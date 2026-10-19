BSF HC RO RM Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timings & Other Important Details
BSF has declared the written exam schedule for 2026 for the BSF HC (RO/RM) recruitment for 1121 vacancies. The exam will be conducted in tw shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon. Candidates will be able to download the admit card from the official website. Read the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- The BSF HC RO/RM 2026 exam is scheduled for November 2, 2026.
- Admit cards for the CBT will be available for download from October 22, 2026.
- The exam on Nov 2, 2026, will be conducted in two shifts for RO and RM positions.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the exam dates for the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) recruitment 2026. The exam will be conducted on November 2, 2026, in two shifts, that is, morning and afternoon shifts. Those candidates who have applied for this recruitment process will be able to download their admit card for the computer-based test from October 22, 2026, from the official website. The complete exam schedule for the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) is available on the official website.
BSF HC RO RM Exam Date 2026 Out
The Border Security Force has released the exam date notice for the HC RO RM recruitment 2026 on its official website, i.e., www.rectt.bsf.gov.in. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two shifts on November 2, 2026. The first shift will start at 9 AM and will end at 11:00 AM, and the second shift will start at 1:00 PM and will end at 3:00 PM. Given below is the official notification for the exam date of BSF HC RO and RM:-
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BSF HC RO RM Exam Date 2026
BSF HC RO RM Shift Timings 2026
The BSF HC RO RM exam 2026 will be conducted on November 2, 2026. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts. The first shift will conduct the paper for the radio operator position, and the second shift will conduct the paper for the radio mechanic position. Given below are the complete shift timings for the BSF HC RO/RM exam 2026, along with reporting time and gate closing time:-
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Shifts
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Reporting Time
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Exam Start Time
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Exam End Time
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Gate Closing Time
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Shift 1
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7:30 AM
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9:00 AM
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11:00 AM
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8:30 AM
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Shift 2
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11:30 AM
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1:00 PM
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3:00 PM
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12:30 PM
Also check, Government Exam Form Rejected? 7 Common Mistakes Candidates Should Check
BSF HC RO RM Exam Admit Card 2026
The Directorate General Border Security Force (BSF) has stated in the official notification that the e-admit card will be made available to the candidates from October 22, 2026, from 9:00 AM onwards on the official website, i.e., rectt.bsf.gov.in. Candidates will receive the notification about the availability of the admit card download link directly on their registered mobile number and email ID, which they must have provided during the application process. Candidates should note that no admit cards will be sent by post to the candidates.
Important Guidelines for BSF HC RO RM Exam 2026
Given below are a few important guidelines for the BSF HC RO RM exam 2026, which the candidates should read carefully:-
- Important Documents:- Entry to the exam centre will only be permitted with a printed copy of the E-Admit Card and a valid original ID proof. Candidates are advised to keep an extra copy of the admit card for the future stages of the selection process.
- CBT and BSF Roll Numbers:- Every candidate will receive a unique CBT roll number, which will be used strictly for logging into the exam system in addition to their BSF roll number.
- Reporting and Gate Closure:- Candidates must report 90 minutes before the session starts. Late arrivals will not be allowed inside the exam centre under any circumstances once the main gate closes.
- Mock Test or Demo Link:- To get familiar with the CBT pattern, practice mock tests are available on the official website at bsf.gov.in
- Selection Ratio:- The number of candidates qualifying the CBT for the next phase will be limited to 6 times the number of advertised vacancies.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.