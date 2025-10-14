CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2026: Over the past few years, the CBSE Class 10 syllabus has undergone several revisions to reduce the academic burden on students and make the curriculum more focused. Although no new deletions have been introduced for the 2025-26 academic year, the previous syllabus cuts made by the board and NCERT will continue to apply for the CBSE Board Exam 2026. Hence, students referring to older NCERT textbooks and other reference books must carefully check which topics were removed or deleted from the syllabus to avoid studying unprescribed content.
This article provides a subject-wise list of deleted topics and chapters for CBSE Class 10 Maths, Science, Social Science, English and Hindi based on the latest CBSE and NCERT curriculum.
CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Key Highlights
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has retained the existing syllabus pattern for the 2025–26 academic session. No new topics have been added or removed this year. Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 should note the following important updates regarding the deleted syllabus:
- No New Deletions for 2025-26: CBSE has not introduced any new deletions in the Class 10 syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. The curriculum remains the same as last year.
- Previous Deletions Continue: Topics and chapters that were deleted in 2023-24 and 2024-25 will continue to remain excluded from the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026.
- NCERT and CBSE Both Updated the Curriculum: Both NCERT and CBSE have previously removed certain chapters, exercises, and classroom activities to streamline the syllabus.
- Follow Only the Latest CBSE & NCERT Books: Students are advised to study only the prescribed chapters mentioned in the latest CBSE syllabus PDF and NCERT textbooks.
- Deleted Topics Not to Be Assessed in 2026 Board Exams: Any topic, activity, or chapter marked as deleted will not be included in the question paper for the 2026 CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations.
CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE has not made any major changes to the latest Class 10 Maths syllabus. However, certain topics remain excluded as per previous syllabus rationalisation. Students must skip these while preparing for the exam.
CBSE Deleted Topics – Mathematics
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
REAL NUMBERS
|
Euclid’s division lemma
Decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.
|
POLYNOMIALS
|
Statement and simple problems on division algorithm for polynomials with real coefficients.
|
PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES
|
Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.
|
QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
|
No Deletion
|
ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS
|
No Deletion
|
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
|
Area of a triangle
|
TRIANGLES
|
Proofs of the following theorems excluded from syllabus:
|
CIRCLES
|
No Deletion
|
CONSTRUCTIONS
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
|
No Deletion
|
TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES
|
Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
|
HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES
|
No deletion
|
AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES
|
No deletion
|
SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES
|
Frustum of a cone
Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).
|
STATISTICS
|
Step deviation Method for finding the mean
Cumulative Frequency graph
|
PROBABILITY
|
No deletion
NCERT Deleted Syllabus – Class 10 Maths
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1: Real Number
|
2–7
15–18
|
1.2 Euclid’s division lemma
1.5 Revisiting rational numbers and their decimal expansions
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
33–37
|
2.4 Division algorithm for polynomials
|
Chapter 3:Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
39–46
57–69
|
3.2 Pair of linear equations in two variables
3.3 Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations3.
4.3 Cross-multiplication method
3.5 equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables
|
Chapter 4: Quadratic Equations
|
76–88
91–92
|
4.4 Solution of a quadratic equation by completing the squares
|
Chapter6: Triangles
|
141–144
144–154
|
6.5 Areas of similar triangles
6.6 Pythagoras theorem
|
Chapter7: Coordinate Geometry
|
168–172
|
7.4 Area of a triangle
|
Chapter 8: Introduction to Trigonometry
|
87–190
193–194
|
8.4 Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles
|
Chapter 9: Some Applications of Trigonometry
|
195–196
205
|
9.1 Introduction
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
216–222
|
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Division of a line segment
11.3 Construction of tangents to a circle
11.4 Summary
|
Chapter 12: Areas Related to Circles
|
223
224–226
231–238
|
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Perimeter and area of acircle- A review
12.4 Areas of combinations of plane figures
|
Chapter 13: Surface Areas and Volumes
|
248–252
252–259
|
13.4 Conversion of solid from one shape to another
13.5 Frustum of a cone
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
289–294
|
14.5 Graphical representation of cumulative frequency distribution
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
295–296
311–312
|
15.1 Introduction Exercise
15.2 (Optional)
CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
The CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus has also retained the earlier deletions. Some chapters have been completely removed, while certain sections and activities have been excluded.
CBSE Deleted Topics – Science
|
Chapter Name
|
Topics Deleted
|
Periodic Classification
(Full Chapter Deleted)
|
Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties.
|
Heredity and Evolution
|
Basic concepts of evolution: evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress
|
The Human Eye and the Colourful World
|
Application of scattering in explaining colour change of the sun at sunrise and sunset
|
Magnetic Effects of Current
|
Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule, Electric Generator,
|
Sources of Energy
(Full Chapter Deleted)
|
Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.
|
Management of Natural Resources
(This chapter will not be assessed in the year-end examination. It needs to be prepared only for Internal Assessment.)
|
Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.
NCERT Deleted Content – Class 10 Science
|
Chapter Name
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements
|
79–92
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter: 9 Heredity and Evolution
(Chapter name replaced with: Heredity)
|
147-158
|
Box item:
Charles Robert Darwin
Box item:
Origin of life on earth
Box item:
How do fossils form layer by layer
Box item:
Molecular phylogeny
9.3 Evolution
9.3.1 An Illustration
9.3.2 Acquired and Inherited Traits
9.4 Speciation
9.5 Evolution and Classification
9.5.1 Tracing Evolutionary Relationships
9.5.2 Fossils
9.5.3 Evolution by Stages
9.6 Evolution Should Not Be Equated With ‘Progress’
9.6.1 Human Evolution
|
Chapter: 11 The Human Eye and the Colourful World
|
188, 189, 196 and 197
|
Two box items:
• Damage to or malfunction of any part of the visual system...
• Why do we have two eyes for vision and not just one?
10.6.3 Colour of the Sun at Sunrise and Sunset
|
Chapter: 12 Electricity
|
201
|
Box item: ‘Flow’ of charges inside a wire
|
Chapter: 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current
|
232–237
|
Box item: Michael Faraday
3.4 Electric Motor
3.5 Electromagnetic Induction
3.6 Electric Generator
|
Chapter: 14 Sources of Energy
|
242–255
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter: 16 Sustainable Management of Natural Resources
|
266–280
|
Full chapter
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
In Social Science, CBSE and NCERT have removed certain chapters and case studies from the Geography and Political Science books. Students must refer to the table below to avoid reading unassessed topics.
CBSE Deleted Topics – Social Science
History (India and the Contemporary World–II)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
All Chapters Retained
|
No Deletion
Geography (Contemporary India–II)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter – Resources and Development
|
Types of Resources
|
Chapter – Forest and Wildlife
|
Biodiversity or Biological Diversity
|
Chapter – Agriculture
|
Impact of Globalization on Agriculture
|
Chapter – Manufacturing Industries
|
Industry Market Linkage
Economics (Understanding Economic Development)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
All Chapters Retained
|
No Deletion
Political Science (Democratic Politics–II)
|
Chapter
|
Deleted Topics
|
Chapter – Democracy and Diversity
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Chapter – Gender, Religion and Caste
|
Images on page 46, 48, 49 of NCERT Textbook – Democratic Politics–II (Reprinted edition 2020–2021)
|
Chapter – Popular Struggles and Movements
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Chapter – Challenges to Democracy
|
Full Chapter Deleted
NCERT Deleted Exercises – Social Science
|
India and the Contemporary World-II - No Deletion
|
Contemporary India – II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 1 - Resources and Development
|
2–3
11–12
|
Types of Resources.
Box information
|
Chapter 2 - Forest and Wildlife
|
14–18
|
From second paragraph of ‘Flora and Fauna in India’ to ‘The Himalayan Yew in Trouble’, box information, Figs 2.1 and 2.2
|
Chapter 4 - Agriculture
|
43–46
|
Contribution of agriculture to the national economy, employment and output, Impact of globalisation on agriculture
|
Chapter 6 -Manufacturing Industries
|
64–66
68–69
71–73
|
Contribution of industry to national economy, paragraphs from cotton textiles (India exports... fibre industry), Jute textiles (Challenges... products), Sugar industry (Major... baggase), Iron Steel industry (In 2019... consumer of steel; Though... and discuss), Cement industry (Improvement... industry) and Activity (pg. 72), Table 6.1, Figs 6.1, 6.2 and 6.5
|
Appendix
|
93–94
|
Appendix II
|
Understanding Economic Development - No Deletion
|
Democratic Politics – II
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapters
|
Chapter 3 - Democracy and Diversity
|
29–38
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 4 - Gender, Religion and Caste
|
46–48
49
|
Images on page 46, 48 and 49
|
Chapter 5 - Popular Struggles and Movements
|
57–70
|
Full Chapter
|
Chapter 6: Political Parties
|
76
|
Full page
|
Chapter 8 - Challenges to Democracy
|
101–112
|
Full Chapter
CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2025-26
The Class 10 English syllabus continues to follow the rationalised structure from previous years. Certain prose, poems, grammar portions, and workbook units have been removed.
CBSE Deleted Topics – English
|
Section
|
Deleted Content
|
Grammar
|
Use of passive voice, Noun clauses, Adverb clauses, Relative clauses, Prepositions
|
First Flight (Prose)
|
The Hundred Dresses – I, The Hundred Dresses – II
|
First Flight (Poem)
|
Animals
|
Footprints Without Feet (Prose)
|
The Hack Driver
|
Words and Expressions – II
|
Units 5 & 6 Deleted
NCERT Deleted Content – English
|
Class 10 English First Flight Book
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 5: The Hundred Dresses I
|
63–72
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: The Hundred Dresses II
|
73–84
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 6: Poem, Animals
|
83–85
|
Full chapter
|
Class 10 English Footprints without Feet
|
The Hack Driver
|
47–53
|
Full chapter
|
Class 10 English Words and Expressions-II
|
Unit 5
|
57–70
|
Full unit
|
Unit 6
|
71–83
|
Full unit
Follow Only the Latest Reduced Syllabus for Effective Preparation
- To prepare effectively for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026, students must follow only the latest reduced syllabus issued by the CBSE.
- Avoid studying deleted chapters or exercises, as these will not be assessed in the board exams.
- Always cross-check with the official CBSE syllabus PDF 2025-26 and updated NCERT textbooks to ensure complete and accurate preparation.
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise PDFs
Students can access the complete CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 for all subjects directly from the official CBSE website. The syllabus outlines chapter-wise topics, deleted portions, and assessment guidelines to help students prepare strategically for the board exams.
|
Download CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26 Subject-Wise PDF
