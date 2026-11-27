IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at ibps.in. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Office Assistant recruitment exam can then access and download their preliminary examination hall tickets using their login credentials. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2026 is set to be conducted on December 6, 12 and 13. Through this recruitment drive a total of 8222 vacancies would be filled in Regional Rural Banks across India. Those who successfully qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam which will be conducted on January 30, 2027.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 Release Date

The IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 will be released shortly before the prelims examination. Once activated candidates can check their hall tickets through the official IBPS website at ibps.in. It is expected that the call letter can be released in the last week of November or December 1st Week. The hall ticket will contain all the crucial details including the examination date, shift timing, reporting time and examination centre address.