IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Integrity

By Sneha Singh
Nov 21, 2025, 07:30 IST

 The word of the day is integrity. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of the integrity here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Integrity
Integrity

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Demure

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Integrity

The word of the day is Integrity. Let us have a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Integrity

Integrity refers to the quality of being honest, ethical, and morally strong, even when no one is watching. It also means maintaining unity and wholeness in character, values, and actions.

Integrity- Origin

The word integrity comes from the Latin term integritas, meaning “wholeness” or “completeness.” Over time, it evolved to represent moral consistency, ethical strength, and unwavering honesty in a person’s conduct.

Integrity- Usage

A leader with integrity earns the respect and trust of others.

Her integrity remained intact despite facing several challenges.

Integrity- Synonyms

Honesty, uprightness, sincerity, morality, virtue

Integrity – Antonyms

Dishonesty, corruption, deceit, immorality, wrongdoing

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Integrity. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Catalyst

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News