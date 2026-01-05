SAT Dates 2026: When is the Next SAT Exam?

SAT Dates 2026 are available and released by the College Board. SAT Exam dates 2026 refer to the official schedule of Scholastic Assessment Test administrations set by the College Board for high school students pursuing U.S. college admissions. These dates are important for the students looking for fall 2027 entry, giving students time to prepare amid competitive landscapes. According to College Board data, 1.9 million students took the SAT in 2024, highlighting its enduring role in evaluating readiness. SAT Dates 2026 SAT Dates 2026 test dates are confirmed by College Board for U.S. and international students, with March, May, and June as key spring windows amidst rising college applications. These deadlines ensure ample prep time in the fully digital SAT era, now shortened to two hours. SAT Test Month Test Date March SAT March 14, 2026 May SAT May 2, 2026 June SAT June 6, 2026

(Source: College Board) When is the Next SAT Exam? As of January 2026, the next immediate SAT is on March 14, 2026, which is just perfect for spring applications. Schools can register for the March SAT on or before February 27, 2026, and the last registration date for the SAT is March 03, 2026. Next SAT Date: March 14, 2026

Regular SAT Registration: February 27, 2026

Late SAT Registration deadline: March 3, 2026 Read the Difference Between SAT vs ACT here. SAT Registration Dates 2026 SAT Registration Deadlines for 2026 are accurately aligned with College Board test dates, providing a definite window of opportunity for U.S. as well as worldwide students to register for the online version of SAT. These are typically set to take place 2-4 weeks before a series of exams are conducted. Test Date Regular Registration Late Registration March 14, 2026 February 27, 2026 March 3, 2026 May 2, 2026 April 17, 2026 April 21, 2026 June 6, 2026 May 22, 2026 May 26, 2026

How to Prepare for the SAT Exam? Start early, and give yourself a realistic timeline; you could comfortably study for 2-3 months consistently, 10-15 hours per week, with free official resources available via the College Board's Bluebook app. Monitor your progress through full practice tests until you achieve or exceed your target score, which would be in the range of 1200+ for a competitive college.

Download Bluebook, for free digital practice that closely simulates the actual test. Take one complete, timed test per week to build endurance and identify areas of weakness, such as algebra or grammatical rules.

Practice the two-hour format—no calculator on some Math, but Desmos is built-in for others; learn to skip and flag tough questions fast.

Review vocab in context-not flashcards; nail grammar through error ID drills; and do 20-30 Math problems a night-focus on word problems and data analysis.

Take practice tests on Saturdays at 8 AM in a quiet place with your laptop charged; review every mistake to understand why you missed it.

Sleep 8 hours, eat well, and take one rest day a week. Avoid cramming; consistent 80% practice accuracy predicts real-score success.