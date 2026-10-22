IBPS SO Score Card 2026 OUT at ibps.in: Download CRP SPL-XVI Prelims Exam Marks, Direct Link

IBPS SO Score Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the scorecard for the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Examination 2026 today October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP SPL-XVI prelims examination can now check their section wise and overall marks through the official website at ibps.in. They need to enter their registration number, password or date of birth to download the scorecard. Candidates are advised to download their marks before the link closes on October 31, 2026.

Through this recruitment drive a total of 1035 vacancies of Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies would be filled for the participating banks. The IBPS SO Prelims result was declared on October 15, 2026. Candidates can also download the mains admit card that was released on October 22, 2026.