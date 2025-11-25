Word of the Day: Amicable

BIhar STET Answer Key 2025 OUT
The word of the day is Amicable. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the amicable here.

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Amicable

Amicable refers to a friendly, peaceful, and cooperative attitude between people or groups. It is commonly used to describe relationships or agreements that are handled politely and without conflict.

Amicable- Origin

The word amicable comes from the Latin term amicus, meaning “friend.” It evolved through Old French and entered English in the 15th century to describe friendly interactions and conflict-free resolutions.

Amicable- Usage

  • Both parties reached an amicable agreement after long discussions.

  • Their amicable relationship helped resolve issues quickly.

Amicable- Synonyms

Friendly, peaceful, cordial, cooperative, harmonious

Amicable- Antonyms

Hostile, unfriendly, aggressive, confrontational, antagonistic

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Amicable. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

