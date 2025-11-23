Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Pedagogy
The word of the day is Pedagogy. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Pedagogies
Meaning of Pedagogy
Pedagogy refers to the method and practice of teaching, especially as an academic subject or theoretical concept. It involves the strategies, techniques, and approaches educators use to help students learn effectively.
Pedagogy- Origin
The word pedagogy comes from the Greek word paidagogia, meaning “the art of teaching children.” Over time, it evolved to describe the broader philosophy and science behind teaching and learning processes.
Pedagogy- Usage
-
Modern pedagogy focuses on student-centered learning techniques.
-
The professor introduced a new pedagogy to make lessons more engaging.
Pedagogy -Synonyms
Teaching, instruction, education, methodology, didactics
Pedagogy- Antonyms
Ignorance, miseducation, confusion, inexperience, illiteracy
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Pedagogy.
