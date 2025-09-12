Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
71st BPSC Exam 2025: Prelims Admit Card, Date Out, Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern

Exam Mode : Online
Shiwani Kumari

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts the BPSC Combined Competitive Exam (BPSC CCE) to appoint eligible graduates in the State's civil services. The candidates can apply for the posts of General Administration Department of Bihar Civil Services (Subdivision Officer) / Preferential Sub-Committee and equivalent officers of General Administration, etc. Through the BPSC exam, a total of 1957 vacancies will be filled up. The BPSC Prelims answer key has been released. The exam shall be held on 13th September 2025. Read this post to learn about the latest updates on the exam. 

BPSC 2025 Exam 

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is all set to conduct the BPSC CCE Prelims 2025 exam on 13th September 2025. The candidates who are going to take the exam must download their admit cards online. 

71st BPSC Exam 2025: Important Dates

BPSC released the 71st BPSC notification 2025 on its website on 30th May 2025. The candidates who have filled the application form will be able to take the exam on 13th September 2025. Check the table below for ore details. 

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Dates 2025 Date 
Event Date
BPSC 71 Notification Release 30th May 2025
Application Start Date 2nd June 2025
Last Date to Apply 30th June 2025

71st BPSC Prelims Exam Date

13th September 2025

BPSC 71st Mains Exam Date

To be updated

BPSC 71st Recruitment Interview Date

To be updated 

BPSC 71st Notification 2025 PDF

The 71st BPSC notification PDF has been released online on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The notification has complete details for the exam such as syllabus, exam date, exam pattern, eligibility, etc. Candidates can download the BPSC notifiaiton PDF for the 71st BPSC exam in the following table below. 

71st BPSC Notification PDF   Download PDF Link

BPSC Full Form: Complete Details 

BPSC stands for the Bihar Public Service Commission. The BPSC exam is an annually conducted Bihar Civil Service examination to fill up vacancies in the General Administrative Department. The candidates are selected through the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) which is held in three stages, Prelims, Mains and Inverview. The marks scored by the candidates in Mains and interview is used to determine the merit list of the candidates. 

BPSC Exam Overview

BPSC Exam Particulars Details
Name of Examination Bihar Public Service Commission Examination
Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission
Examination Level State Level
Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Interview 
Frequency of the exam Annual
Mode of application Online
Mode of examination Offline
Language of Paper English and Hindi
Application Fees

General- Rs. 600

SC/ST- Rs. 150
Official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in  or bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Vacancy 2025 Post & Category Wise 

The BPSC has released a total of 1264 vacancies to fill up in various departments of the BPSC. Candidates will be appointed to the post of Sub Divison Officer/Senior Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Superintendent, Sub Registrar, Sub Election Officer, Assistant Director, District Minority Welfare Officer, Sugarcane Officer, and other posts.

Candidates can check the category-wise distribution of vacancies such as for General, EWS, EBC, BC, BC Female, SC and ST

Category UR EWS EBC BC BC Female SC ST Total
Vacancy 570 123 188 160 34 165 10 1264

BPSC 71st Application Form 2025

BPSC application form 2025 could be filled in online mode on the BPSC website from 15th July 2025 onwards. The eligible candidates can fill the 71st BPSC online form before the last date to avoid last minute rush. The direct link to apply for the BPSC exam shall be provided to you here. Check the BPSC online form fill up steps below here. 

Step 1: Visit @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on  "BPSC 71st Civil Services Exam 2025-2026"

Step 3: Click on the Registration Link & fill the details

Step 4: Now Apply Online

Step 5: Upload scanned images of Photo & Signature

Step 6: Pay the Application Fee

BPSC Application Fees 2025

The BPSC application fee for different categories is mentioned below in the table. It is mandatory to pay the required application fee for your application form to be considered for further process. 

71st BPSC Application Fee

Category of the candidate

Fees

SC/ST/Woman/Handicapped/Permanent residents of Bihar (All Category)

Rs. 150

Other States

Rs. 600

BPSC Eligibility Criteria 2025

The BPSC eligibility criteria include fulfilment of the educational qualification and age limit. Only those candidates are eligible to apply for the 71st BPSC exam who fulfil the eligibility criteria as mentioned here. If it is found at any stage that your eligibility criteria is incorrect, then you will be barred from appearing in the examination. 

Educational Qualification for BPSC Exam

Candidates should be a Graduate with bachelor's Degree or equivalent from a recognised institute

Age Limit for BPSC Exam

The minimum age limit for the 71st BPSC exam is 20 years. However, this age limit varies for each post. Besides this, the Commission has given age relaxation to the candidates who belong to the reserved categories. Check the upper age limit to apply for the 71st BPSC exam below here. 

  • General Male: 37 Years 
  • General Female/OBC(Male/Female): 40 years 
  • SC/ST (Male/Female) - 42 years

BPSC Selection Process

Candidates who want to get through the Bihar Civil Services have to appear for these three successive stages:

BPSC Prelims Exam: The Prelims exam is objective and qualifying in nature. 

BPSC Mains Exam: The mains exam is descriptive in nature. Its marks will be used to determine the merit list of the candidates. 

BPSC Interview: The interview is verbal. The marks scored by the candidates in Mains and Interiview will be used to determine the merit list of the candidates. 

BPSC Exam Pattern: Prelims & Mains

For any candidate aspiring to crack the BPSC exam 2025, it is important to be aware of the Prelims and Mains exam pattern. We have described the BPSC exam pattern for Pre and Mains in the table below. Know about the new BPSC exam pattern

BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern 

BPSC Prelims exam consists of a single paper which is the General Studies or GS paper. This has only objective type of questions based to test a candidate’s General Knowledge

- BPSC Prelims exam is qualifying in nature; marks obtained in this stage are not counted for the final merit list.

- The questions will be asked in an objective multiple-choice format

- The paper will be of total 150 marks

- The duration of exam is 2 hours

- Language of the question paper will be bilingual - Hindi and English

BPSC Prelims Exam Pattern

Subject 

Total Marks

Time Duration

General Studies

150

2 hours

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern

The BPSC Mains exam is conventional in nature. It has 4 papers where General Hindi paper is qualifying in nature. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained out of 900 marks of GS Paper 1, GS Paper 2 and Optional Paper. There is a list of 34 optional subjects from which candidates can choose a subject for the BPSC Mains exam

BPSC Mains Exam Pattern

Paper

Total Marks

Duration

General Hindi (Qualifying)

100

3 hrs

General Studies Paper-1

300

3 hrs

General Studies Paper-2

300

3 hrs

Optional Paper

300

3 hrs

Total Marks

1000

-

BPSC Syllabus 2025 - Prelims & Mains Syllabus

Go through the detailed BPSC Syllabus of Prelims and Mains exam below and start your preparations accordingly for the upcoming exam. The syllabus given below is based on the official notification of the BPSC. Also, Download PDF BPSC Syllabus in Hindi from the link shared below:

BPSC Prelims Syllabus

General Science

Current Affairs - International & National importance

Indian History

History of Bihar

Indian Geography

Geography of Bihar

General geography

Indian polity

Indian economy and Bihar's economy

Indian Freedom Movements

General Mental Ability & Reasoning

BPSC Mains Syllabus

General Hindi

(Qualifying)

Hindi Essay: 30 Marks

Grammar: 30 Marks

Syntax: 25 Marks

Summarisation: 15 Marks

GS Paper 1

 

Indian Modern History

Indian culture

Bihar's role in Indian freedom struggle

Santhal Uprising in Bihar

Birsa movement

Champaran Satyagrah

Quit India Movement

Mauryan and Pal art

Patna Qulam painting

Roles of Gandhi, Tagore and Nehru

Current Affairs National & International importance

Statistical analysis, graphs and diagrams

GS Paper 2

Indian Polity

Indian economy and Indian Geography

Role and impact of science and technology

Optional Paper

Candidates can choose the optional subject from these 34 subjects:

Agriculture

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science

Anthropology

Botany

Chemistry

Civil Engineering

Commerce & Accountancy

Economics

Electrical Engineering

Geography

Geology

History

Labour and Social Welfare

Law

Management

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Philosophy

Physics

Political Science & International Relations

Psychology

Public Administration

Sociology

Statistics

Zoology

Hindi Language and Literature

English Language and Literature

Urdu Language and Literature

Bangla Language and Literature

Sanskrit Language and Literature

Persian Language and Literature

Arabic Language and Literature

Pali Language and Literature

Maithili Language and Literature

BPSC Interview

Candidates who are able to qualify the BPSC Mains exam will be shortlisted for the Interview Round. It is mandatory for the candidates to appear for the interview as the final result is published based on the marks scored by you in the interview and mains exam. The Interview is of total 120 marks. Candidates who are able to qualify the interview round get shortlisted for the final merit list.

BPSC Cut Off Marks: Prelims & Mains

In order to get shortlisted for Interview round, candidates need to obtain cut off marks in prelims as well as mains exam of BPSC CCE. The Cut off marks are different for prelims and mains exams. The previous year cut off marks gives you an idea of the marks that one needs to score in the exam to be able to get qualified for the next stage. 

66th BPSC Prelims Cutoff 2020

Category

Cut-off Marks

Unreserved

108

Unreserved (Female)

100

EWS

103

EWS (Female)

95

SC

95

SC (Female)

84

ST

98

EBC

102

EBC (Female)

93

BC

104

BC (Female)

97

BCL

95

Disabled (VI)

89

Disabled (DD)

81

Disabled (OH)

95

Disabled (MD)

61

Grandchild of Ex-Freedom Fighter

97

BPSC 65th Prelims Cut Off 2019-20

Category

Cut Off

GEN

97

GEN (F)

91

EWS

92

EWS (F)

87

SC

89

SC (F)

79

ST

89

ST (F)

89

EBC

92

EBC (F)

876

BC

94

BC (F)

88

BCL

86

PwD-VH/VI

82

PwD-DD

81

PwD-OH

89

PwD-MD

53

Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters

88

Note: Here 'F' stands for Female

BPSC Admit Card 2025

BPSC shall release the 71st BPSC admit card 2025 on its website few days before the exam date. Candidates can download the call letter online by following the steps that are given below. 

Step 1: Visit @ onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on  "BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025" link

Step 3: Fill Registration Number & Password

Step 4: Download the admit card and take its printout.

BPSC Answer Key 2025

BPSC will release the BPSC answer key 2025 on its website after the completion of the Prelims exam. The BPSC answer key helps a candidate to calculate marks that they will get in the exam. In addition to this, it also helps one to challenge the official answer key and know the correct answers to all questions. 

BPSC Result 2025

The BPSC result 2025 will be released stage wise, i.e. the Commission will initially release Prelims result followed by Maind and lastly a final result. The BPSC final result will be based on the marks scored by candidates in Mains and Interview. 

