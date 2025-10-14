SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Subject-wise List of Removed Topics for Board Exam 2026

By Gurmeet Kaur
Oct 14, 2025, 12:18 IST

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check subject-wise list of topics and chapters removed from Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi syllabus. Know which portions to skip for CBSE Board Exam 2026 based on the latest CBSE and NCERT updates.

Check CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26 for All Major Subjects
CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2026: Over the past few years, the CBSE Class 10 syllabus has undergone several revisions to reduce the academic burden on students and make the curriculum more focused. Although no new deletions have been introduced for the 2025-26 academic year, the previous syllabus cuts made by the board and NCERT will continue to apply for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Hence, students referring to older NCERT textbooks and other reference books must carefully check which topics were removed or deleted from the syllabus to avoid studying unprescribed content.

This article provides a subject-wise list of deleted topics and chapters for CBSE Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi based on the latest CBSE and NCERT curriculum.

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has retained the existing syllabus pattern for the 2025–26 academic session. No new topics have been added or removed this year. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 should note the following important updates regarding the deleted syllabus:

  • No New Deletions for 2025-26: CBSE has not introduced any new deletions in the Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. The curriculum remains the same as last year.
  • Previous Deletions Continue: Topics and chapters that were deleted in 2023-24 and 2024-25 will continue to remain excluded from the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026.
  • NCERT and CBSE Both Updated the Curriculum: Both NCERT and CBSE have previously removed certain chapters, exercises, and classroom activities to streamline the syllabus.
  • Follow Only the Latest CBSE & NCERT Books: Students are advised to study only the prescribed chapters mentioned in the latest CBSE syllabus PDF and NCERT textbooks.
  • Deleted Topics Not to Be Assessed in 2026 Board Exams: Any topic, activity, or chapter marked as deleted will not be included in the question paper for the 2026 CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE has not made any major changes to the latest Class 10 Maths syllabus. However, certain topics remain excluded as per previous syllabus rationalisation. Students must skip these while preparing for the exam.

CBSE Deleted Topics – Mathematics

Chapter

Topics

REAL NUMBERS

Euclid’s division lemma

Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.

POLYNOMIALS

Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.

PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.

QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

No Deletion

ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

No Deletion

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Area of a triangle

TRIANGLES

Proofs of the following theorems excluded from syllabus:

  • If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.
  • The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.
  • In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.
  • In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.

CIRCLES

No Deletion

CONSTRUCTIONS

Full Chapter Deleted

INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

No Deletion

TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES

Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles

HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES

No deletion

AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

No deletion

SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Frustum of a cone

Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).

STATISTICS

Step deviation Method for finding the mean  

Cumulative Frequency graph

PROBABILITY

No deletion

NCERT Deleted Syllabus – Class 10 Maths

Chapter 

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1: Real Number

2–7

15–18

1.2 Euclid’s division lemma

1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions

Chapter 2: Polynomials

33–37

2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials

Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

39–46

57–69

3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables

3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.

4.3 Cross-multiplication method

3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables

Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations

76–88

91–92

4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares

Chapter6: Triangles

141–144

144–154

6.5 Areas of similar triangles

6.6 Pythagoras theorem

Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry

168–172

7.4 Area of a triangle

Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry

87–190

193–194

8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary  angles

Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry

195–196

205

9.1 Introduction

Chapter 11: Construction

216–222

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Division of a line segment

11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle

11.4 Summary

Chapter 12: Areas Related to Circles

223

224–226

231–238

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review

12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures

Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes

248–252

252–259

13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another

13.5 Frustum of a cone

Chapter 14: Statistics

289–294

14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution

Chapter 15: Probability

295–296

311–312

15.1 Introduction Exercise

15.2 (Optional)

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus has also retained the earlier deletions. Some chapters have been completely removed, while certain sections and activities have been excluded.

CBSE Deleted Topics – Science

Chapter Name

Topics Deleted

Periodic Classification

(Full Chapter Deleted)

Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties.

Heredity and Evolution

Basic concepts of evolution: evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Application of scattering in explaining colour change of the sun at sunrise and sunset

Magnetic Effects of Current

Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule, Electric Generator,

Sources of Energy

(Full Chapter Deleted)

Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.

Management of Natural Resources

(This chapter will not be assessed in the year-end examination. It needs to be prepared only for Internal Assessment.)

Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

NCERT Deleted Content – Class 10 Science

Chapter Name

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

79–92

Full chapter

Chapter: 9 Heredity and Evolution

(Chapter name replaced with: Heredity)

147-158

Box item:

Charles Robert Darwin

Box item:

Origin of life on earth

Box item:

How do fossils form layer by layer

Box item:

Molecular phylogeny

9.3 Evolution

9.3.1 An Illustration

9.3.2 Acquired and Inherited Traits

9.4 Speciation

9.5 Evolution and Classification

9.5.1 Tracing Evolutionary Relationships

9.5.2 Fossils

9.5.3 Evolution by Stages

9.6 Evolution Should Not Be Equated With ‘Progress’

9.6.1 Human Evolution

Chapter: 11 The Human Eye and the Colourful World

188, 189, 196 and 197

Two box items:

• Damage to or malfunction of any part of the visual system...

• Why do we have two eyes for vision and not just one?

10.6.3 Colour of the Sun at Sunrise and Sunset

Chapter: 12 Electricity

201

Box item: ‘Flow’ of charges inside a wire

Chapter: 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

232–237

Box item: Michael Faraday

3.4 Electric Motor

3.5 Electromagnetic Induction

3.6 Electric Generator

Chapter: 14 Sources of Energy

242–255

Full chapter

Chapter: 16 Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

266–280

Full chapter

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

In Social Science, CBSE and NCERT have removed certain chapters and case studies from the Geography and Political Science books. Students must refer to the table below to avoid reading unassessed topics.

CBSE Deleted Topics – Social Science

History (India and the Contemporary World–II)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

All Chapters Retained

No Deletion

Geography (Contemporary India–II)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Chapter – Resources and Development

Types of Resources

Chapter – Forest and Wildlife

Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
Flora and Fauna in India
Vanishing Forests
Asiatic Cheetah: Where did they go?
The Himalayan Yew in trouble
Project Tiger

Chapter – Agriculture

Impact of Globalization on Agriculture

Chapter – Manufacturing Industries

Industry Market Linkage
Cotton Textiles, Jute Textiles, Sugar Industry
Iron and Steel Industry, Cement Industry

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

All Chapters Retained

No Deletion

Political Science (Democratic Politics–II)

Chapter

Deleted Topics

Chapter – Democracy and Diversity

Full Chapter Deleted

Chapter – Gender, Religion and Caste

Images on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics–II (Reprinted edition 2020–2021)

Chapter – Popular Struggles and Movements

Full Chapter Deleted

Chapter – Challenges to Democracy

Full Chapter Deleted

NCERT Deleted Exercises – Social Science

India and the Contemporary World-II - No Deletion

Contemporary India – II 

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 1 - Resources and Development

2–3

11–12

Types of Resources.

Box information

 

Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife

14–18

From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2

Chapter 4 - Agriculture

43–46

Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture

Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries

64–66

68–69

71–73

Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5

Appendix

93–94

Appendix II

Understanding Economic Development - No Deletion

Democratic Politics – II

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapters

Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity

29–38

Full Chapter

Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste

46–48

49

Images on page 46, 48 and 49

Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements

57–70

Full Chapter

Chapter 6: Political Parties

76

Full page

Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy

101–112

Full Chapter

CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The Class 10 English syllabus continues to follow the rationalised structure from previous years. Certain prose, poems, grammar portions, and workbook units have been removed.

CBSE Deleted Topics – English

Section

Deleted Content

Grammar

Use of passive voice, Noun clauses, Adverb clauses, Relative clauses, Prepositions

First Flight (Prose)

The Hundred Dresses – I, The Hundred Dresses – II

First Flight (Poem)

Animals

Footprints Without Feet (Prose)

The Hack Driver

Words and Expressions – II

Units 5 & 6 Deleted

NCERT Deleted Content – English

Class 10 English First Flight Book

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I

63–72

Full chapter

Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II

73–84

Full chapter

Chapter 6: Poem, Animals

83–85

Full chapter

Class 10 English Footprints without Feet

The Hack Driver

 47–53

Full chapter

Class 10 English Words and Expressions-II

Unit 5

57–70

Full unit

Unit 6

71–83

Full unit

Follow Only the Latest Reduced Syllabus for Effective Preparation

  • To prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026, students must follow only the latest reduced syllabus issued by the CBSE.
  • Avoid studying deleted chapters or exercises, as these will not be assessed in the board exams.
  • Always cross-check with the official CBSE syllabus PDF 2025-26 and updated NCERT textbooks to ensure complete and accurate preparation.

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise PDFs

Students can access the complete CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for all subjects directly from the official CBSE website. The syllabus outlines chapter-wise topics, deleted portions, and assessment guidelines to help students prepare strategically for the board exams.

Download CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 Subject-Wise PDF

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

