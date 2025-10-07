Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

JEE Main 2026 Registration: NEW Changes, Important Documents, Image Size and NTA Advisory for Students

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 7, 2025, 13:33 IST

This article provides a guide to the JEE Main 2026 registration process, focusing specifically on the document upload requirements mandated by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It stresses that candidates must strictly follow the precise size and format guidelines for photographs, signatures, and certificates to prevent application rejection. Furthermore, it advises candidates to update essential documents like their Aadhaar, UDID, and category certificates before the registration, which is accessible on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
JEE Main 2026 Registration: NEW Changes, Important Documents, Image Size and NTA Advisory for Students
JEE Main 2026 Registration: NEW Changes, Important Documents, Image Size and NTA Advisory for Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a precise list of documents necessary for JEE Main 2026 registration, along with strict instructions regarding their size and format. Candidates must adhere to these guidelines when uploading their photograph, signature, and certificates to avoid rejection. Furthermore, the NTA has advised applicants to update their Aadhar, UDID, and category certificates in advance of the JEE Main 2026 registration process. The application form will be accessible on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has activated the JEE Main 2026 registration demo link today, October 7, 2025, at demo.nta.nic.in. This demo allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the online registration process before the official application window opens. The official registration is expected to begin soon, and candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Applying for the JEE Main exam involves several crucial steps, including registration, form-filling, document uploading, and fee payment. Among these, the document upload process can be particularly complex due to the specific requirements for each document, including varying size limits and formats. This article aims to simplify this process by providing a detailed list of required documents, information on the validating authorities, and comprehensive size guidelines to ensure a smooth application. 

Download: JEE Main 2026 Registration Update Important Documents for Online Application Form Official Notice

JEE Main 2026 Registration new update

Documents Required to Appear for JEE Mains Exam

Candidates must prepare specific documents for the JEE Main application and verification to ensure a smooth process and avoid delays.