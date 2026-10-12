Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh: Fees, Key Courses & Admission Eligibility
Top Private B.Tech Colleges UP: Uttar Pradesh’s NCR hubs host top private engineering institutes with advanced tech specializations, strong recruiter networks, and modern infrastructure. Premium universities like JIIT, SNU, Amity, and Bennett charge ₹7.5L–₹34L+ using JEE Main, CUET, or proprietary tests. Meanwhile, AKTU-affiliated colleges like GL Bajaj, AKGEC, and JSSATE offer cost-effective B.Tech degrees (₹4.2L–₹5.7L) via UPTAC counselling.
Top Private B.Tech Colleges UP: Uttar Pradesh has a number of top private engineering institutes, especially located in the NCR cities of Noida and Greater Noida. They have specialty programs in technology, effective recruitment connections, and infrastructure. This section gives information about four-year tuition fees, main engineering disciplines, eligibility criteria, and admission process at top 10 private B.Tech institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Top institutions such as Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT) Noida, Shiv Nadar University, Amity University, and Bennett University offer specialization programs in AI, computer science, and data science, and their tuition fee in four years costs between ₹7.5 Lakhs and ₹22 Lakhs or even higher.
Admissions into these leading private universities is mainly given on the basis of national competitive examinations JEE Main, CUET-UG, SAT, and university-specific entrance examinations such as SNUSAT and SUAT. However, some prominent institutions affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), like G.L. Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Ajay Kumar Garg Engineering College (AKGEC), JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSSATE), and ABES Engineering College, offer lower tuition fee amounts that vary between ₹4.2 Lakhs and ₹5.7 Lakhs.
Also Check: Top Private BTech Colleges In Mumbai: Ranking, Fees
Top 10 Private B.Tech Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
Below are the list of top 10 B.Tech colleges in Uttar Pradesh:
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College Name
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Approximate 4-Year Fees
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Average Package
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20.95 Lakhs
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11.40 LPA
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15.70 Lakhs
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11.10 LPA
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27.67 L - 34.67 L
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10.82 LPA
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10.40 Lakhs - 17.52 Lakhs
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9.60 LPA
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G.L. Bajaj Institute of Technology and Management, Greater Noida
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4.62 Lakhs
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13.0 LPA
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4.94 Lakhs
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6.0 LPA - 6.5 LPA
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5.68 Lakhs
|
5.96 LPA
|
4.83 - 6.99 Lakhs
|
5.40 LPA
|
5.01 Lakhs
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5.27 LPA
|
7.60 Lakhs
|
5.0 - 8.0 LPA
Jaypee Institute of Information Technology (JIIT), Noida
JIIT Noida is one of the top private technical universities that work with a particular concentration towards IT, computer science, and electronics. The university is located at sector 62, Noida and works almost like other technical institutes.
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Important B.Tech Branches: CSE, IT, ECE, AI & Data Science.
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Tuition Fees for 4 Years: Approximately INR 14.4 Lakh to 20.9 Lakhs.
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Eligibility Criteria:Minimum aggregate of 60% in 10+2 or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.
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Admission Process:The admissions process is carried out through JIIT itself via two routes: JEE Main All India ranks (most seats) and 12th PCM merit.
Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence (SNU), Greater Noida
An Institution of Eminence, Shiv Nadar University offers engineering courses that are multidisciplinary in nature in a residential, research-focused campus setting.
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Notable Specializations for B.Tech: CSE, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, ECE, ME.
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Course Duration Fees: About ₹16.9 Lakhs to ₹22.9 Lakhs.
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Requirements: Minimum 65% aggregate in 10+2 PCM.
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Evaluation Process: Applicants will be judged on the basis of their performance in SNUSAT and/or APT or JEE Main percentile/SAT/ACT.
Amity School of Engineering & Technology (ASET), Noida
Amity Noida is one of the biggest private universities in Northern India, providing an extensive range of engineering streams along with the option of having exposure abroad as well.
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Main B.Tech Programs: CSE, AI & Machine Learning, Biotechnology, Aerospace Engineering, ECE, Robotics.
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Tuition Fees for Four Years: Approximately Rs 7.5 Lakh to 26.6 Lakh (depending on specialization and choice of international dual degree program).
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Eligibility Criteria for Admission: Minimum 60% in 10+2 PCM.
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Selection Process: Either through JEE Main, CUET-UG, or Amity Joint Entrance Examination (AJEE).
Bennett University, Greater Noida
The Bennett University offers advanced supercomputing laboratories and international partnerships with other international universities.
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Important Specialisations for B.Tech: CSE (Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Data Science), Biotechnology, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering.
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Annual Fees for 4 Years: ₹15.4 Lakhs – ₹19.5 Lakhs.
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Admission Criteria: Minimum 60% aggregate in 10+2 PCM or IB Diploma score of 24.
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Admission Process: Merit-based admission through JEE Main Percentile or 10+2 PCM Board marks.
JSS Academy of Technical Education (JSSATE), Noida
JSSATE Noida is run by the JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Mysore. JSSATE Noida is located in the heart of the industrial sector, i.e., Sector 62, Noida.
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Specialized B.Tech Programmes Offered: CSE, IT, CSBS, ECE, EE.
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Tuition fees for 4-year duration: Rs. 4.95 Lakh to Rs. 5.2 Lakhs.
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Eligibility Criteria: 45% overall in 10+2 PCM.
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Main Admission Process: Admission through state UPTAC Counselling using opening and closing ranks in JEE Main.
Sharda University, Greater Noida
Sharda University provides an international learning atmosphere with students from more than 85 nations and provides an advanced syllabus for B.Tech programs along with interdisciplinary electives.
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Important B.Tech Program Specializations: CSE (AI/ML, Cyber Security, AR/VR), Biotechnology, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering.
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Total Fees for 4 Years: ₹7.2 Lakhs – ₹10.8 Lakhs.
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Eligibility Criteria: At least 60% aggregate in 10+2 PCM.
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Mode of Selection: SUAT or JEE Main ranks (those having qualified JEE Main ranks will be exempted from SUAT).
Also Read: Top NIRF Engineering Colleges in India 2026: Check Placement, Fees, and NIRF Scores Here
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.