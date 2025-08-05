List of NYC Mayors till 2025 (Updated): Check Terms and Party Name

New York City, a global hub of culture, commerce, and innovation, has been shaped by a long line of leaders. The role of mayor has been crucial in guiding the city's destiny since its earliest days as a burgeoning settlement to its current status as a bustling metropolis of nearly 8.5 million people in 2025. The individuals holding this office have faced diverse challenges, from economic downturns and social changes to public safety concerns and periods of rapid growth. Understanding the historical lineage of NYC mayors provides valuable insight into the city's past and the continuous evolution of its governance. This list offers a look at who has served in this vital position up to the year 2025, and how their actions have impacted the city's development.
List of Mayors of New York City (NYC) Till 2025
The following table presents a list of the Mayors of the City of New York and their respective terms in office, as documented by the official NYC.gov archives. It provides a historical record of leadership, spanning many decades of the city's development. Please note that while terms are provided, the official source does not include information on their political party affiliations. The list includes mayors whose terms extended to or encompassed the year 2025, with the last entry reflecting the current mayor up to that point.
|
Mayor Name
|
Term Start
|
Term End
|
Political Party
|
Thomas Willett
|
1665
|
1666
|
No formal party system
|
Thomas Delavall
|
1666
|
1667
|
No formal party system
|
Thomas Willett
|
1667
|
1668
|
No formal party system
|
Cornelius Van Steenwyck
|
1668
|
1671
|
No formal party system
|
Thomas Delavall
|
1671
|
1672
|
No formal party system
|
Matthias Nicolls
|
1672
|
1673
|
No formal party system
|
John Lawrence
|
1673
|
1675
|
No formal party system
|
William Dervall
|
1675
|
1676
|
No formal party system
|
Nicholas De Meyer
|
1676
|
1677
|
No formal party system
|
Stephanus Van Cortlandt
|
1677
|
1678
|
No formal party system
|
Thomas Delavall
|
1678
|
1679
|
No formal party system
|
Francis Rombouts
|
1679
|
1680
|
No formal party system
|
William Dyre
|
1680
|
1682
|
No formal party system
|
Cornelius Van Steenwyck
|
1682
|
1684
|
No formal party system
|
Gabriel Minvielle
|
1684
|
1685
|
No formal party system
|
Nicholas Bayard
|
1685
|
1686
|
No formal party system
|
S. Van Cortlandt
|
1686
|
1688
|
No formal party system
|
Peter Delanoy
|
1689
|
1691
|
No formal party system
|
John Lawrence
|
1691
|
1691
|
No formal party system
|
Abraham De Peyster
|
1691
|
1694
|
No formal party system (Leislerite faction)
|
Charles Lodwik
|
1694
|
1695
|
No formal party system
|
William Merrett
|
1695
|
1698
|
No formal party system
|
Johannes De Peyster
|
1698
|
1699
|
No formal party system
|
David Provost
|
1699
|
1700
|
No formal party system
|
Isaac de Reimer
|
1700
|
1701
|
No formal party system
|
Thomas Noell
|
1701
|
1702
|
No formal party system
|
Philip French
|
1702
|
1703
|
No formal party system
|
William Peartree
|
1703
|
1707
|
No formal party system
|
Ebenezer Wilson
|
1707
|
1710
|
No formal party system
|
Jacobus Van Cortlandt
|
1710
|
1711
|
No formal party system
|
Caleb Heathcote
|
1711
|
1714
|
No formal party system
|
John Johnson
|
1714
|
1719
|
No formal party system
|
Jacobus Van Cortlandt
|
1719
|
1720
|
No formal party system
|
Robert Walters
|
1720
|
1725
|
No formal party system
|
Johannes Jansen
|
1725
|
1726
|
No formal party system
|
Robert Lurting
|
1726
|
1735
|
No formal party system
|
Paul Richard
|
1735
|
1739
|
No formal party system
|
John Cruger
|
1739
|
1744
|
No formal party system
|
Stephen Bayard
|
1744
|
1747
|
No formal party system
|
Edward Holland
|
1747
|
1757
|
No formal party system
|
John Cruger, Jr.
|
1757
|
1766
|
No formal party system
|
Whitehead Hicks
|
1766
|
1776
|
Loyalist
|
David Mathews
|
1776
|
1784
|
Loyalist
|
James Duane
|
1784
|
1789
|
Federalist
|
Richard Varick
|
1789
|
1801
|
Federalist
|
Edward Livingston
|
1801
|
1803
|
Democratic-Republican
|
De Witt Clinton
|
1803
|
1807
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Marinus Willett
|
1807
|
1808
|
Democratic-Republican
|
De Witt Clinton
|
1808
|
1810
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Jacob Radcliff
|
1810
|
1811
|
Democratic-Republican
|
De Witt Clinton
|
1811
|
1815
|
Democratic-Republican
|
John Ferguson
|
1815
|
1815
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Jacob Radcliff
|
1815
|
1818
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Cadwallader D. Colden
|
1818
|
1821
|
Federalist
|
Stephen Allen
|
1821
|
1824
|
Democratic-Republican
|
William Paulding
|
1825
|
1826
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Philip Hone
|
1826
|
1827
|
Federalist / Whig (Shifted affiliations
|
William Paulding
|
1827
|
1829
|
Democratic-Republican
|
Walter Bowne
|
1829
|
1833
|
Democratic
|
Gideon Lee
|
1833
|
1834
|
Democratic
|
Cornelius W. Lawrence
|
1834
|
1837
|
Democratic
|
Aaron Clark
|
1837
|
1839
|
Whig
|
Isaac L. Varian
|
1839
|
1841
|
Democratic
|
Robert H. Morris
|
1841
|
1844
|
Democratic
|
James Harper
|
1844
|
1845
|
American Republican (Nativist party)
|
William F. Havemeyer
|
1845
|
1846
|
Democratic
|
Andrew H. Mickle
|
1846
|
1847
|
Democratic
|
William V. Brady
|
1847
|
1848
|
Whig
|
William F. Havemeyer
|
1848
|
1849
|
Democratic
|
Caleb S. Woodhull
|
1849
|
1851
|
Whig
|
Ambrose C. Kingsland
|
1851
|
1853
|
Whig
|
Jacob A. Westervelt
|
1853
|
1855
|
Democratic
|
Fernando Wood
|
1855
|
1858
|
Democratic
|
Daniel F. Tiemann
|
1858
|
1860
|
Independent / People's
|
Fernando Wood
|
1860
|
1862
|
Democratic
|
George Opdyke
|
1862
|
1864
|
Republican
|
C. Godfrey Gunther
|
1864
|
1866
|
Democratic
|
John T. Hoffman
|
1866
|
1868
|
Democratic
|
T. Coman
|
1868
|
1868
|
Democratic
|
A. Oakey Hall
|
1869
|
1872
|
Democratic
|
William F. Havemeyer
|
1873
|
1874
|
Republican / Democratic
|
S.B.H. Vance
|
1874
|
1874
|
Republican
|
William H. Wickham
|
1875
|
1876
|
Democratic
|
Smith Ely
|
1877
|
1878
|
Democratic
|
Edward Cooper
|
1879
|
1880
|
Democratic
|
William R. Grace
|
1881
|
1882
|
Democratic
|
Franklin Edson
|
1883
|
1884
|
Democratic
|
William R. Grace
|
1885
|
1886
|
Independent / Democratic (2nd term, often ran independent of Tammany)
|
Abram S. Hewitt
|
1887
|
1888
|
Democratic
|
Hugh J. Grant
|
1889
|
1892
|
Democratic
|
Thomas F. Gilroy
|
1893
|
1894
|
Democratic
|
William L. Strong
|
1895
|
1897
|
Republican / Fusion
|
Robert A. Van Wyck
|
1898
|
1901
|
Democratic (First Mayor of unified Greater New York City)
|
Seth Low
|
1902
|
1903
|
Republican / Fusion
|
George B. McClellan
|
1904
|
1909
|
Democratic
|
William J. Gaynor
|
1910
|
1913
|
Democratic
|
Ardolph L. Kline
|
1913
|
1913
|
Republican
|
John Purroy Mitchel
|
1914
|
1917
|
Fusion / Progressive
|
John F. Hylan
|
1918
|
1925
|
Democratic
|
James J. Walker
|
1926
|
1932
|
Democratic
|
Joseph V. McKee
|
1932
|
1932
|
Democratic
|
John P. O'Brien
|
1933
|
1933
|
Democratic
|
Fiorello H. LaGuardia
|
1934
|
1945
|
Republican / Fusion
|
William O'Dwyer
|
1946
|
1950
|
Democratic
|
Vincent R. Impellitteri
|
1950
|
1953
|
Democratic / Independent
|
Robert F. Wagner
|
1954
|
1965
|
Democratic
|
John V. Lindsay
|
1966
|
1973
|
Republican (1st term), Democrat (2nd)
|
Abraham D. Beame
|
1974
|
1977
|
Democratic
|
Edward I. Koch
|
1978
|
1989
|
Democratic
|
David N. Dinkins
|
1990
|
1993
|
Democratic
|
Rudolph W. Giuliani
|
1994
|
2001
|
Republican
|
Michael R. Bloomberg
|
2002
|
2013
|
Republican / Independent
|
Bill de Blasio
|
2014
|
2021
|
Democratic
|
Eric L. Adams
|
2022
|
Present
|
Democratic
(Source:Mayors of the City of New York - NYC.gov)
The history of New York City's leadership is rich with individuals who have shaped its destiny. From the early 20th century to the present, each mayor has left an indelible mark on this global metropolis. This list provides a crucial glimpse into the continuous chain of governance that has guided NYC through countless changes, illustrating the enduring legacy of those who have held the city's highest office.
