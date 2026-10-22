IBPS SO Score Card 2026 OUT at ibps.in: Download CRP SPL-XVI Prelims Exam Marks, Direct Link
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS SO Score Card 2026 at its official website at ibps.in. Candidates who appeared for the Preliminary Examination can now download their exam marks using roll number. Check all details here.
Key Points
- IBPS SO Prelims Score Card 2026 released on October 22, 2026.
- Candidates must download their scorecard by October 31, 2026.
- The IBPS SO Mains Examination will be conducted on November 1, 2026.
IBPS SO Score Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the scorecard for the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Examination 2026 today October 22, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the CRP SPL-XVI prelims examination can now check their section wise and overall marks through the official website at ibps.in. They need to enter their registration number, password or date of birth to download the scorecard. Candidates are advised to download their marks before the link closes on October 31, 2026.
Through this recruitment drive a total of 1035 vacancies of Specialist Officer (SO) vacancies would be filled for the participating banks. The IBPS SO Prelims result was declared on October 15, 2026. Candidates can also download the mains admit card that was released on October 22, 2026.
Also Check- IBPS SO Prelims Score Card 2026 in Hindi
IBPS SO Score Card 2026: Overview
The IBPS SO Prelims examination was conducted on August 29, 2026 for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in participating banks. Candidates can check the important details related to the scorecard below
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
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Exam Name
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IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) 2026
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Recruitment Cycle
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CRP SPL-XVI
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Total Vacancies
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1035
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Exam Date
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August 29, 2026
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Score Card Release Date
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October 22, 2026
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Score Card Status
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Released
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Login Credentials
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Registration/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth
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Official Website
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ibps.in
IBPS SO Score Card 2026 Download Link
The IBPS SO Prelims Score Card 2026 download link is available through the official IBPS website. Candidates can use the link below to access the scorecard and check their examination marks. Applicants must keep their login credentials ready before accessing the scorecard. Check the direct link to download the IBPS SO Prelims 2026 below.
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IBPS SO Score Card 2026 Link
How to Download IBPS SO Prelims Score Card 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to check their marks online-
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Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
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On the homepage under the recent updates section click on the link titled “Scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-SPL-XVI”
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Enter your registration number or roll number.
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Enter your password or date of birth and the displayed captcha code.
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Submit the details and scorecard will appear on your screen.
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Download and save the scorecard for future reference.
Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Score Card 2026
The IBPS SO Prelims Score Card 2026 includes the following details
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Candidate’s Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Category
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Examination Name
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Section-wise Marks
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Overall Marks Obtained
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Cut-off Marks (wherever provided)
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Qualifying Status (if displayed)
What After IBPS SO Prelims Score Card 2026?
Candidates who have successfully qualified for the preliminary examination will now appear for the IBPS SO Mains Examination which will be conducted on November 1, 2026.
For more details and official announcements related to the IBPS SO Exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly . The final selection process includes the Mains examination and interview as per the post.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.