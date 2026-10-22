Super Typhoon Champi continues to become the strongest storm recorded in 2026. It is now heading towards Taiwan with a top wind speeds of 296 km/h .

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has already put out sea and land warnings for winds over 227 km/h forming due to Typhoon Champi path nearing the northeast coast of island. Local authorities grounded over 125 flights and stopped coastal ferries to avoid fatalities.

Tracking the Super Typhoon Champi path in 2026 is an important source of information for everyone who keeps a close watch of typhoon champi news and Pacific super storm weather warning in general.

What is Super Typhoon Champi Track, Speed, and Current Path

Typhoon Champi was born in warm waters around 30°C in the Philippine Sea. The Typhoon Champi passed Guam on October 21st before moving northwards towards Taiwan and China.