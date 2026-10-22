Why Is Meta Facing a $25 Billion Fine? Privacy Allegations, Cambridge Analytica Link and New Mexico Court Ruling Explained

The Meta Privacy Case: The Meta platform, that shelters Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is under fire right now. It has been given orders to pay $25 billion in a major privacy case in New Mexico, US. According to the ruling, Meta was allegedly found to be in violation of consumer protection law. The ruling follows a jury verdict that found the company liable for more than 43 million alleged violations of the state's consumer protection law. The case brings in claims about Meta misleading its users. It says that Meta misled users about how it protects their personal data. The Cambridge Analytica scandal is a key part of the case. Although Meta has rejected the whole ruling and is lining up to appeal, it says the $25 billion penalty is too high and raises legal concerns. What Is The Case Against Meta

- In 2021: New Mexico filed a lawsuit against Meta, alleging that the company failed to protect users, including children, and misrepresented how it handled their personal information. - 2018, Cambridge Analytica Scandal: The scandal came to light after personal information linked to millions of Facebook users was collected through a third-party application and used for political consulting without the informed consent of many affected users. - New Mexico's Allegations: The state argued that Meta's privacy and data security promises did not reflect the risks users faced. It also questioned the company's investigation into the misuse of personal data. - September 2026, Jury Verdict: A jury found Meta liable for more than 43 million willful violations of New Mexico's Unfair Practices Act. - Penalty Under State Law: The law allows civil penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation. The court later set the total penalty at $25 billion.

- October 21, 2026, Final Penalty Announced: Judge Francis J. Mathew ordered Meta to pay $25 billion to New Mexico. He reduced the potential penalty of more than $219 billion to $25 billion. Meta rejected the ruling and said it would appeal. Why Has Meta Been Ordered To Pay $25 Billion? The case came down on Meta like a gavel, and it has been avoiding it for many days. Now, following the jury’s findings, the State District Court Judge Francis J. Mathew set the penalty at $25 billion. While the maximum penalty for more than 43 million violations could have exceeded $219 billion, the judge settled on a lower amount. Even so, the penalty remains a major financial blow for Meta. Not just this, the verdict also includes an annual interest rate of 15% until the penalty is paid. So, if Meta fails to pay the amount on time, the amount owed will keep growing. This will go on until the judgment remains unpaid. This is also subject to further legal proceedings.

The whole case is a hint for other tech companies, Meta being the biggest, that protecting user data is not just a matter of trust. It is a responsibility that all tech companies shall bear ahead. What Has Meta Said About The Ruling? Key Point Meta's Response Appeal Meta has rejected the judgment and plans to appeal, expressing confidence in winning the case. “Tax on Speech” Chief Legal Officer C.J. Mahoney criticised the lawsuit, calling it a potential “tax on speech”. Business Concerns Mahoney warned that the state's approach could make doing business in New Mexico extremely difficult. Consumer Harm Meta's lawyers argued that the state failed to prove actual consumer harm. Evidence Dispute The company questioned the relevance of older evidence, particularly the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Proposed Penalty Before the ruling, Meta urged the court to cap the penalty at approximately $3.45 billion, arguing that a much higher amount would be excessive and unconstitutional.