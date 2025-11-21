Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Integrity

The word of the day is Integrity. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Integrity

Integrity refers to the quality of being honest, ethical, and morally strong, even when no one is watching. It also means maintaining unity and wholeness in character, values, and actions.

Integrity- Origin

The word integrity comes from the Latin term integritas, meaning “wholeness” or “completeness.” Over time, it evolved to represent moral consistency, ethical strength, and unwavering honesty in a person’s conduct.