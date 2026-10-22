UPPSC Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Medical Officer Hall Ticket PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in

Key Points UPPSC HMO admit cards released on Oct 22, 2026, for download at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Homeopathic Medical Officer recruitment exam is scheduled for October 24, 2026.

Candidates need OTR Number, DOB, Gender to download their hall tickets online.

UPPSC Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially released the admit card for the Homeopathic Medical Officer (HMO) recruitment examination on October 22, 2026. The notification was under Advertisement No. D-6/E-1/2025. Candidates who will appear for the examination can now download their hall tickets from the commission official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on October 24, 2026. The admit card contains important details related to the examination such as candidate’s information and exam centre details. There are a total of 265 vacancies that would be filled in the Directorate of Homeopathy and Labour Department. These posts fall under different post codes such as S-11/32 and S-11/31. UPPSC Admit Card 2026 Out for Medical Officer

The UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Admit Card 2026 is now available for download through the official website. Candidates who have applied for the recruitment can access their hall tickets. To download your admit card you will need to enter your personal details such as OTR Number, Date of Birth, Gender and verification code. UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Admit Card 2026: Overview Candidates can check the important details related to the UPPSC HMO Recruitment 2026 in the table given below. Particulars Details Commission Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Homeopathic Medical Officer Advertisement No. D-6/E-1/2025 Admit Card Status Released Admit Card Mode Online Selection Process Screening Test and Interview Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC HMO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates can download the UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer hall ticket by visiting the official website. You have to enter your registration number and other required login details to access the admit card. Check the direct link to download the UPPSC Homeopathic Medical Officer Admit Card 2026 from the table below. UPPSC HMO Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here How to Download UPPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2026? Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download the HMO admit card- Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The homepage will open there you will see the Recruitment Dashboard.

Now click on the link titled Click here to DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD under Advertisement No.:- D-6/E-1/2025 for Homeopathic Medical Officer

Enter your personal details.

Submit the details to download your hall ticket.

Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for exam day.