CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Subject-Wise Marking Scheme & Changed Question Paper Structure

The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 are scheduled to begin from 15th February 2026, leaving students with just a few months to complete their preparation. With the revised CBSE exam pattern 2025-26, it is essential for students to be aware of the latest changes in question paper structure, marking scheme, and subject-wise weightage. The paper pattern for some of the major subjects, including Science and Social Science, has been revised to make the exams more structured and competency-based. Understanding the exam pattern is crucial for effective time management, identifying important sections, and scoring well in the upcoming board exams. This article provides a detailed subject-wise CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26, along with the marking scheme, chapter/unit-wise weightage, and key changes introduced by the board for the academic year.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern 2025-26: Overview CBSE has introduced major changes in the Class 10 Board Exam Pattern 2026, focusing more on competency-based learning and flexible assessment. Component Details Competency-Based Questions 40% weightage (MCQs, case study-based, source-based) Objective-Type Questions 20% weightage (short, fact-based) Short & Long Answer Questions 40% weightage (descriptive/analytical) Theory Exam 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 marks (tests, assignments, projects, practicals) Two Board Exams Conducted in one academic year (from 2025-26) Grading System 9-point grading system introduced CBSE Class 10 Exam Structure 2025-26 The CBSE Class 10 exam paper is divided into three main components to balance objective, competency-based, and descriptive questions. Here’s the structure:

Theory Paper Components (80 Marks) Component Weightage Details Competency-Based Questions 40% Includes MCQs, case study-based, and source-based questions Objective-Type Questions 20% Short, fact-based, and direct-answer type questions Short & Long Answer Questions 40% Requires detailed explanation, analysis, and interpretation Internal Assessment (20 Marks) Apart from the written exam, students are also assessed on classroom performance and project-based work. The distribution is given below: Component Marks Description Periodic Tests 05 Regular tests conducted by schools during the academic year Practical Work 05 Hands-on lab work and experiments (for Science/Maths/other practical subjects) Assignments & Projects 05 Subject-specific projects to test creativity and application skills Portfolio Assessments 05 Overall student performance including class activities, participation, and submissions

Check CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-2026 (All Subjects) CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2025-26 The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics paper for the 2025–26 board exams will follow the same pattern as in previous years. There is no change in the structure, and the exam pattern remains uniform for both Basic and Standard Mathematics papers. Maths Question Paper Structure Section Question Type Question Numbers Marks per Question A MCQs + Assertion Reason Q1–Q18, Q19–20 1 mark each B Very Short Answer Q21–25 2 marks each C Short Answer Q26–31 3 marks each D Long Answer Q32–35 5 marks each E Case Study-Based Q36–38 4 marks each (sub-parts 1,1,2) Internal choice is available in 2 questions each from Sections B, C & D, and all questions in Section E.

Chapter-Wise Weightage (Maths) Unit Name Marks I Number Systems 6 II Algebra 20 III Coordinate Geometry 6 IV Geometry 15 V Trigonometry 12 VI Mensuration 10 VII Statistics & Probability 11 Total 80 Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-2026 CBSE Class 10 Science Exam Pattern 2025-26 (Revised) For the 2026 board exams, the CBSE Class 10 Science paper pattern is different than the 2024–25. The question paper has been divided into three subject-specific sections: Biology, Chemistry, and Physics with Biology carrying the hghjest weightage and equal marks are assigned to Chemistry and Physics sections. Key Features of the Question Paper 1. Total Questions: 39, all compulsory. 2. Division of Sections (with Question Numbers):

Section A – Biology (Q.1 to Q.16)

Biology (Q.1 to Q.16) Section B – Chemistry (Q.17 to Q.29)

Chemistry (Q.17 to Q.29) Section C – Physics (Q.30 to Q.39) 3. Marks Distribution: Biology – 30 marks

30 marks Chemistry – 25 marks

25 marks Physics – 25 marks

25 marks Total – 80 marks 4. Question Types: Very Short Answer (VSA) / MCQs: 1 mark each

1 mark each Short Answer (SA): 2–3 marks each (40–60 words)

2–3 marks each (40–60 words) Long Answer (LA): 4–5 marks each (100–120 words)

4–5 marks each (100–120 words) Assertion–Reason Questions: Included in all 3 sections (1 mark each)

Included in all 3 sections (1 mark each) Case/Experiment/Diagram Based Questions: 3–4 marks each 5. Choice: No overall choice, but internal choice is given in some questions. Students must attempt only one option in such cases. 6. Special Provision for Visually Impaired Candidates: Alternative questions will be provided in place of diagram/figure-based ones. With this structure, each branch of Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics) gets a balanced representation in the exam, ensuring conceptual, practical, and application-based testing.

Unit-Wise Weightage (Science) Unit Marks I. Chemical Substances – Nature & Behaviour 25 II. World of Living 25 III. Natural Phenomena 12 IV. Effects of Current 13 V. Natural Resources 5 Total 80 Check CBSE Class 10 Science Sample Paper 2025-2026 CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper Structure 2025-26 (Revised) For the 2026 board exams, CBSE has revised the paper pattern of Class 10 Social Science. Now, each section is dedicated to one subject — Section A to History, Section B to Geography, Section C to Political Science, and Section D to Economics. This makes the paper more structured and subject-focused. 1. The question paper will consist of 38 questions, all compulsory. 2. The paper is divided into four sections: Section A – History

History Section B – Geography

Geography Section C – Political Science

Political Science Section D – Economics

3. Each section will carry 20 marks. 4. Very Short Answer (VSA) questions: 2 marks each, answers in about 40 words. 5. Short Answer (SA) questions: 3 marks each, answers in about 60 words. 6. Long Answer (LA) questions: 5 marks each, answers in about 120 words. 7. Case-Based Questions (CBQ): Each carries 4 marks with three sub-questions; answers in about 100 words. 8. Map-Based Questions: Total 5 marks Q9 from History (2 marks)

Q19 from Geography (3 marks) 9. Choice: No overall choice, but internal choice is provided in some questions. Students must attempt only one option. 10. Special provision for Visually Impaired candidates: Alternative questions (in place of visual/map-based ones) will be provided and must be attempted by them only. Unit-Wise Weightage (Social Science) Unit Marks History (India & the Contemporary World – II) 18 + 2 (map) Geography (Contemporary India – II) 17 + 3 (map) Political Science (Democratic Politics – II) 20 Economics (Understanding Economic Development) 20 Total 80

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Paper 2025-2026 CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory) The CBSE Class 10 English paper for the 2025–26 board exams will be of 80 marks theory and will assess students across Reading, Writing & Grammar, and Literature sections. The structure remains the same as the previous years, ensuring balanced focus on comprehension, expression, and literary understanding. Key Features of the Question Paper: Section Type of Questions Marks Reading (20 Marks) Discursive passage 10 Case-based factual passage with visual input 10 Writing & Grammar (20 Marks) Grammar questions 10 Formal Letter Writing 5 Analytical Paragraph Writing 5 Literature (40 Marks) Extract-based (Drama/Prose) 5 Extract-based (Poetry) 5 Short Answer Questions – First Flight 12 Short Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet 6 Long Answer Questions – First Flight 6 Long Answer Questions – Footprints Without Feet 6 Total 80

Check CBSE Class 10 English Language & Literature Sample Paper 2025-2026 CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Exam Pattern 2025–26 (80 Marks Theory) The CBSE Class 10 English Communicative paper for 2025–26 will follow the same assessment scheme as 2024–25. The question paper is divided into four major sections: Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. This structure ensures balanced testing of comprehension, expression, accuracy, and literary interpretation. The exam consists of 12 questions across four sections – Reading, Writing, Grammar, and Literature. Section-Wise Question Marks Distribution Section Question Numbers Details Marks A. Reading Skills Q1–2 Two passages (discursive & factual/case-based) with comprehension Qs 22 B. Writing Skills Q3–6 - Q3: Application (3 marks)

- Q4: Factual description (4 marks)

- Q5: Letter to editor (choice-based, 7 marks)

- Q6: Article writing (choice-based, 8 marks) 22 C. Grammar Q7–9 - Q7: Fill in the blanks (3 marks)

- Q8: Omission (4 marks)

- Q9: Transformation (rearranging/reporting – 3 marks) 10 D. Literature Q10–12 - Q10: Extract-based (2 out of 3 extracts, 8 marks)

- Q11: Short answer Qs (5 out of 6, 10 marks)

- Q12: Long answer Q (choice-based, 8 marks) 26 Total Q1–12 80