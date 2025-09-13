Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme & Changed Question Paper Structure

By Gurmeet Kaur
Sep 13, 2025, 20:45 IST

Check the latest CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26 with revised question paper pattern, detailed subject-wise marking scheme, section-wise weightage, and key changes for Science, Maths, Social Science, English, and Hindi. Prepare effectively for the 2026 board exams starting 15th February.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26 with Subject-Wise Marking Scheme & New Question Paper Structure
CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26 with Subject-Wise Marking Scheme & New Question Paper Structure

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 are scheduled to begin from 15th February 2026, leaving students with just a few months to complete their preparation. With the revised CBSE exam pattern 2025-26, it is essential for students to be aware of the latest changes in question paper structure, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage. The paper pattern for some of the major subjects, including Science and Social Science, has been revised to make the exams more structured and competency-based.

Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for effective time management, identifying important sections, and scoring well in the upcoming board exams. This article provides a detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26, along with the marking scheme, chapter/unit-wise weightage, and key changes introduced by the board for the academic year.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Overview

CBSE has introduced major changes in the Class 10 Board Exam Pattern 2026, focusing more on competency-based learning and flexible assessment.

Component

Details

Competency-Based Questions

40% weightage (MCQs, case study-based, source-based)

Objective-Type Questions

20% weightage (short, fact-based)

Short & Long Answer Questions

40% weightage (descriptive/analytical)

Theory Exam

80 marks

Internal Assessment

20 marks (tests, assignments, projects, practicals)

Two Board Exams

Conducted in one academic year (from 2025-26)

Grading System

9-point grading system introduced

CBSE Class 10 Exam Structure 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 exam paper is divided into three main components to balance objective, competency-based, and descriptive questions. Here’s the structure:

Theory Paper Components (80 Marks)

Component

Weightage

Details

Competency-Based Questions

40%

Includes MCQs, case study-based, and source-based questions

Objective-Type Questions

20%

Short, fact-based, and direct-answer type questions

Short & Long Answer Questions

40%

Requires detailed explanation, analysis, and interpretation

Internal Assessment (20 Marks)

Apart from the written exam, students are also assessed on classroom performance and project-based work. The distribution is given below:

Component

Marks

Description

Periodic Tests

05

Regular tests conducted by schools during the academic year

Practical Work

05

Hands-on lab work and experiments (for Science/Maths/other practical subjects)

Assignments & Projects

05

Subject-specific projects to test creativity and application skills

Portfolio Assessments

05

Overall student performance including class activities, participation, and submissions

Check CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics paper for the 2025–26 board exams will follow the same pattern as in previous years. There is no change in the structure, and the exam pattern remains uniform for both Basic and Standard Mathematics papers.

Maths Question Paper Structure

Section

Question Type

Question Numbers

Marks per Question

A

MCQs + Assertion Reason

Q1–Q18, Q19–20

1 mark each

B

Very Short Answer

Q21–25

2 marks each

C

Short Answer

Q26–31

3 marks each

D

Long Answer

Q32–35

5 marks each

E

Case Study-Based

Q36–38

4 marks each (sub-parts 1,1,2)

Internal choice is available in 2 questions each from Sections B, C & D, and all questions in Section E.

Chapter-Wise Weightage (Maths)

Unit

Name

Marks

I

Number Systems

6

II

Algebra

20

III

Coordinate Geometry

6

IV

Geometry

15

V

Trigonometry

12

VI

Mensuration

10

VII

Statistics & Probability

11
 

Total 

80

Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-2026

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 (Revised)

For the 2026 board exams, the CBSE Class 10 Science paper pattern is different than the 2024–25. The question paper has been divided into three subject-specific sections: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics with Biology carrying the hghjest weightage and equal marks are assigned to Chemistry and Physics sections.

Key Features of the Question Paper

1. Total Questions: 39, all compulsory.

2. Division of Sections (with Question Numbers):

  • Section A – Biology (Q.1 to Q.16)
  • Section B – Chemistry (Q.17 to Q.29)
  • Section C – Physics (Q.30 to Q.39)

3. Marks Distribution:

  • Biology – 30 marks
  • Chemistry – 25 marks
  • Physics – 25 marks
  • Total – 80 marks

4. Question Types:

  • Very Short Answer (VSA) / MCQs: 1 mark each
  • Short Answer (SA): 2–3 marks each (40–60 words)
  • Long Answer (LA): 4–5 marks each (100–120 words)
  • Assertion–Reason Questions: Included in all 3 sections (1 mark each)
  • Case/Experiment/Diagram Based Questions: 3–4 marks each

5. Choice: No overall choice, but internal choice is given in some questions. Students must attempt only one option in such cases.

6. Special Provision for Visually Impaired Candidates: Alternative questions will be provided in place of diagram/figure-based ones.

With this structure, each branch of Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics) gets a balanced representation in the exam, ensuring conceptual, practical, and application-based testing.

Unit-Wise Weightage (Science)

Unit

Marks

I. Chemical Substances – Nature & Behaviour

25

II. World of Living

25

III. Natural Phenomena

12

IV. Effects of Current

13

V. Natural Resources

5

Total

80

Check CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2025-2026

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Structure 2025-26 (Revised)

For the 2026 board exams, CBSE has revised the paper pattern of Class 10 Social Science. Now, each section is dedicated to one subject — Section A to History, Section B to Geography, Section C to Political Science, and Section D to Economics. This makes the paper more structured and subject-focused.

1. The question paper will consist of 38 questions, all compulsory.

2. The paper is divided into four sections:

  • Section A – History
  • Section B – Geography
  • Section C – Political Science
  • Section D – Economics

3. Each section will carry 20 marks.

4. Very Short Answer (VSA) questions: 2 marks each, answers in about 40 words.

5. Short Answer (SA) questions: 3 marks each, answers in about 60 words.

6. Long Answer (LA) questions: 5 marks each, answers in about 120 words.

7. Case-Based Questions (CBQ): Each carries 4 marks with three sub-questions; answers in about 100 words.

8. Map-Based Questions: Total 5 marks

  • Q9 from History (2 marks)
  • Q19 from Geography (3 marks)

9. Choice: No overall choice, but internal choice is provided in some questions. Students must attempt only one option.

10. Special provision for Visually Impaired candidates: Alternative questions (in place of visual/map-based ones) will be provided and must be attempted by them only.

Unit-Wise Weightage (Social Science)

Unit

Marks

History (India & the Contemporary World – II)

18 + 2 (map)

Geography (Contemporary India – II)

17 + 3 (map)

Political Science (Democratic Politics – II)

20

Economics (Understanding Economic Development)

20

Total

80

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-2026

CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory)

The CBSE Class 10 English paper for the 2025–26 board exams will be of 80 marks theory and will assess students across Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature sections. The structure remains the same as the previous years, ensuring balanced focus on comprehension, expression, and literary understanding.

Key Features of the Question Paper:

Section

Type of Questions

Marks

Reading (20 Marks)

Discursive passage

10

 

Case-based factual passage with visual input

10

Writing & Grammar (20 Marks)

Grammar questions

10

 

Formal Letter Writing

5

 

Analytical Paragraph Writing

5

Literature (40 Marks)

Extract-based (Drama/Prose)

5

 

Extract-based (Poetry)

5

 

Short Answer Questions – First Flight

12

 

Short Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet

6

 

Long Answer Questions – First Flight

6

 

Long Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet

6

Total

 

80

Check CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Sample Paper 2025-2026

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory)

The CBSE Class 10 English Communicative paper for 2025–26 will follow the same assessment scheme as 2024–25. The question paper is divided into four major sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. This structure ensures balanced testing of comprehension, expression, accuracy, and literary interpretation.

The exam consists of 12 questions across four sections – Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature.

Section-Wise Question Marks Distribution

Section

Question Numbers

Details

Marks

A. Reading Skills

Q1–2

Two passages (discursive & factual/case-based) with comprehension Qs

22

B. Writing Skills

Q3–6

- Q3: Application (3 marks)
- Q4: Factual description (4 marks)
- Q5: Letter to editor (choice-based, 7 marks)
- Q6: Article writing (choice-based, 8 marks)

22

C. Grammar

Q7–9

- Q7: Fill in the blanks (3 marks)
- Q8: Omission (4 marks)
- Q9: Transformation (rearranging/reporting – 3 marks)

10

D. Literature

Q10–12

- Q10: Extract-based (2 out of 3 extracts, 8 marks)
- Q11: Short answer Qs (5 out of 6, 10 marks)
- Q12: Long answer Q (choice-based, 8 marks)

26

Total

Q1–12

 

80

Check CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Sample Paper 2025-2026

Understanding the CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26 is crucial for effective preparation and scoring well in the board exams. With clearly defined subject-wise structures, marking schemes, and chapter/unit weightages, students can plan their study strategies, focus on important sections, and  can approach the 2026 board exams with confidence, ultimately enhancing their performance across all subjects.

NCERT Books for Class 10 (All Subjects)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 (All Subjects)

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

