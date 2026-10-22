OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026: Mains Hall Ticket PDF Link Releasing Today at opsc.gov.in, Check Details
OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 will be released today i.e. on October 23, by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2026. The OCS-2025 main examination is scheduled to be held from October 29, 2026, to November 7, 2026. Check steps to download and more details here.
OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is all set to release the the OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026 today i.e. on October 23, for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2026. The OCS-2025 main examination against Advt. No. 05 is scheduled to be held from October 29, 2026, to November 7, 2026. The hall ticket download link will be activated tomorrow i.e. on October 23, 2026. All those candidates who have shortlisted for the Odisha Civil Service Mains Exam round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in.
OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 will be released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on October 23 at its official website. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to download the OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026 at the official website, opsc.gov.in. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026
|Download Link (Active Soon)
opsc.gov.in OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 Overview
The OCS Main (Written) Examination-2025 (Advt. No. 05 of 2025-26) is scheduled to be held from October 29, 2026, to November 7, 2026. Candidates need to clear each stage to qualify for the subsequent stage.
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OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026- Highlights
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Organization
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Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
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Exam Name
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Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2026
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Advt No.
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05 of 2025-26
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Vacancy
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314
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Exam Date
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October 29, 2026, to November 7, 2026
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Admit Card status
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Soon
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official website
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opsc.gov.in
How to Download OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026?
OPSC OCS Admit Card 2026 will be released on October 23, by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the Odisha Civil Services Mains Examination 2026. Candidates can click on the direct link to download Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card once it is uploaded. You can follow the steps given below-
- Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on the OPSC OCS Mains Admit Card 2026 link.
- Enter your registration number, date of birth, and PP SAN (Public Service Account Number).
- After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
- Verify the details and download the opsc ocs admit card pdf and take a printout.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.