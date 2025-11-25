Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Amicable
The word of the day is Amicable. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Amicable
Amicable refers to a friendly, peaceful, and cooperative attitude between people or groups. It is commonly used to describe relationships or agreements that are handled politely and without conflict.
Amicable- Origin
The word amicable comes from the Latin term amicus, meaning “friend.” It evolved through Old French and entered English in the 15th century to describe friendly interactions and conflict-free resolutions.
Amicable- Usage
-
Both parties reached an amicable agreement after long discussions.
-
Their amicable relationship helped resolve issues quickly.
Amicable- Synonyms
Friendly, peaceful, cordial, cooperative, harmonious
Amicable- Antonyms
Hostile, unfriendly, aggressive, confrontational, antagonistic
