Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Amicable

The word of the day is Amicable. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Amicable

Amicable refers to a friendly, peaceful, and cooperative attitude between people or groups. It is commonly used to describe relationships or agreements that are handled politely and without conflict.

Amicable- Origin

The word amicable comes from the Latin term amicus, meaning “friend.” It evolved through Old French and entered English in the 15th century to describe friendly interactions and conflict-free resolutions.