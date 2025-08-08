UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 OUT, Download Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET result 2025 for the MBA/MCA programmes. Students who have taken the entrance test can visit the official website and login using the CET number and date of birth. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 07:27 IST
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Declared
Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Declared
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Declared: Karnataka Examination authority has announced the Karnataka PGCET Result 2025. The link to check the MBA/MCA results are available on the official website of KEA. Candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka PGCET 2025 exams can visit the official website to check the result and download the scorecard

The Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. To check the results students can visit the official website and login using their CET number and date of birth. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the scorecard.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 - Click Here

How to Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2025

The Karnataka PGCET result 2025 is now available on the official website. The link to download the scorecard is active. Follow the steps provided below to download the PGCET scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Visit Admissions and click on PGCET

Step 3: Click on the PGCET MBA/MCA result link 

Step 4: Login using the CET number and date of birth

Step 5: The Scorecard will be displayed

Step 6: Download the MBA/MCA scorecard for further admission purposes

Karnataka PGCET Result 2025 Scorecard Details

The Karnataka PGCET result 2025 is available online. When download the scorecard students must check the following details

  • Candidate name
  • Roll number
  • Name of exam
  • Subject
  • Subjects appeared
  • Marks scored
  • Total Marks Qualifying status

What After Karnataka PGCET Result 2025

After the results of Karnataka PGCET 2025, students qho have cleared the exam will be eligible to participate in the online counselling procedure. Students who have cleared the exams must apply for the online counselling through the link which will be given on the official KEA webiste. Students must complete the applications and choice filling in order to be considered for the seat allotment round. 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News