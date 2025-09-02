Which Indian King is Known as Alexander of India?

Indian history has seen many rulers. However, some rulers left a lasting mark on history because of their power, vision, and achievements. One such ruler was Alauddin Khalji, the second emperor of the Khalji dynasty, who proudly called himself the "Second Alexander" or Sikhandar-i-Sani.
Alauddin Khalji ruled the Delhi Sultanate with great ambition, introduced important reforms, and expanded his empire through several successful conquests. His strong leadership also protected India from Mongol invasions.
Alauddin Khalji referred to himself as Alexander II. He was one of the Khalji dynasty's most powerful rulers. He is renowned for his price and revenue policy innovations. During his rule, he oversaw numerous administrative reforms and is credited with putting an end to the Mongol invasion of India. He began to portray himself as "Sikhandra-i-Sani" on his coins because he had an ambition to take over the globe.
Who is Alauddin Khalji?
Alauddin was his predecessor Jalaluddin's nephew and son-in-law. Alauddin was appointed Amir-i-Tuzuk (master of ceremonies) when Jalaluddin overthrew the Mamluks and became Sultan of Delhi. Alauddin was elected governor of Kara in 1291 after putting down a rebellion against Jalaluddin, and he was elected governor of Awadh in 1296 following a successful expedition on Bhilsa. In 1296, Alauddin attacked Devagiri and successfully revolted against Jalaluddin using the riches he had obtained. Following Jalaluddin's murder, he established his dominance in Delhi and ruled over Jalaluddin's sons in Multan.
Why did he call himself Second Alexander?
Along with numerous other states, he also conquered the kingdoms of Gujarat, Ranthambore, Chittoor, Malwa, and Jalone. He gained confidence in fighting and began to envision new possibilities for taking over the world as a result. He referred to himself as "second Alexander" for this reason.
Who Succeeded Alauddin Khalji
In his final years, Alauddin became unwell and depended on Malik Kafur to manage the administration. Shihabuddin, the son of Alauddin and his Hindu wife Jhatyapali, was made a puppet ruler by Malik Kafur upon his death in 1316. Soon after his death, Qutbuddin Mubarak Shah, Alauddin's older son, seized control from Shihabuddin.
