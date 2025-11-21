Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Integrity
The word of the day is Integrity. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Integrity
Integrity refers to the quality of being honest, ethical, and morally strong, even when no one is watching. It also means maintaining unity and wholeness in character, values, and actions.
Integrity- Origin
The word integrity comes from the Latin term integritas, meaning “wholeness” or “completeness.” Over time, it evolved to represent moral consistency, ethical strength, and unwavering honesty in a person’s conduct.
Integrity- Usage
A leader with integrity earns the respect and trust of others.
Her integrity remained intact despite facing several challenges.
Integrity- Synonyms
Honesty, uprightness, sincerity, morality, virtue
Integrity – Antonyms
Dishonesty, corruption, deceit, immorality, wrongdoing
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Integrity. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
