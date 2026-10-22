ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here
ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026: The ICSE Class 10 Economics syllabus for the 2026–27 academic year has been released with no major changes. Students are advised to follow the complete syllabus and exam pattern as shared by CISCE for effective exam preparation.
The ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISE). It covers important topics such as factors of production, demand and supply, markets, banking in India, public finance, inflation and consumer awareness. Students can check the complete syllabus to understand the topics prescribed for the ICSE Class 10 Economics exam and plan their preparation accordingly. The official syllabus PDF is available on the CISCSE website for students. For your convenience we have also attached the direct link to download ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026 PDF in this article below.
ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27
Candidates appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics examination in 2026–27 should prepare all six units covering the key concepts of economics as outlined in the syllabus.Check the table given below.
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S. No.
|
Unit Name
|
Topic Names
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1
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The Productive Mechanism
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Factors of Production: Land, Labour, Capital and Entrepreneur; Characteristics and Productivity of Land; Division of Labour; Efficiency of Labour; Capital Formation; Functions and Role of Entrepreneur
|
2
|
Theory of Demand and Supply
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Meaning and Concept of Demand and Supply; Laws of Demand and Supply; Demand and Supply Schedules and Curves; Individual and Market Demand and Supply; Movement and Shift of Curves; Determinants of Demand and Supply; Exceptions to the Law of Demand; Elasticity of Demand and Supply; Types and Measurement of Elasticity; Factors Affecting Elasticity
|
3
|
Market
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Meaning of Market; Types of Markets: Perfect Competition, Monopoly, Monopolistic Competition and Oligopoly; Features and Differences Between Market Types
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4
|
Banking in India
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Money; Barter System; Evolution and Functions of Money; Commercial Banks: Meaning, Functions, Deposits, Loans and Credit Creation; Central Bank: Meaning and Functions; Monetary Policy; Qualitative and Quantitative Credit Control Measures; Demonetisation; Public Finance; Sources of Public Revenue; Direct and Indirect Taxes; GST; Types of Taxes; Non-Tax Revenue; Public Expenditure; Revenue and Capital Expenditure; Public Debt
|
5
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Inflation
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Meaning of Inflation; Stages of Inflation: Creeping, Walking, Running and Hyperinflation; Types of Inflation: Cost-Push and Demand-Pull; Causes and Differences; Effects of Inflation on Production and Distribution
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6
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Consumer Awareness
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Consumer Exploitation; Consumer Awareness; Consumer Rights and Duties; COPRA 2019; Right to Information (RTI); Food Adulteration; Consumer Protection Measures; Public Distribution System (PDS); Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS); AGMARK; ECOMARK
ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 Download PDF
ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026: Internal Assessment
Students of Class 10 must complete one Economics project or assignment prescribed by their teacher from the syllabus. The project details are given in the table below.
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S. No.
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Particulars
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Details
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1
|
Suggested Assignment 1
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Visit a local industrial unit and analyse the combination of factors of production used in the production process.
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2
|
Suggested Assignment 2
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Survey 15 people in your neighbourhood about the types of taxes they pay. Conclude which type of tax is easier to pay and why.
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3
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Suggested Assignment 3
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Visit a nearby store and study the impact of GST on five regularly consumed products, their demand, and its benefits to producers, consumers and the government.
ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus: Evaluation
Candidates’ Economics projects are evaluated independently by the subject teacher and an external examiner nominated by the school head. The external examiner may be a teacher from the school who does not teach Economics to the same class or section.
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Examiner
|
Marks
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Subject Teacher (Internal Examiner)
|
10
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External Examiner
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10
|
Total
|
20
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