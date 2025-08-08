BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Today at bhu.ac.in

BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University will be announcing the BHU UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result today, August 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admissions can visit the official counselling website to check the result and download the allotment letter
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment must report to the college for admissions with all necessary documents. It must be noted that a total of four seat allotment results will be announced for BHU Admissions. Reporting to colleges will be on August 25, 2025 after the release of the fourth and final round of seat allotment.
BHU UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - bhu.ac.in. Students can also check the BHU UG round 1 allotment result 2025 through the direct link here.
BHU Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check the important dates for BHU UG counselling 2025 here
|
1st Round Allocation
|
August 8,2025
|
2nd Round Allocation
|
August 11,2025
|
3rd Round Allocation
|
August 14,2025
|
4th Round Allocation
|
August 18,2025
|
Reporting to Colleges
|
August 25,2025
Steps to Check BHU UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment
The BHU UG Admission 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step1: Visit the official website of BHU
Step 2: Click on the admission section
Step 3: Click on the UG round 1 allotment link
Step 4: Login to download the allotment result
BHU UG Admission 2025 Documents Required
Students allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the colleges for admission on August 25. When reporting for admission students must have with them the following documents
Related Stories
-
BHU UG allotment letter
-
Class 10 and 12 marksheets and certificates
-
ID Proof
-
Birth Certificate
-
Category certificate
-
Fee payment receipt
Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 OUT, Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation