The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed the Commercial Studies syllabus for students preparing for the ICSE Class 10 Board Examination 2027. The subject introduces students to important aspects of business operations, financial management, marketing, banking and human resource management. The syllabus is designed to help students understand how commercial organisations function and how businesses manage their resources, employees and customers. It also covers consumer protection, financial fraud, logistics and environmental responsibilities. Students should review the complete syllabus before beginning their preparation to understand the topics included in the examination. Check the subject overview, chapter-wise syllabus and official PDF download link below.

ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Topics The Class 10 Commercial Studies syllabus is divided into seven major units. These cover the functioning of commercial organisations, financial activities, employee management, transportation, banking and environmental protection. Unit Chapter Name Important Topics Unit 1 Stakeholders in Commercial Organisations Meaning and types of stakeholders, internal and external stakeholders, expectations of stakeholders. Unit 2 Marketing and Sales Marketing objectives, pricing, advertising, sales promotion, Consumer Protection Act 2019, consumer rights, e-commerce, ERP. Unit 3 Finance and Accounting Capital & revenue receipts/expenditure, final accounts of sole proprietorship, cost classification, budgeting, capital markets, sources of finance. Unit 4 Human Resources Recruitment, selection, training methods, industrial relations, trade unions, social security (PF, Gratuity, NPS). Unit 5 Logistics Logistics classification, modes of transportation, warehousing types & importance, life and general insurance principles. Unit 6 Banking Central bank functions vs. commercial banks, online banking (NEFT, RTGS, IMPS), mobile wallets, ATMs, cards, financial frauds. Unit 7 Government Initiatives in Environment Protection Environment (Protection) Act 1986 features, functions of the Central Pollution Control Board.

Unit 1: Stakeholders in Commercial Organisations This unit introduces students to the people and groups connected with a business. It covers internal stakeholders, such as shareholders, employees and employers, and external stakeholders, including suppliers, creditors, the government and society. Students must understand the expectations of these groups from commercial organisations. Unit 2: Marketing and Sales Students learn about the meaning and objectives of marketing and how it differs from sales. The unit also includes products and services, pricing, advertising, publicity and sales promotion techniques. Consumer protection is another important area, covering the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, consumer rights, consumer exploitation and the importance of consumer awareness. Topics related to e-commerce include e-tailing, e-advertising, e-marketing, e-security and the basic concept of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

Unit 3: Finance and Accounting This unit focuses on the financial activities of a business. It includes capital and revenue receipts, capital and revenue expenditure, and deferred revenue expenditure. Students must also study the preparation of trading accounts, profit and loss accounts and balance sheets for a sole proprietorship using a given trial balance, with closing stock as the specified adjustment. Other topics include fixed, variable and semi-variable costs, direct and indirect costs, budgeting, capital markets, shares, debentures and short-term sources of finance. Unit 4: Human Resources This section covers the recruitment, selection and training of employees. Students should understand internal and external recruitment sources, their advantages and disadvantages, the steps involved in selection, selection tests and different training methods.

The unit also includes industrial relations, the functions of trade unions and the concept of social security, with reference to Provident Fund, Gratuity and the National Pension Scheme. Unit 5: Logistics Students learn about the meaning and classification of logistics and the role of transportation, warehousing and insurance in business operations. The transportation section covers road, rail, air and water transport, along with their merits and demerits. Warehousing includes its importance and types, while insurance covers life and general insurance, selected types of general insurance and the principles of insurance. Unit 6: Banking The banking unit explains the meaning and functions of a central bank and its differences from commercial banks. It also covers online banking methods such as NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, along with mobile wallets, ATMs, credit cards and debit cards.

Students should also understand the precautions required while using banking cards and the basic features of financial frauds, including credit card fraud, false accounting, insurance fraud, intellectual property fraud and internet and cyber fraud. Unit 7: Government Initiatives in Environment Protection This unit introduces students to government measures for environmental protection. It covers the features of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and the functions of the Central Pollution Control Board. Download ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Syllabus PDF⁠ The linked document is the official syllabus for ICSE Examination Year 2028, which corresponds to the 2027–28 academic session. Students appearing for the 2027 board examination should use the syllabus specifically labelled for Examination Year 2027 and confirm the applicable version on the official CISCE website.

Direct Link to Download ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Syllabus PDF Preparation Tips for ICSE Class 10 Commercial Studies Students can follow these tips to organise their preparation: Understand the concepts: Focus on the meaning, features, objectives and functions of important commercial terms. Prepare comparison tables: Revise differences between marketing and sales, capital and revenue expenditure, and central and commercial banks. Practise accounting questions: Work on the prescribed final accounts and cost-classification topics, following the syllabus limitations. Revise definitions: Prepare concise notes on banking methods, insurance, logistics, recruitment and consumer protection. Use examples: Connect topics such as advertising, e-commerce, transportation and financial fraud with familiar business situations.