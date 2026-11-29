OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply for 340 Vacancies Tomorrow, Check Eligibility
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 application window will close on November 30 for 340 Assistant Section Officer vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online at opsc.gov.in. Check the eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, important dates and direct application link here.
Key Points
- Online applications for OPSC ASO Recruitment close on November 30, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill 340 Assistant Section Officer vacancies.
- The written examination for the ASO post is scheduled for January 17, 2027.
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be closing the online application process for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Recruitment 2026 on November 30, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates who have not submitted their application forms must complete the registration process through the official website at opsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive the commission aims to fill 340 vacancies in the Odisha Secretariat Service Cadre under the Home Department. The official notification was released on November 5, 2026 and the online applications were started from November 9, 2026. The exam for the respective post would be held on January 17, 2027.
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026: Overview
The OPSC has issued Advertisement No. 15 of 2026-27 for the recruitment of Assistant Section Officers (Group-B). Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
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Post Name
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Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
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Advertisement No.
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15 of 2026-27
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Total Vacancies
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340
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Application Mode
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Online
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Registration Start Date
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November 9, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 30, 2026
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Salary
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Rs. 35,400
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Pay Level
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Level 9, Cell 1
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Selection Process
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Written Examination and Skill Test
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Written Exam Date
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January 17, 2027
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Official Website
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opsc.gov.in
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates can submit their application forms through the official OPSC website. The registration and application submission window will remain open till November 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM. The examination fee is Rs 700 for candidates other than SC, ST and PwD categories. The fee will be refunded to candidates who will appear in the preliminary written examination. SC, ST and PwD candidates are exempted from paying the examination fee. Check the direct link to apply online for OPSC ASO Recruitment and official notification below.
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OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Link
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OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the OPSC recruitment candidates must ensure that they fulfill the relevant eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification:
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Candidates must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.
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In addition they must have adequate knowledge of computer applications.
2. Age Limit (As of January 1, 2026)
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The minimum age to apply is 21 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 42 years
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Candidates must be born between January 2, 1984, and January 1, 2005.
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Age Relaxations are applicable to the reserved categories as per the applicable government rules.
Steps to Apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete their online application-
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Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.
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Click on the OPSC ASO Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Now complete the registration process and generate your login credentials.
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Log in and fill the online application form with the relevant details.
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Upload the photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression.
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Upload the educational and other supporting documents.
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Pay the examination fees online.
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Submit the application and download the application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.