IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Fees, Branch-Wise Placements, Top Recruiters
IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Top JEE Advanced rankers frequently evaluate IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi for B.Tech admissions due to their premier engineering status. Both institutes follow the standard IIT Council tuition fee structure of ₹1,00,000 per semester with full or partial waivers for reserved and economically weaker sections, totaling around ₹10–11 Lakhs over four years including hostel and mess charges. IIT Bombay, located near Powai Lake in Mumbai, features a serene environment, the Mood Indigo festival, and the SINE deep-tech incubator. IIT Delhi, situated in Hauz Khas, offers an urban ecosystem in Delhi-NCR with close access to corporate, startup, and policy centers alongside its Rendezvous festival and FITT incubator.
IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: The choice between IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi becomes an important one for students who perform extremely well in JEE Advanced because both IITs are always rated as some of the top engineering colleges in the country. Both IITs have faculty, state-of-the-art research centers, and stringent academic structures but vary in their campus culture, location advantages, and overall campus atmosphere. The IIT Bombay campus located in Powai close to attractions like Powai lake is known for its dynamic campus culture which is also the home of Asia’s biggest college cultural festival called Mood Indigo and a world class startup incubator SINE.
On the other hand, the IIT Delhi campus located in Hauz Khas gives its students easy access to Delhi NCR where there is abundant networking and internship opportunities along with the presence of major corporate and political organisations of the country. In academics and placement, both institutes follow almost similar fee structures and are known for their exceptional branch-wise placement record with leading firms including tech giants and quantitative trading companies, offering multi-crore international packages and high average salaries.
IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Key Highlights
Both IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi adhere to the general IIT Council fee structure, where students have to pay around ₹1,00,000 per semester for an undergraduate program, in addition to the waiving-off of fees for the reserved category and the economically disadvantaged category. Slight variations exist in terms of the hostel overhead fee, mess advance, and institutional fee, resulting in an approximate cost of four years of study as ₹10-11 Lakhs in each college. Both colleges provide similar placements and have equally good faculty and facilities.
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Parameter
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IIT Bombay
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IIT Delhi
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Institution Name
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Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
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Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
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Establishment Year
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1958
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1961
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Campus Area & Location
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550 Acres (Powai, Mumbai, MH)
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320 Acres (Hauz Khas, New Delhi)
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NIRF Engineering Rank (2025)
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Rank 3 (Score: 83.66)
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Rank 2 (Score: 85.74)
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NIRF Overall Rank (2025)
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Rank 3
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Rank 4
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Primary Admission Exam
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JEE Advanced (via JoSAA Counselling)
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JEE Advanced (via JoSAA Counselling)
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B.Tech Seat Intake (Annual)
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1,350 Seats across B.Tech/Dual Degree
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1,200 Seats across B.Tech/Dual Degree
Also Read: Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Maharashtra: Fees, Key Courses & Admission Eligibility
IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Branch-wise Placement Data
Both IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have an impressive placement record, headed by Computer Science & Engineering with salary packages of approximately ₹35-50 LPA. Core as well as non-technical streams have average packages of ₹15-25 LPA.
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Engineering Department
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IIT Bombay Placement %
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IIT Bombay Avg / Median CTC
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IIT Delhi Placement %
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IIT Delhi Avg / Median CTC
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Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)
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98.50%
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INR 36.90 LPA / INR 32.00 LPA
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97.80%
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INR 38.50 LPA / INR 33.50 LPA
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Electrical Engineering (EE)
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92.40%
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INR 27.80 LPA / INR 24.00 LPA
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93.10%
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INR 28.20 LPA / INR 25.00 LPA
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Mechanical Engineering (ME)
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86.10%
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INR 21.50 LPA / INR 18.00 LPA
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88.50%
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INR 21.90 LPA / INR 18.50 LPA
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Chemical Engineering (ChE)
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84.20%
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INR 19.80 LPA / INR 16.50 LPA
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85.60%
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INR 20.10 LPA / INR 17.00 LPA
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Civil Engineering (CE)
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78.50%
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INR 17.20 LPA / INR 14.50 LPA
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80.20%
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INR 17.80 LPA / INR 15.00 LPA
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Metallurgical / Materials Science
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80.10%
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INR 17.90 LPA / INR 15.00 LPA
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82.00%
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INR 18.20 LPA / INR 15.20 LPA
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Overall Campus B.Tech Baseline
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73.84% (Rest opted for Higher Studies)
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INR 26.45 LPA / INR 19.61 LPA
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89.41% (Rest opted for Higher Studies)
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INR 25.82 LPA / INR 19.08 LPA
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Estimated B.Tech Tuition Return on Investment (ROI)
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2.64x
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2.53x
Also Read: Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh: Fees, Key Courses & Admission Eligibility
IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Campus Life
The Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai provides students with an attractive, isolated green campus in close proximity to Powai lake, known for its lively cultural events like Mood Indigo. The Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi provides an energetic urban campus in South Delhi.
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Campus Life Parameter
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IIT Bombay
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IIT Delhi
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Campus Setting & Vibe
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Serene green lakeside campus located next to Powai Lake and Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
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Urban tech hub situated in Hauz Khas, close to Connaught Place, South Delhi, and Metro.
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Flagship Cultural Festival
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Mood Indigo ('MoodI') – Asia's largest college cultural festival.
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Rendezvous – North India's premier annual cultural extravaganza.
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Flagship Technical Festival
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Techfest – International science & tech festival with global keynote speakers.
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Tryst – Premier technical festival featuring robotics, coding marathons, & expos.
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Entrepreneurship Culture & E-Cell
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Home to SINE (Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship), incubator for deep-tech unicorns.
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Home to FITT (Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer), active startup ecosystem.
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Hostel & Residential Life
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18 Hostels; renowned hostel culture, night canteens, and SAC (Student Activity Centre).
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13 Hostels (10 Boys, 3 Girls); vibrant hostel cup (GC), night hangouts, & internal court yards.
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Sports Infrastructure
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Olympic-size swimming pool, indoor badminton courts, cricket ground, squash courts, gymnasiums.
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Student Activity Centre (SAC), floodlit cricket ground, synthetic tennis courts, hockey & football turf.
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Location & City Access
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Mumbai financial capital exposure, access to Bandra, Hiranandani Powai, and western suburbs.
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Delhi NCR national capital access, proximity to Hauz Khas Village, Cyber Hub Gurgaon, and CP.
IIT Bombay vs IIT Delhi: Fee details
Both institutes charge a standard tuition fee of ₹1,00,000 per semester for General/OBC candidates. Including hostel, mess, and institutional overheads, the total four-year cost averages around ₹10–11 Lakhs at both campuses.
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Fee Component / Category
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IIT Bombay
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IIT Delhi
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Tuition Fee (Per Semester)
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INR 1,00,000 / Semester
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INR 1,00,000 / Semester
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Hostel, Mess & Other Charges (Per Semester)
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INR 42,000 – INR 50,000 / Semester
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INR 44,000 – INR 54,000 / Semester
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Total Estimated 4-Year Program Cost
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INR 10.00 Lakhs – INR 10.80 Lakhs
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INR 10.20 Lakhs – INR 11.00 Lakhs
Also Read: IIT Delhi NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Complete 5 year Rank Analysis Here
NIRF Ranking 2026: From Engineering to Medical, Check Top Universities in India and Ranking List Here
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.