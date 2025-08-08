BHU UG Admission 2025: Round 1 Allotment Result Today at bhu.ac.in

BHU UG Admission 2025: Banaras Hindu University will be announcing the BHU UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result today, August 8, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admissions can visit the official counselling website to check the result and download the allotment letter

Candidates allotted seats in the first round of seat allotment must report to the college for admissions with all necessary documents. It must be noted that a total of four seat allotment results will be announced for BHU Admissions. Reporting to colleges will be on August 25, 2025 after the release of the fourth and final round of seat allotment.

BHU UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official counselling website - bhu.ac.in. Students can also check the BHU UG round 1 allotment result 2025 through the direct link here.