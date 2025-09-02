Which Indian King is Known as Alexander of India?

Indian history has seen many rulers. However, some rulers left a lasting mark on history because of their power, vision, and achievements. One such ruler was Alauddin Khalji, the second emperor of the Khalji dynasty, who proudly called himself the "Second Alexander" or Sikhandar-i-Sani.

Alauddin Khalji ruled the Delhi Sultanate with great ambition, introduced important reforms, and expanded his empire through several successful conquests. His strong leadership also protected India from Mongol invasions.

Which King called himself Alexander of India?

Alauddin Khalji referred to himself as Alexander II. He was one of the Khalji dynasty's most powerful rulers. He is renowned for his price and revenue policy innovations. During his rule, he oversaw numerous administrative reforms and is credited with putting an end to the Mongol invasion of India. He began to portray himself as "Sikhandra-i-Sani" on his coins because he had an ambition to take over the globe.