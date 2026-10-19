BSF HC RO RM Exam Date 2026 OUT: Check Exam Schedule, Shift Timings & Other Important Details

The Border Security Force (BSF) has announced the exam dates for the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) recruitment 2026. The exam will be conducted on November 2, 2026, in two shifts, that is, morning and afternoon shifts. Those candidates who have applied for this recruitment process will be able to download their admit card for the computer-based test from October 22, 2026, from the official website. The complete exam schedule for the BSF Head Constable Radio Operator (RO) and Radio Mechanic (RM) is available on the official website.

BSF HC RO RM Exam Date 2026 Out

The Border Security Force has released the exam date notice for the HC RO RM recruitment 2026 on its official website, i.e., www.rectt.bsf.gov.in. The computer-based exam will be conducted in two shifts on November 2, 2026. The first shift will start at 9 AM and will end at 11:00 AM, and the second shift will start at 1:00 PM and will end at 3:00 PM. Given below is the official notification for the exam date of BSF HC RO and RM:-