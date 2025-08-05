CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT
List of NYC Mayors till 2025 (Updated): Check Terms and Party Name

This article presents a historical overview of the Mayors of New York City (NYC) up to 2025, detailing their terms in office. From early leaders to the present, this list showcases the individuals who have guided the city through various eras, shaping its development. While the official source provides terms, party affiliations are not listed, focusing purely on their time in the city's highest office.

ByAlisha Louis
Aug 5, 2025, 08:25 EDT
Updated List of NYC Mayors till 2025 with their Terms and Party Names.
Updated List of NYC Mayors till 2025 with their Terms and Party Names.

New York City, a global hub of culture, commerce, and innovation, has been shaped by a long line of leaders. The role of mayor has been crucial in guiding the city's destiny since its earliest days as a burgeoning settlement to its current status as a bustling metropolis of nearly 8.5 million people in 2025. The individuals holding this office have faced diverse challenges, from economic downturns and social changes to public safety concerns and periods of rapid growth. Understanding the historical lineage of NYC mayors provides valuable insight into the city's past and the continuous evolution of its governance. This list offers a look at who has served in this vital position up to the year 2025, and how their actions have impacted the city's development.

List of Mayors of New York City (NYC) Till 2025

The following table presents a list of the Mayors of the City of New York and their respective terms in office, as documented by the official NYC.gov archives. It provides a historical record of leadership, spanning many decades of the city's development. Please note that while terms are provided, the official source does not include information on their political party affiliations. The list includes mayors whose terms extended to or encompassed the year 2025, with the last entry reflecting the current mayor up to that point.

Mayor Name

Term Start

Term End

Political Party

Thomas Willett

1665

1666

No formal party system

Thomas Delavall

1666

1667

No formal party system

Thomas Willett

1667

1668

No formal party system

Cornelius Van Steenwyck

1668

1671

No formal party system

Thomas Delavall

1671

1672

No formal party system

Matthias Nicolls

1672

1673

No formal party system

John Lawrence

1673

1675

No formal party system

William Dervall

1675

1676

No formal party system

Nicholas De Meyer

1676

1677

No formal party system

Stephanus Van Cortlandt

1677

1678

No formal party system

Thomas Delavall

1678

1679

No formal party system

Francis Rombouts

1679

1680

No formal party system

William Dyre

1680

1682

No formal party system

Cornelius Van Steenwyck

1682

1684

No formal party system

Gabriel Minvielle

1684

1685

No formal party system

Nicholas Bayard

1685

1686

No formal party system

S. Van Cortlandt

1686

1688

No formal party system

Peter Delanoy

1689

1691

No formal party system

John Lawrence

1691

1691

No formal party system

Abraham De Peyster

1691

1694

No formal party system (Leislerite faction)

Charles Lodwik

1694

1695

No formal party system

William Merrett

1695

1698

No formal party system

Johannes De Peyster

1698

1699

No formal party system

David Provost

1699

1700

No formal party system

Isaac de Reimer

1700

1701

No formal party system

Thomas Noell

1701

1702

No formal party system

Philip French

1702

1703

No formal party system

William Peartree

1703

1707

No formal party system

Ebenezer Wilson

1707

1710

No formal party system

Jacobus Van Cortlandt

1710

1711

No formal party system

Caleb Heathcote

1711

1714

No formal party system

John Johnson

1714

1719

No formal party system

Jacobus Van Cortlandt

1719

1720

No formal party system

Robert Walters

1720

1725

No formal party system

Johannes Jansen

1725

1726

No formal party system

Robert Lurting

1726

1735

No formal party system

Paul Richard

1735

1739

No formal party system

John Cruger

1739

1744

No formal party system

Stephen Bayard

1744

1747

No formal party system

Edward Holland

1747

1757

No formal party system

John Cruger, Jr.

1757

1766

No formal party system

Whitehead Hicks

1766

1776

Loyalist

David Mathews

1776

1784

Loyalist

James Duane

1784

1789

Federalist

Richard Varick

1789

1801

Federalist

Edward Livingston

1801

1803

Democratic-Republican

De Witt Clinton

1803

1807

Democratic-Republican

Marinus Willett

1807

1808

Democratic-Republican

De Witt Clinton

1808

1810

Democratic-Republican

Jacob Radcliff

1810

1811

Democratic-Republican

De Witt Clinton

1811

1815

Democratic-Republican

John Ferguson

1815

1815

Democratic-Republican

Jacob Radcliff

1815

1818

Democratic-Republican

Cadwallader D. Colden

1818

1821

Federalist

Stephen Allen

1821

1824

Democratic-Republican

William Paulding

1825

1826

Democratic-Republican

Philip Hone

1826

1827

Federalist / Whig (Shifted affiliations

William Paulding

1827

1829

Democratic-Republican

Walter Bowne

1829

1833

Democratic

Gideon Lee

1833

1834

Democratic

Cornelius W. Lawrence

1834

1837

Democratic

Aaron Clark

1837

1839

Whig

Isaac L. Varian

1839

1841

Democratic

Robert H. Morris

1841

1844

Democratic

James Harper

1844

1845

American Republican (Nativist party)

William F. Havemeyer

1845

1846

Democratic

Andrew H. Mickle

1846

1847

Democratic

William V. Brady

1847

1848

Whig

William F. Havemeyer

1848

1849

Democratic

Caleb S. Woodhull

1849

1851

Whig

Ambrose C. Kingsland

1851

1853

Whig

Jacob A. Westervelt

1853

1855

Democratic

Fernando Wood

1855

1858

Democratic

Daniel F. Tiemann

1858

1860

Independent / People's

Fernando Wood

1860

1862

Democratic

George Opdyke

1862

1864

Republican

C. Godfrey Gunther

1864

1866

Democratic

John T. Hoffman

1866

1868

Democratic

T. Coman

1868

1868

Democratic

A. Oakey Hall

1869

1872

Democratic

William F. Havemeyer

1873

1874

Republican / Democratic

S.B.H. Vance

1874

1874

Republican

William H. Wickham

1875

1876

Democratic

Smith Ely

1877

1878

Democratic

Edward Cooper

1879

1880

Democratic

William R. Grace

1881

1882

Democratic

Franklin Edson

1883

1884

Democratic

William R. Grace

1885

1886

Independent / Democratic (2nd term, often ran independent of Tammany)

Abram S. Hewitt

1887

1888

Democratic

Hugh J. Grant

1889

1892

Democratic

Thomas F. Gilroy

1893

1894

Democratic

William L. Strong

1895

1897

Republican / Fusion

Robert A. Van Wyck

1898

1901

Democratic (First Mayor of unified Greater New York City)

Seth Low

1902

1903

Republican / Fusion

George B. McClellan

1904

1909

Democratic

William J. Gaynor

1910

1913

Democratic

Ardolph L. Kline

1913

1913

Republican

John Purroy Mitchel

1914

1917

Fusion / Progressive

John F. Hylan

1918

1925

Democratic

James J. Walker

1926

1932

Democratic

Joseph V. McKee

1932

1932

Democratic

John P. O'Brien

1933

1933

Democratic

Fiorello H. LaGuardia

1934

1945

Republican / Fusion

William O'Dwyer

1946

1950

Democratic

Vincent R. Impellitteri

1950

1953

Democratic / Independent

Robert F. Wagner

1954

1965

Democratic

John V. Lindsay

1966

1973

Republican (1st term), Democrat (2nd)

Abraham D. Beame

1974

1977

Democratic

Edward I. Koch

1978

1989

Democratic

David N. Dinkins

1990

1993

Democratic

Rudolph W. Giuliani

1994

2001

Republican

Michael R. Bloomberg

2002

2013

Republican / Independent

Bill de Blasio

2014

2021

Democratic

Eric L. Adams

2022

Present

Democratic

(Source:Mayors of the City of New York - NYC.gov)

The history of New York City's leadership is rich with individuals who have shaped its destiny. From the early 20th century to the present, each mayor has left an indelible mark on this global metropolis. This list provides a crucial glimpse into the continuous chain of governance that has guided NYC through countless changes, illustrating the enduring legacy of those who have held the city's highest office.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Who is the current mayor of New York City, and when did their term begin?
      +
      The current mayor, as of the article's publication, is Eric L. Adams, and his term began in 2022.
    • Who was the first mayor of the unified "Greater New York City"?
      +
      The first mayor of the unified city was Robert A. Van Wyck, who held office from 1898 to 1901.
    • Who was the first mayor of New York City?
      +
      The first mayor of New York City, according to the official records in the article, was Thomas Willett, who served in 1665.

