Republic Day 2026: How to Book Online and Offline January 26 Tickets for Parade, Rehearsal and Beating The Retreat

India is ready to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. This year, the festivities focus on the patriotic theme "Vande Mataram", marking 150 years of our national song alongside the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative. In a historic first, the Chief Guests are top European Union leaders: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. The grand parade at Kartavya Path will feature colourful tableaux from various states and a spectacular flypast. Citizens can also witness the Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 and the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. To be part of this national pride, you must secure your seats in advance. Ticket sales have already started today, January 5, 2026. This article explains the simple steps to book your tickets both online through the official portal and offline at designated counters in Delhi.

How To Book Tickets Online For The January 26 Parade And Beating Retreat? The bookings for the 2026 Republic Day Parade began on January 5, 2026, and are expected to continue until Wednesday, January 14, at 9 a.m., or until the daily quota is exhausted. You can buy the tickets directly from the Aamantran website i.e.,www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Once you open the site, you will see two tabs: ‘Book Your Tickets Here’ and ‘Ticket Availability’. Check the ticket availability and then click on the Book Your Tickets Here button, after which a pop-up box will appear asking for your phone number and a CAPTCHA code. Register yourself to buy the ticket and then book your ticket for the required date. S No Event Denomination of Tickets Schedule 1 Republic Day Parade (26.01.2026) Rs 100/- & Rs 20/- 05th Jan to 14th Jan from 9 AM onwards (until daily quota ends) 2 Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat (28.01.2026) Rs 20/- 05th Jan to 14th Jan from 9 AM onwards (until daily quota ends) 3 Beating Retreat Ceremony (29.01.2026) Rs 100/- 05th Jan to 14th Jan from 9 AM onwards (until daily quota ends)

How To Book Tickets Offline For The January 26 Parade And Beating Retreat? Tickets can also be purchased from booths/counters at six locations by presenting an original photo ID card, such as an Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, PAN Card, Passport or ID Card issued by the Central/State Government, among others. The same photo ID card must be carried for all three events: Republic Day, Full Dress Rehearsal of Beating Retreat, and Beating Retreat. The six locations, as well as the date and time of the purchase, are as follows: S No Location of Ticket Counter Dates & Timings 1 Sena Bhawan (Near Gate No. 5, inside the boundary wall) 5th Jan to 14th Jan

10 AM to 1 PM & 2 PM to 5 PM 2 Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No. 3, inside the boundary wall) 5th Jan to 14th Jan

10 AM to 1 PM & 2 PM to 5 PM 3 Jantar Mantar (Main Gate, inside the boundary wall) 5th Jan to 14th Jan

10 AM to 1 PM & 2 PM to 5 PM 4 Parliament House (Reception) 5th Jan to 14th Jan

10 AM to 1 PM & 2 PM to 5 PM 5 Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (D Block, Near Gate No. 3 & 4) 5th Jan to 14th Jan

10 AM to 1 PM & 2 PM to 5 PM 6 Kashmere Gate Metro Station (Concourse level, near Gate No. 8) 5th Jan to 14th Jan

10 AM to 1 PM & 2 PM to 5 PM