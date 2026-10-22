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Super Typhoon Champi Path: 5 Facts as 2026's Strongest Storm Triggers Taiwan Warnings

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 15:14 IST

Super Typhoon Champi, the strongest tropical cyclone on Earth in 2026, is tracking across the Western Pacific toward East Asia. Peak wind speeds reached 296 km/h before the system gradually slowed. Authorities in Taiwan issued land warnings and grounded 125 flights as the storm approached. 

Super Typhoon
Super Typhoon

Super Typhoon Champi continues to become the strongest storm recorded in 2026. It is now heading towards Taiwan with a top wind speeds of 296 km/h .

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has already put out sea and land warnings for winds over 227 km/h forming due to Typhoon Champi path nearing the northeast coast of island. Local authorities grounded over 125 flights and stopped coastal ferries  to avoid fatalities. 

Tracking the Super Typhoon Champi path in 2026 is an important source of information for everyone who keeps a close watch of typhoon champi news and Pacific super storm weather warning in general.

What is Super Typhoon Champi Track, Speed, and Current Path

Typhoon Champi was born in warm waters around 30°C in the Philippine Sea. The Typhoon Champi passed Guam on October 21st before moving northwards towards Taiwan and China.

Storm Metric

Official Recorded Value

Peak Wind Speed

296 km/h (184 mph)

Current Gust Speeds

Over 227 km/h

Lowest Central Pressure

895 mb

Global Rank

#1 Strongest Storm of 2026

The forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) pointed that the lack of upper level wind meant that the storm could rapidly increase in intensity.

It is expected to move through north of Taiwan before moving towards China's coastline and southern Japan as of October 22nd 2026. 

Super Typhoon Champi Impact and Emergency Measures in Taiwan

Taiwan’s meteorologists advised the families living in mountainous regions and coastal areas to be ready for rainfall and large waves due to this Pacific storm.

  • Flight Groundings: More than 125 flights were cancelled at Taiwanese airports.

  • Regional Travel Drops: Japan Airlines and ANA cancelled dozens of flights stranding 11,000 passengers.

  • Early Evacuations: Chinese authorities set up safety shelters across eastern coastal provinces.

How Typhoons and Pacific Storm Categories are Determined

Tropical cyclones refer to the large weather systems driven by the warm waters of oceans. The meteorological organisations categorize the storms depending on the highest winds speed reached.

  • Tropical Storm: Sustained winds between 63 km/h and 118 km/h.

  • Typhoon: Sustained winds from 119 km/h to 177 km/h.

  • Super Typhoon: Sustained winds over 185 km/h matching Category 4 or 5 status.

Warm ocean water gives storms their energy. Low atmospheric wind shear keeps the core of the storm together which causes air pressure inside the storm to drop fast.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 22, 2026, 15:14 IST
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