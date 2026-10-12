Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh: Fees, Key Courses & Admission Eligibility

Top Private B.Tech Colleges UP: Uttar Pradesh has a number of top private engineering institutes, especially located in the NCR cities of Noida and Greater Noida. They have specialty programs in technology, effective recruitment connections, and infrastructure. This section gives information about four-year tuition fees, main engineering disciplines, eligibility criteria, and admission process at top 10 private B.Tech institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Top institutions such as Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) Noida, Shiv Nadar University, Amity University, and Bennett University offer specialization programs in AI, computer science, and data science, and their tuition fee in four years costs between ₹7.5 Lakhs and ₹22 Lakhs or even higher.

Admissions into these leading private universities is mainly given on the basis of national competitive examinations JEE Main, CUET-UG, SAT, and university-specific entrance examinations such as SNUSAT and SUAT. However, some prominent institutions affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), like G.L. Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College (AKGEC), JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSSATE), and ABES Engineering College, offer lower tuition fee amounts that vary between ₹4.2 Lakhs and ₹5.7 Lakhs.