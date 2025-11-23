Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Word of the Day: Pedagogy

The word of the day is Pedagogy. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Plural

Pedagogies

Meaning of Pedagogy

Pedagogy refers to the method and practice of teaching, especially as an academic subject or theoretical concept. It involves the strategies, techniques, and approaches educators use to help students learn effectively.