualifying in nature; marks obtained in this stage are not counted for the final merit list.
- The questions will be asked in an objective multiple-choice format
- The paper will be of total 150 marks
- The duration of exam is 2 hours
- Language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English
|
BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern
|
Subject
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
General Studies
|
150
|
2 hours
BPSC Mains Exam Pattern
The BPSC Mains exam is conventional in nature. It has 4 papers where General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained out of 900 marks of GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper. There is a list of 34 optional subjects from which candidates can choose a subject for the BPSC Mains exam
|BPSC Mains Exam Pattern
|
Paper
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
General Hindi (Qualifying)
|
100
|
3 hrs
|
General Studies Paper-1
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
General Studies Paper-2
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
Optional Paper
|
300
|
3 hrs
|
Total Marks
|
1000
|
-
BPSC Syllabus 2025 - Prelims & Mains Syllabus
Go through the detailed BPSC Syllabus of Prelims and Mains exam below and start your preparations accordingly for the upcoming exam. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of the BPSC. Also, Download PDF BPSC Syllabus in Hindi from the link shared below:
BPSC Prelims Syllabus
|
General Science
|
Current Affairs - International & National importance
|
Indian History
History of Bihar
|
Indian Geography
Geography of Bihar
|
General geography
|
Indian polity
|
Indian economy and Bihar's economy
|
Indian Freedom Movements
|
General Mental Ability & Reasoning
BPSC Mains Syllabus
|
General Hindi
(Qualifying)
|
Hindi Essay: 30 Marks
Grammar: 30 Marks
Syntax: 25 Marks
Summarisation: 15 Marks
|
GS Paper 1
|
Indian Modern History
Indian culture
Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle
Santhal Uprising in Bihar
Birsa movement
Champaran Satyagrah
Quit India Movement
Mauryan and Pal art
Patna Qulam painting
Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru
Current Affairs National & International importance
Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams
|
GS Paper 2
|
Indian Polity
Indian economy and Indian Geography
Role and impact of science and technology
|
Optional Paper
|
Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science
Anthropology
Botany
Chemistry
Civil Engineering
Commerce & Accountancy
Economics
Electrical Engineering
Geography
Geology
History
Labour and Social Welfare
Law
Management
Mathematics
Mechanical Engineering
Philosophy
Physics
Political Science & International Relations
Psychology
Public Administration
Sociology
Statistics
Zoology
Hindi Language and Literature
English Language and Literature
Urdu Language and Literature
Bangla Language and Literature
Sanskrit Language and Literature
Persian Language and Literature
Arabic Language and Literature
Pali Language and Literature
Maithili Language and Literature
BPSC Interview
Candidates who are able to qualify the BPSC Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview Round. It is mandatory for the candidates to appear for the interview as the final result is published based on the marks scored by you in the interview and mains exam. The Interview is of total 120 marks. Candidates who are able to qualify the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.
BPSC Cut Off Marks: Prelims & Mains
In order to get shortlisted for Interview round, candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims as well as mains exam of BPSC CCE. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. The previous year cut off marks gives you an idea of the marks that one needs to score in the exam to be able to get qualified for the next stage.
66th BPSC Prelims Cutoff 2020
|
Category
|
Cut-off Marks
|
Unreserved
|
108
|
Unreserved (Female)
|
100
|
EWS
|
103
|
EWS (Female)
|
95
|
SC
|
95
|
SC (Female)
|
84
|
ST
|
98
|
EBC
|
102
|
EBC (Female)
|
93
|
BC
|
104
|
BC (Female)
|
97
|
BCL
|
95
|
Disabled (VI)
|
89
|
Disabled (DD)
|
81
|
Disabled (OH)
|
95
|
Disabled (MD)
|
61
|
Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter
|
97
BPSC 65th Prelims Cut Off 2019-20
|
Category
|
Cut Off
|
GEN
|
97
|
GEN (F)
|
91
|
EWS
|
92
|
EWS (F)
|
87
|
SC
|
89
|
SC (F)
|
79
|
ST
|
89
|
ST (F)
|
89
|
EBC
|
92
|
EBC (F)
|
876
|
BC
|
94
|
BC (F)
|
88
|
BCL
|
86
|
PwD-VH/VI
|
82
|
PwD-DD
|
81
|
PwD-OH
|
89
|
PwD-MD
|
53
|
Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters
|
88
Note: Here 'F' stands for Female
BPSC Admit Card 2025
BPSC shall release the 71st BPSC admit card 2025 on its website few days before the exam date. Candidates can download the call letter online by following the steps that are given below.
Step 1: Visit @ onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025" link
Step 3: Fill Registration Number & Password
Step 4: Download the admit card and take its printout.
BPSC Answer Key 2025
BPSC will release the BPSC answer key 2025 on its website after the completion of the Prelims exam. The BPSC answer key helps a candidate to calculate marks that they will get in the exam. In addition to this, it also helps one to challenge the official answer key and know the correct answers to all questions.
BPSC Result 2025
The BPSC result 2025 will be released stage wise, i.e. the Commission will initially release Prelims result followed by Maind and lastly a final result. The BPSC final result will be based on the marks scored by candidates in Mains and Interview.
You may also apply for other Government Jobs