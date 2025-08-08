UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Today at bhu.ac.in

BHU UG admission 2025 round 1 seat allotment result to be announced today, August 8, 2025. Students who have applied for admissions can check the result at bhu.ac.in. Reporting for admissions with all necessary documents after all four allotment results are announced.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 09:05 IST
BHU Round 1 Allotment Result Today
BHU Round 1 Allotment Result Today
BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University will be announcing the BHU UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result today, August 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admissions can visit the official counselling website to check the result and download the allotment letter

Candidates allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment must report to the college for admissions with all necessary documents. It must be noted that a total of four seat allotment results will be announced for BHU Admissions. Reporting to colleges will be on August 25, 2025 after the release of the fourth and final round of seat allotment.

BHU UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - bhu.ac.in. Students can also check the BHU UG round 1 allotment result 2025 through the direct link here. 

BHU Counselling 2025 Schedule

Check the important dates for BHU UG counselling 2025 here

1st Round Allocation 

August 8,2025

2nd Round Allocation

August 11,2025

3rd Round Allocation

August 14,2025

4th Round Allocation

August 18,2025

Reporting to Colleges

August 25,2025

Steps to Check BHU UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment

The BHU UG Admission 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step1: Visit the official website of BHU 

Step 2: Click on the admission section

Step 3: Click on the UG round 1 allotment link

Step 4: Login to download the allotment result

BHU UG Admission 2025 Documents Required

Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges for admission on August 25. When reporting for admission students must have with them the following documents

  • BHU UG allotment letter

  • Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates

  • ID Proof

  • Birth Certificate

  • Category certificate

  • Fee payment receipt

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 OUT, Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in


