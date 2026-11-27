IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026: Download Prelims Hall Ticket PDF at ibps.in- Link Active Soon
The IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 can be released anytime soon on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who will take part in the prelims exam can download their hall tickets using their login credentials. Check the direct download link, important details and steps to download the admit card here.
Key Points
- IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 will be released soon on ibps.in.
- Prelims exam for 8222 vacancies scheduled for Dec 6, 12, 13, 2026.
- Mains exam for qualified candidates will be held on January 30, 2027.
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 soon on its official website at ibps.in. All those candidates who have applied and registered for the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) Office Assistant recruitment exam can then access and download their preliminary examination hall tickets using their login credentials. The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam 2026 is set to be conducted on December 6, 12 and 13. Through this recruitment drive a total of 8222 vacancies would be filled in Regional Rural Banks across India. Those who successfully qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam which will be conducted on January 30, 2027.
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 Release Date
The IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 will be released shortly before the prelims examination. Once activated candidates can check their hall tickets through the official IBPS website at ibps.in. It is expected that the call letter can be released in the last week of November or December 1st Week. The hall ticket will contain all the crucial details including the examination date, shift timing, reporting time and examination centre address.
Check- IBPS RRB Clerk PET Admit Card 2026
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The selection process for IBPS RRB PO Clerk includes Prelims exam, Main Exam and at last final merit list would be prepared based on the performance in the respective stages. There is no interview for this. Candidates can check the important details related to the recruitment process in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
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Exam Name
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IBPS RRB Clerk Exam 2026
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Recruitment No
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CRP RRBs-XV
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Post
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Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
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No of Vacancies
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8,222
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Admit Card Status
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Not Released Yet
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PET Call Letter
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Released on November 26, 2026
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Prelims Exam Date
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December 6, 12 and 13, 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Login Credentials
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Registration Number and Password/DOB
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Official Website
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ibps.in
IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Call Letter download link will be activated on the official website. Candidates can then access their hall tickets by visiting the CRP RRBs-XV section and entering their registration number and password. IBPS has already released the Pre Examination Training (PET) call letter on November 26, 2026. Both the PET call letter and the prelims exam admit card are different documents. The direct download link will be provided shortly below.
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IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (To Be Activated Soon)
How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their IBPS RRB Office Assistant Hall Ticket 2026-
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Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
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On the homepage click on the CRP RRBs section.
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Now you have to select the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks XV option.
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Now click on the link titled IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2026.
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Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
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Fill the captcha code and submit the details.
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Your IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Download the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day.
For more details candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly.
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Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.