Chattisgarh School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here

Chhattisgarh School Holidays in January 2026: As January is here, school holidays are back to back with upcoming traditional harvest festivals. Major holidays include republic day, and cultural festivals like Cherchera festival. A folk festival that celebrates new harvest, arrival of the new crop and charity for all. A cultural festival where many schools either have school holidays or they celebrate cultural day by organizing ‘Daan’ (donation) drives.
Check here a list of school holidays in January for the new academic year 2026 from this article.
Chhattisgarh School Holiday in January: Key Points
-
Chhattisgarh schools have a total of 100-120+ days of school holidays including summer, and winter vacations, gazetted and restricted holidays for major national and festival holidays.
-
The exact number of school holidays varies for the state because of different boards like CBSE, state board etc.
-
The holiday list is applicable on all government offices, schools, and colleges.
Chhattisgarh School Holidays in January 2026: Check The Full List Here
Given is a complete list of school holidays in January 2026. The list here includes national, regional and state festival holidays. It can be feasible for students, parents and teachers to plan their studies and holidays accordingly.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
03/01/2026
|
Saturday
|
Maa Shakambhari Jayanti & Cherchera
|
26/01/2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
|
01/01/2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year's Day
|
03/01/2026
|
Saturday
|
Mata Savitri Bai Phule Jayanti / Hazarat Ali's Birthday
|
04/01/2026
|
Sunday
|
World Braille Day
|
07/01/2026
|
Wednesday
|
Rajim Bhaktin Mata Jayanti
|
10/01/2026
|
Saturday
|
World Hindi Day
|
14/01/2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti / Pongal
|
20/01/2026
|
Tuesday
|
Sahid Gendsingh Ka Sahadat Diwas
|
23/01/2026
|
Friday
|
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti / Basant Panchmi / Maa Parmeshwari Jayant
School Holiday Fun Ideas for Students
-
Kids can indulge in indoor adventures, like building creative projects, playing learning based games.
-
There are many ways young kids can indulge in their favourite activities like making a secret castle. Kids can invite their parents to play with them.
-
For parents specifically for young kids, they can teach and introduce new fun based activities, where children can learn and have fun.
-
Parents are also advised to create fun and learning activities for their kids. By introducing them to cultural activities, motivating them to learn a new language, word challenge games or skill based games for them to indulge and enjoy both.
-
For students indulging in physical activities is very important. Activities like family yoga, word-building games, scavenger hunting in and around your house are some of the interesting and innovative ways to improve your mental well-being.
(Note: The dates shared here for Chhattisgarh school holiday 2026 should be confirmed with official sources only. Given here are dates as per the state government list, but can be changed due to government orders. It is advisable to follow through your institution and stay alert for any school related government notifications.)
