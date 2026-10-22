ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27: Download Syllabus PDF Here

The ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISE). It covers important topics such as factors of production, demand and supply, markets, banking in India, public finance, inflation and consumer awareness. Students can check the complete syllabus to understand the topics prescribed for the ICSE Class 10 Economics exam and plan their preparation accordingly. The official syllabus PDF is available on the CISCSE website for students. For your convenience we have also attached the direct link to download ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026 PDF in this article below.

ICSE Class 10 Economics Syllabus 2026-27

Candidates appearing for the ICSE Class 10 Economics examination in 2026–27 should prepare all six units covering the key concepts of economics as outlined in the syllabus.Check the table given below.