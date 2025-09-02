IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Which Indian King is Known as Alexander of India?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 2, 2025, 18:55 IST

Discover the story of Alauddin Khalji, the powerful Delhi Sultanate ruler who called himself 'the Second Alexander' (Sikandar-i-Sani). Learn about his ambitious conquests, administrative reforms, and lasting legacy in Indian history.

Indian history has seen many rulers. However, some rulers left a lasting mark on history because of their power, vision, and achievements. One such ruler was Alauddin Khalji, the second emperor of the Khalji dynasty, who proudly called himself the "Second Alexander" or Sikhandar-i-Sani.

Alauddin Khalji ruled the Delhi Sultanate with great ambition, introduced important reforms, and expanded his empire through several successful conquests. His strong leadership also protected India from Mongol invasions.

Which King called himself Alexander of India?

Alauddin Khalji referred to himself as Alexander II. He was one of the Khalji dynasty's most powerful rulers. He is renowned for his price and revenue policy innovations. During his rule, he oversaw numerous administrative reforms and is credited with putting an end to the Mongol invasion of India. He began to portray himself as "Sikhandra-i-Sani" on his coins because he had an ambition to take over the globe.

This ruler served as the Khilji dynasty's second emperor. He used the alias "Sikhandra-i-Sani," or the second Alexander, since he had an ambition of taking over the globe. He governed the Delhi Sultanate in the Indian subcontinent as the most powerful and aspirational emperor of the Khalji dynasty.

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Trains: Full List with Timings, Routes and Stops

Who is Alauddin Khalji?

Alauddin was his predecessor Jalaluddin's nephew and son-in-law. Alauddin was appointed Amir-i-Tuzuk (master of ceremonies) when Jalaluddin overthrew the Mamluks and became Sultan of Delhi. Alauddin was elected governor of Kara in 1291 after putting down a rebellion against Jalaluddin, and he was elected governor of Awadh in 1296 following a successful expedition on Bhilsa. In 1296, Alauddin attacked Devagiri and successfully revolted against Jalaluddin using the riches he had obtained. Following Jalaluddin's murder, he established his dominance in Delhi and ruled over Jalaluddin's sons in Multan.

Why did he call himself Second Alexander?

Along with numerous other states, he also conquered the kingdoms of Gujarat, Ranthambore, Chittoor, Malwa, and Jalone. He gained confidence in fighting and began to envision new possibilities for taking over the world as a result. He referred to himself as "second Alexander" for this reason.

ALSO READ: What is Daruma Doll? Know Meaning behind the Symbol and Tradition of India - Japan

Who Succeeded Alauddin Khalji

In his final years, Alauddin became unwell and depended on Malik Kafur to manage the administration. Shihabuddin, the son of Alauddin and his Hindu wife Jhatyapali, was made a puppet ruler by Malik Kafur upon his death in 1316. Soon after his death, Qutbuddin Mubarak Shah, Alauddin's older son, seized control from Shihabuddin.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News