SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026 OUT: Check Result at recruitment.ssb.gov.in- Download PDF Here
SSB has released the final results for the 404 Constable (GD) Sports Quota posts. Download the merit list PDF from the official website at recruitment.ss.gov.in. Check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- SSB officially declared the final results for Constable (GD) Sports Quota 2026.
- Candidates can check their qualification status on the official website recruitment.ssb.gov.in.
- The recruitment aimed to fill 404 vacancies across multiple sports disciplines.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has officially declared the final results for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) under the Sports Quota 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Field trials, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, and Detailed Medical Exam can now check their qualification status on the official website at recruitment.ssb.gov.in. The SSB, through this recruitment process, aimed to fill 404 vacancies across multiple discipline events such as Football, Athletics, Aquatics, Fencing, Equestrian, and Gymnastics for both male and female candidates.
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026 OUT
Candidates who appeared for this Sports quota recruitment of the SSB Constable General Duty (GD) recruitment 2026 can check their result status from the official result PDF given below. The final result has been released in a PDF format, which includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates and the roll numbers of the candidates whose results have been withheld.
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SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026
How to Download the SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026?
Candidates can download and check their result status for the SSB Constable GD Sports quota from the official website using the simple steps given below:-
- Go to the official website of SSB at recruitment.ssb.gov.in
- On the homepage, under What’s New or Notifications, look for the link titled Final result of selected candidates/ withheld candidates for the post of Constable GD under Sports Quota- 2026 Stage-1.
- Click on the PDF to open the merit list PDF which contains the roll number of the candidates.
- Use command Ctrl +F to search for the roll number. Download the PDF and keep it safe for future use.
Also check, BSF HC RO RM Exam Date 2026 OUT
SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026 Highlights
Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
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Post Name
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Constable (General Duty)-Sports Quota 2026
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Total Vacancies
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404 posts
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Selection Stages
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Official Website
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recruitment.ssb.gov.in
What’s Next for the Selected Candidates of SSB Constable GD 2026?
Those candidates who have been shortlisted in the final selection list must follow these important points:-
- Official Offer of Appointment:- SSB will issue the formal or official appointment letters to the selected candidates through registered post or email.
- Basic Training Allocation: Selected candidates will be assigned to specific SSB Training Centres across the country for basic recruitment training.
- Document Readiness: Candidates should make sure that the original copies of Class 10th marksheets, sports achievement certificates, domicile proof, caste and category certificates, and valid ID proofs are organised for the final reporting verification.
Executive - Editorial
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