The solar system consists of 8 planets, including Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Each planet has its own unique characteristics, such as size, composition, and atmosphere.

For instance, Uranus is known as the green planet due to its methane-rich atmosphere. But do you know which planet is known as the red planet of the solar system? If not, let's uncover this mystery together.

In this article, we will explore the distinct features of this enticing red planet, which is known for its reddish hue due to its iron oxide-rich soil.

Which planet is known as the “Red Planet”?

Mars is commonly referred to as the "Red Planet" due to its reddish appearance, which is a result of iron oxide (rust) on its surface. Here are some interesting facts about Mars:

Characteristics of Mars