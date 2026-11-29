OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be closing the online application process for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Recruitment 2026 on November 30, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their application forms must complete the registration process through the official website at opsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 340 vacancies in the Odisha Secretariat Service Cadre under the Home Department. The official notification was released on November 5, 2026 and the online applications were started from November 9, 2026. The exam for the respective post would be held on January 17, 2027.

OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: Overview

The OPSC has issued Advertisement No. 15 of 2026-27 for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officers (Group-B). Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process below.