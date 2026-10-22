OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is all set to release the the OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on October 23, for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2026. The OCS-2025 main examination against Advt. No. 05 is scheduled to be held from October 29, 2026, to November 7, 2026. The hall ticket download link will be activated tomorrow i.e. on October 23, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Odisha Civil Service Mains Exam round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on October 23 at its official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026 at the official website, opsc.gov.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-