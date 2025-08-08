Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 OUT, Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Declared: Karnataka Examination authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET Result 2025. The link to check the MBA/MCA results are available on the official website of KEA. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard
The Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using their CET number and date of birth. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the scorecard.
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 - Click Here
How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2025
The Karnataka PGCET result 2025 is now available on the official website. The link to download the scorecard is active. Follow the steps provided below to download the PGCET scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Visit Admissions and click on PGCET
Step 3: Click on the PGCET MBA/MCA result link
Step 4: Login using the CET number and date of birth
Step 5: The Scorecard will be displayed
Step 6: Download the MBA/MCA scorecard for further admission purposes
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Scorecard Details
The Karnataka PGCET result 2025 is available online. When download the scorecard students must check the following details
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Subject
- Subjects appeared
- Marks scored
- Total Marks Qualifying status
What After Karnataka PGCET Result 2025
After the results of Karnataka PGCET 2025, students qho have cleared the exam will be eligible to participate in the online counselling procedure. Students who have cleared the exams must apply for the online counselling through the link which will be given on the official KEA webiste. Students must complete the applications and choice filling in order to be considered for the seat allotment round.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation