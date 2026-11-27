RRB ALP CBT 1 Score Card 2026: आरआरबी ALP सीबीटी 1 स्कोरकार्ड जारी, पीडीएफ डाउनलोड करें
RRB ALP CBT 1 Score Card 2026: आरआबी ALP सीबीटी 1 स्कोरकार्ड जारी कर दिया गया है। ये मार्क्स 13, 16, 17 और 18 फरवरी को हुए असिस्टेंट लोको पायलट CBT 1 एग्जाम में शामिल हुए उम्मीदवारों के लिए जारी किए गए हैं।
RRB ALP CBT 1 Score Card 2026: रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड (RRB) ने 12 जून को RRB ALP स्कोरकार्ड 2026 जारी किया है। ये मार्क्स उन उम्मीदवारों के लिए जारी किए गए हैं, जो 13, 16, 17 और 18 फरवरी को हुए असिस्टेंट लोको पायलट CBT 1 एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे। इसमें परफॉर्मेंस से जुड़ी डिटेल्स दी गई हैं, जैसे रॉ मार्क्स, नॉर्मलाइज्ड मार्क्स, अटेम्प्ट किए गए सवाल और कैंडिडेट्स का क्वालिफाइंग स्टेटस। RRB ALP CBT 1 स्कोरकार्ड रिक्रूटमेंट प्रोसेस के अगले स्टेज के लिए एलिजिबिलिटी को समझने में मदद करता है।
RRB ALP CBT 1 Score Card 2026: रिजल्ट जारी
आरआरबी ALP सीबीटी 1 स्कोरकार्ड 2026 जारी कर दिया है। जो उम्मीदवार 13, 16, 17 और 18 फरवरी 2026 को हुए CBT 1 एग्जाम में शामिल हुए थे, वे अपना स्कोरकार्ड नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
RRB ALP CBT 1 Score Card 2026 Download link
आरआरबी ALP सीबीटी 1 स्कोरकार्ड 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवारों को अपने Registration Number और User Password की आवश्यकता होगी। आपकी सुविधा के लिए स्कोरकार्ड डाउनलोड करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक यहां उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है:
|
आरआरबी ALP सीबीटी 1 स्कोरकार्ड 2026
RRB ALP CBT 1 Score Card 2026 कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
उम्मीदवार ALP सीबीटी 1 स्कोरकार्ड 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप फॉलो करें:
- रीजनल रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं।
- "RRB ALP Scorecard 2026" नाम के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
- रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और जन्म तिथि डालें
- स्क्रीन पर दिख रहे सिक्योरिटी कैप्चा कोड को सॉल्व करें
- 'लॉगिन' या 'सबमिट' बटन पर क्लिक करें।
- आपका स्कोर कार्ड 2026 दिखाई देगा; इसे डाउनलोड करें और प्रिंट करें।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.