Quote of the Day by Dharmendra: A Quote of the Day is a daily piece of wisdom or inspiration that encourages reflection and motivation. These quotes often come from prominent figures whose words resonate universally across cultures and generations. The Inspirational Quote of the Day today is by Late Actor Dharmendra.

Late Actor Dharmendra was an actor, producer and politician who was popularly known as the “He-Man” of Bollywood. Dharmendra, known for his charismatic presence on screen and his down-to-earth personality, offers insight that transcends fame. In this article, read about the Quote of the Day by Dharmendra, its meaning, Who was Dharmendra, why is he famous, 5 interesting facts about him and other inspirational Dharmendra quotes.

Quote of the Day by Dharmendra

"People say that artists come and go but let me tell you I am not an artist. I am first a human being and if you are a good human being, you have achieved everything no matter how big actor you are."