Chattisgarh School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here

Chhattisgarh School Holidays in January 2026: As January is here, school holidays are back to back with upcoming traditional harvest festivals. Major holidays include republic day, and cultural festivals like Cherchera festival. A folk festival that celebrates new harvest, arrival of the new crop and charity for all. A cultural festival where many schools either have school holidays or they celebrate cultural day by organizing ‘Daan’ (donation) drives.

Check here a list of school holidays in January for the new academic year 2026 from this article.

Chhattisgarh School Holiday in January: Key Points

Chhattisgarh schools have a total of 100-120+ days of school holidays including summer, and winter vacations, gazetted and restricted holidays for major national and festival holidays.