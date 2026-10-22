SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026: एसएसबी कांस्टेबल जीडी फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी, मेरिट लिस्ट PDF डाउनलोड करें
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026: सशस्त्र सीमा बल ने कांस्टेबल जीडी स्पोर्ट्स कोटा का फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 जारी कर दिया है। सिलेक्ट किए गए उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए आगे लेख में दिए लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026: सशस्त्र सीमा बल (SSB) कांस्टेबल जीडी स्पोर्ट्स कोटा का फाइनल रिजल्ट जारी किया गया है। उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट recruitment.ssb.gov.in पर जाकर मेरिट लिस्ट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। संबंधित भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 7 जून, 2026 तक मांगे गए थे। जिसके बाद परीक्षा के लिए एडमिट कार्ड 1 जुलाई, 2026 को जारी किए गए थे। 15 जुलाई को DV, PST, DME और RME शुरू हुए थे। जिसके बाद फाइनल रिजल्ट 21 अक्टूबर को जारी किया गया है।
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026: रिजल्ट जारी
सशस्त्र सीमा बल (SSB) ने 21 अक्टूबर 2026 को SSB कांस्टेबल (GD) स्पोर्ट्स कोटा फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 जारी किया है। भर्ती में 404 पद शामिल हैं। रिजल्ट PDF फॉर्मेट में जारी किया गया है। मेरिट लिस्ट पीडीएफ में सिलेक्ट किए गए उम्मीदवारों के रोल नंबर शामिल हैं। जिसे उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल SSB भर्ती वेबसाइट पर जाकर या यहां उपलब्ध कराए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
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एसएसबी जीडी स्पोर्ट्स कोटा फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026: हाइलाइट्स
सशस्त्र सीमा बल कांस्टेबल जीडी स्पोर्ट्स कोटा का फाइनल रिजल्ट 21 अक्टूबर, 2026 को जारी किया गया है। इसमें चुने गए कैंडिडेट्स की संख्या, कैटेगरी के हिसाब से कट-ऑफ, या जॉइनिंग और पोस्टिंग शेड्यूल नहीं बताया गया है। रिजल्ट से जुड़ी अन्य डिटेल्स के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए गए टेबल को देख सकते हैं:
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संगठन
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सशस्त्र सीमा बल (SSB)
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पोस्ट नाम
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कांस्टेबल (GD) - खेल कोटा
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कुल पोस्ट
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404
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नौकरी का स्थान
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अखिल भारतीय
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आवेदन मोड
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ऑनलाइन
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योग्यता
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10वीं क्लास पास, स्टेट / नेशनल / इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर रिप्रेजेंटेशन या संबंधित खेल में मेडल
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वेतनमान
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लेवल-3 (रु. 21,700 - 69,100)
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अंतिम परिणाम तिथि
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21 अक्टूबर 2026 (जारी)
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आधिकारिक वेबसाइट
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recruitment.ssb.gov.in
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे चेक करें?
उम्मीदवार रिजल्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें:
- सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल SSB वेबसाइट recruitment.ssb.gov.in पर जाएं।
- अब एसएसबी कांस्टेबल जीडी स्पोर्ट्स कोटा फाइनल रिजल्ट 2026 पर क्लिक करें।
- रिजल्ट PDF में अपनी डिटेल्स को अपने एप्लीकेशन और एडमिट कार्ड से मिलाएं।
- सिलेक्ट किए गए उम्मीदवारों की लिस्ट पीडीएफ ओपन होगी।
- अपना रोल नंबर सर्च करें।
- भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.