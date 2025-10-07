JEE Main 2026 Registration: NEW Changes, Important Documents, Image Size and NTA Advisory for Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has outlined a precise list of documents necessary for JEE Main 2026 registration, along with strict instructions regarding their size and format. Candidates must adhere to these guidelines when uploading their photograph, signature, and certificates to avoid rejection. Furthermore, the NTA has advised applicants to update their Aadhar, UDID, and category certificates in advance of the JEE Main 2026 registration process. The application form will be accessible on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA has activated the JEE Main 2026 registration demo link today, October 7, 2025, at demo.nta.nic.in. This demo allows candidates to familiarize themselves with the online registration process before the official application window opens. The official registration is expected to begin soon, and candidates can apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Applying for the JEE Main exam involves several crucial steps, including registration, form-filling, document uploading, and fee payment. Among these, the document upload process can be particularly complex due to the specific requirements for each document, including varying size limits and formats. This article aims to simplify this process by providing a detailed list of required documents, information on the validating authorities, and comprehensive size guidelines to ensure a smooth application.