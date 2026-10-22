IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Fees, Branch-Wise Placements, Top Recruiters

IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: The choice between IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi becomes an important one for students who perform extremely well in JEE Advanced because both IITs are always rated as some of the top engineering colleges in the country. Both IITs have faculty, state-of-the-art research centers, and stringent academic structures but vary in their campus culture, location advantages, and overall campus atmosphere. The IIT Bombay campus located in Powai close to attractions like Powai lake is known for its dynamic campus culture which is also the home of Asia’s biggest college cultural festival called Mood Indigo and a world class startup incubator SINE.

On the other hand, the IIT Delhi campus located in Hauz Khas gives its students easy access to Delhi NCR where there is abundant networking and internship opportunities along with the presence of major corporate and political organisations of the country. In academics and placement, both institutes follow almost similar fee structures and are known for their exceptional branch-wise placement record with leading firms including tech giants and quantitative trading companies, offering multi-crore international packages and high average salaries.