CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Question Paper 2025–26 with Marking Scheme on its official website. These CBSE sample papers are an important resource for students as they provide a clear idea of the latest exam pattern and question paper format that will be followed in the upcoming half-yearly exams and the annual Class 10 board exam 2026. Along with the sample paper, the step-wise marking scheme has also been provided to help students understand the correct format of writing solutions and how marks are allotted during CBSE’s evaluation process. Students can download the CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper 2025–26 PDF with solutions (marking scheme) in both English and Hindi from the direct link shared in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Sample Paper 2025-26: Key Highlights The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics (Standard) Sample Paper 2025–26 is designed as per the latest exam pattern and evaluation scheme. Below are the key details, including marks distribution, number of questions, and section-wise structure of the paper: Particulars Details Subject & Code Mathematics Standard – Code No. 041 Maximum Marks 80 Time Duration 3 Hours Total Questions 38 (All compulsory) Sections 5 Sections from A to E Section A: 20 Questions (MCQs + Assertion-Reason) – 1 mark each

CBSE Class 10 Maths (Standard) Sample Paper 2025–26 Also Check CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-2026 PDF Check and download the complete sample question paper below: General Instructions:

Read the following instructions carefully and follow them:

1. This question paper contains 38 questions. All Questions are compulsory.

2. This Question Paper is divided into 5 Sections A, B, C, D and E.

3. In Section A, Question numbers 1-18 are multiple choice questions (MCQs) and questions no. 19 and 20 are Assertion-Reason based questions of 1 mark each.

4. In Section B, Question numbers 21-25 are very short answer (VSA) type questions, carrying 02 marks each.

5. In Section C, Question numbers 26-31 are short answer (SA) type questions, carrying 03 marks each.

6. In Section D, Question numbers 32-35 are long answer (LA) type questions, carrying 05 marks each.

7. In Section E, Question numbers 36-38 are case study-based questions carrying 4 marks each with sub parts of the values of 1, 1 and 2 marks each, respectively.

8. There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice in 2 questions of Section B, 2 questions of Section C and 2 questions of Section D has been provided. An internal choice has been provided in all the 2 marks questions of Section E.

9. Draw neat and clean figures wherever required. Take π = 22/7 wherever required if not stated.

10. Use of calculators is not allowed.

Section A This section consists of 20 questions of 1 mark each.

1. If a=22×3x , b=22×3×5, c=22×3×7 and LCM (a,b,c)= 3780 , then x is equal to (A) 1 (B) 2 (C) 3 (D) 0 2. The shortest distance (in units) of the point (2,3) from y -axis is (A) 2 (B) 3 (C) 5 (D) 1 3. If the lines giv en by 3x +2ky =2 and 2x+5y +1=0 are not parallel, then k has to be (A) 15/4 (B) ≠15/4 (C) any rational number (D) any rational number having 4 as denominator 4. A quadrilateral ABCD is drawn to circumscribe a circle. If BC=7cm, CD=4cm and AD=3cm, then the length of AB is (A) 3cm (B) 4cm (C) 6cm (D) 7cm 5. If secθ + tanθ = x ,then secθ − tanθ will be (A) x

(B) x2 (C) 2/x (D) 1/x 6. Which one of the following is not a quadratic eq uation? (A) (x +2)2 =2(x +3) (B) x 2 +3x =(- 1)(1- 3x)2 (C) x3 - x 2 +2 x +1 =(x +1)3 (D) (x +2)(x +1)= x2+ 2x +3 7. Given below is the picture of the Olym pic rings made by taking five congruent circles of radius 1cm each, intersecting in such a way that the chord formed by joining the point of intersection of two circles is also of length 1cm.Total area of all the dotted regions (assuming the thickness of the rings to be negligible) is (A) 4[π/12 - √3/4]cm2 (B) [π/6 - √3/4 ] cm2 (C) 4[π/6 - √3/4 ] cm2 (D) 8[π/6 - √3/4 ] cm2 For V isually Impaired candidates

The area of the circ le that can be inscribed in a square of 6 cm is (A) 36πcm2 (B) 18 πcm2 (C) 12πcm2 (D) 9πcm2 8. A pair of dice is tossed. The probability of not getting the sum eight is (A) 5/36 (B) 31/36 (C) 5/18 (D) 5/9 9. If 2sin5x = √3 ,0˚≤ x ≤90˚, then x is equal to (A) 10˚ (B) 12˚ (C) 20˚ (D) 50˚ 10. The sum of two numbers is 1215 and their HCF is 81, then the possible pairs of such numbers are (A) 2 (B) 3 (C) 4 (D) 5 11. If the area of the base of a right circular cone is 51cm2 and it's volume is 85cm2, then the height of the cone is given as (A) 5/6 cm (B) 5/3cm (C) 5/2cm

(D) 5cm 12. If zeroes of the quadratic polynomial ax2 + bx +c (a, c ≠0) are equal, then (A) c and b must have opposite signs (B) c and a must have opposite signs (C) c and b must have same signs (D) c and a must have same signs 13. The area (in cm2) of a sector of a circle of radius 21cm cut off by an arc of length 22cm is (A) 441 (B) 321 (C) 231 (D) 221 14. If ∆ABC ~∆DEF, AB=6cm, DE=9cm, EF=6cm and FD=12cm, then the perimeter of ∆ABC is (A) 28cm (B) 28.5cm (C) 18cm (D) 23cm 15. If the probability of the letter chosen at random from the letters of the word “Mathematics” to be a vowel is 2/(2x+1), then x is equal to (A) 4/11 (B) 9/4 (C) 11/4

(D) 4/9 16. The points A(9,0), B(9, -6) ,C( -9,0) and D( -9,6) are the vertices of a (A) Square (B) Rectangle (C) Parallelogram (D) Trapezium 17. The median of a set of 9 distinct observation is 20.5. If each of the observations of a set is increased by 2,then the median of a new set (A) is increased by 2 (B) is decreased by 2 (C) is two times the original number (D) Remains same as that of original observations 18. The length of a tangent drawn to a circle of radius 9 cm from a point at a distance of 41cm from the centre of the circle is (A) 40cm (B) 9cm (C) 41cm (D) 50cm DIRECTIONS: In the question number 19 and 20 , a stateme nt of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R) . Choose the correct option : (A) Both assertion (A) and reason (R) are true and reason (R) is the correct