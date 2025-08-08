Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 OUT, Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Declared: Karnataka Examination authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET Result 2025. The link to check the MBA/MCA results are available on the official website of KEA. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard

The Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using their CET number and date of birth. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the scorecard.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2025

The Karnataka PGCET result 2025 is now available on the official website. The link to download the scorecard is active. Follow the steps provided below to download the PGCET scorecard