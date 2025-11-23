IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Pedagogy

By Sneha Singh
Nov 23, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is pedagogy. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the pedagogy here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Pedagogy
Pedagogy

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Ambitious

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Pedagogy

The word of the day is Pedagogy. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Pedagogies

Meaning of Pedagogy

Pedagogy refers to the method and practice of teaching, especially as an academic subject or theoretical concept. It involves the strategies, techniques, and approaches educators use to help students learn effectively.

Pedagogy- Origin

The word pedagogy comes from the Greek word paidagogia, meaning “the art of teaching children.” Over time, it evolved to describe the broader philosophy and science behind teaching and learning processes.

Pedagogy- Usage

  • Modern pedagogy focuses on student-centered learning techniques.

  • The professor introduced a new pedagogy to make lessons more engaging.

Pedagogy -Synonyms

Teaching, instruction, education, methodology, didactics

Pedagogy- Antonyms

Ignorance, miseducation, confusion, inexperience, illiteracy

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Pedagogy. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Integrity

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News