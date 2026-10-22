SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026 OUT: Check Result at recruitment.ssb.gov.in- Download PDF Here

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has officially declared the final results for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) under the Sports Quota 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Field trials, Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, and Detailed Medical Exam can now check their qualification status on the official website at recruitment.ssb.gov.in. The SSB, through this recruitment process, aimed to fill 404 vacancies across multiple discipline events such as Football, Athletics, Aquatics, Fencing, Equestrian, and Gymnastics for both male and female candidates.

SSB Constable GD Sports Quota Result 2026 OUT

Candidates who appeared for this Sports quota recruitment of the SSB Constable General Duty (GD) recruitment 2026 can check their result status from the official result PDF given below. The final result has been released in a PDF format, which includes the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates and the roll numbers of the candidates whose results have been withheld.