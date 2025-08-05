List of NYC Mayors till 2025 (Updated): Check Terms and Party Name

New York City, a global hub of culture, commerce, and innovation, has been shaped by a long line of leaders. The role of mayor has been crucial in guiding the city's destiny since its earliest days as a burgeoning settlement to its current status as a bustling metropolis of nearly 8.5 million people in 2025. The individuals holding this office have faced diverse challenges, from economic downturns and social changes to public safety concerns and periods of rapid growth. Understanding the historical lineage of NYC mayors provides valuable insight into the city's past and the continuous evolution of its governance. This list offers a look at who has served in this vital position up to the year 2025, and how their actions have impacted the city's development. Must Read- List of NYC Mayoral Candidates 2025

List of Mayors of New York City (NYC) Till 2025 The following table presents a list of the Mayors of the City of New York and their respective terms in office, as documented by the official NYC.gov archives. It provides a historical record of leadership, spanning many decades of the city's development. Please note that while terms are provided, the official source does not include information on their political party affiliations. The list includes mayors whose terms extended to or encompassed the year 2025, with the last entry reflecting the current mayor up to that point. Mayor Name Term Start Term End Political Party Thomas Willett 1665 1666 No formal party system Thomas Delavall 1666 1667 No formal party system Thomas Willett 1667 1668 No formal party system Cornelius Van Steenwyck 1668 1671 No formal party system Thomas Delavall 1671 1672 No formal party system Matthias Nicolls 1672 1673 No formal party system John Lawrence 1673 1675 No formal party system William Dervall 1675 1676 No formal party system Nicholas De Meyer 1676 1677 No formal party system Stephanus Van Cortlandt 1677 1678 No formal party system Thomas Delavall 1678 1679 No formal party system Francis Rombouts 1679 1680 No formal party system William Dyre 1680 1682 No formal party system Cornelius Van Steenwyck 1682 1684 No formal party system Gabriel Minvielle 1684 1685 No formal party system Nicholas Bayard 1685 1686 No formal party system S. Van Cortlandt 1686 1688 No formal party system Peter Delanoy 1689 1691 No formal party system John Lawrence 1691 1691 No formal party system Abraham De Peyster 1691 1694 No formal party system (Leislerite faction) Charles Lodwik 1694 1695 No formal party system William Merrett 1695 1698 No formal party system Johannes De Peyster 1698 1699 No formal party system David Provost 1699 1700 No formal party system Isaac de Reimer 1700 1701 No formal party system Thomas Noell 1701 1702 No formal party system Philip French 1702 1703 No formal party system William Peartree 1703 1707 No formal party system Ebenezer Wilson 1707 1710 No formal party system Jacobus Van Cortlandt 1710 1711 No formal party system Caleb Heathcote 1711 1714 No formal party system John Johnson 1714 1719 No formal party system Jacobus Van Cortlandt 1719 1720 No formal party system Robert Walters 1720 1725 No formal party system Johannes Jansen 1725 1726 No formal party system Robert Lurting 1726 1735 No formal party system Paul Richard 1735 1739 No formal party system John Cruger 1739 1744 No formal party system Stephen Bayard 1744 1747 No formal party system Edward Holland 1747 1757 No formal party system John Cruger, Jr. 1757 1766 No formal party system Whitehead Hicks 1766 1776 Loyalist David Mathews 1776 1784 Loyalist James Duane 1784 1789 Federalist Richard Varick 1789 1801 Federalist Edward Livingston 1801 1803 Democratic-Republican De Witt Clinton 1803 1807 Democratic-Republican Marinus Willett 1807 1808 Democratic-Republican De Witt Clinton 1808 1810 Democratic-Republican Jacob Radcliff 1810 1811 Democratic-Republican De Witt Clinton 1811 1815 Democratic-Republican John Ferguson 1815 1815 Democratic-Republican Jacob Radcliff 1815 1818 Democratic-Republican Cadwallader D. Colden 1818 1821 Federalist Stephen Allen 1821 1824 Democratic-Republican William Paulding 1825 1826 Democratic-Republican Philip Hone 1826 1827 Federalist / Whig (Shifted affiliations William Paulding 1827 1829 Democratic-Republican Walter Bowne 1829 1833 Democratic Gideon Lee 1833 1834 Democratic Cornelius W. Lawrence 1834 1837 Democratic Aaron Clark 1837 1839 Whig Isaac L. Varian 1839 1841 Democratic Robert H. Morris 1841 1844 Democratic James Harper 1844 1845 American Republican (Nativist party) William F. Havemeyer 1845 1846 Democratic Andrew H. Mickle 1846 1847 Democratic William V. Brady 1847 1848 Whig William F. Havemeyer 1848 1849 Democratic Caleb S. Woodhull 1849 1851 Whig Ambrose C. Kingsland 1851 1853 Whig Jacob A. Westervelt 1853 1855 Democratic Fernando Wood 1855 1858 Democratic Daniel F. Tiemann 1858 1860 Independent / People's Fernando Wood 1860 1862 Democratic George Opdyke 1862 1864 Republican C. Godfrey Gunther 1864 1866 Democratic John T. Hoffman 1866 1868 Democratic T. Coman 1868 1868 Democratic A. Oakey Hall 1869 1872 Democratic William F. Havemeyer 1873 1874 Republican / Democratic S.B.H. Vance 1874 1874 Republican William H. Wickham 1875 1876 Democratic Smith Ely 1877 1878 Democratic Edward Cooper 1879 1880 Democratic William R. Grace 1881 1882 Democratic Franklin Edson 1883 1884 Democratic William R. Grace 1885 1886 Independent / Democratic (2nd term, often ran independent of Tammany) Abram S. Hewitt 1887 1888 Democratic Hugh J. Grant 1889 1892 Democratic Thomas F. Gilroy 1893 1894 Democratic William L. Strong 1895 1897 Republican / Fusion Robert A. Van Wyck 1898 1901 Democratic (First Mayor of unified Greater New York City) Seth Low 1902 1903 Republican / Fusion George B. McClellan 1904 1909 Democratic William J. Gaynor 1910 1913 Democratic Ardolph L. Kline 1913 1913 Republican John Purroy Mitchel 1914 1917 Fusion / Progressive John F. Hylan 1918 1925 Democratic James J. Walker 1926 1932 Democratic Joseph V. McKee 1932 1932 Democratic John P. O'Brien 1933 1933 Democratic Fiorello H. LaGuardia 1934 1945 Republican / Fusion William O'Dwyer 1946 1950 Democratic Vincent R. Impellitteri 1950 1953 Democratic / Independent Robert F. Wagner 1954 1965 Democratic John V. Lindsay 1966 1973 Republican (1st term), Democrat (2nd) Abraham D. Beame 1974 1977 Democratic Edward I. Koch 1978 1989 Democratic David N. Dinkins 1990 1993 Democratic Rudolph W. Giuliani 1994 2001 Republican Michael R. Bloomberg 2002 2013 Republican / Independent Bill de Blasio 2014 2021 Democratic Eric L. Adams 2022 Present Democratic