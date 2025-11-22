GK Quiz on iPhone

The iPhone has emerged to be one of the most common and popular smart phones in the world. Throughout the years it has transformed the way in which individuals communicate, work, learn, as well as enjoy technology. This simple touchscreen phone has evolved into a strong product that encompasses high-performance and high-quality photography, high-speed performance, security, and an easy user-friendly interface. Due to the regular changes and a good brand value, the iPhone is frequently discussed by students, technology enthusiasts, and other people who are aware of the modern devices. People question how the iPhone functions, what the phone can do and how the iPhone got to be such a memorable product. The knowledge about the iPhone also provides a wider perspective of how smartphones have improved through the course of time. Since the design modifications to software modifications, every new generation brought something new that defined the future of mobile technology. This turns the iPhone not only into a device but also to a significant element of the modern digital world.

The iPhone is available in multiple versions and improved which makes it interesting and helpful to hear new things about it. It keeps you in touch with the latest technology and has a clear picture of one of the most influential products of all time. GK Quiz on Apple 1. Who is the founder of Apple? A. Bill Gates B. Steve Jobs C. Mark Zuckerberg D. Larry Page Answer: B. Steve Jobs Explanation: Steve Jobs is the co-founder of Apple and the founder of the first iPhone. 2. When was the first iPhone introduced? A. 2005 B. 2007 C. 2010 D. 2012 Answer: B. 2007 Explanation: First iPhone by Apple was launched in January 2007. 3. What operating system does the iPhone have? A. Android B. Windows C. iOS D. HarmonyOS Answer: C. iOS Explanation: Every iPhone is based on Apple iOS operating system. 4. Who is the present CEO of Apple?

A. Sundar Pichai B. Tim Cook C. Satya Nadella D. Jeff Bezos Answer: B. Tim Cook Explanation: Tim Cook replaced Steve Jobs as the CEO of Apple in 2011. 5. What was the first new feature to be added to the iPhone X? A. Touch ID B. Face ID C. Home Button D. Stylus Support Answer: B. Face ID Explanation: The iPhone X has brought Face ID and eliminated the Home button. 6. Which kind of display do the new iPhones mostly have? A. LCD B. LED C. AMOLED D. OLED Answer: D. OLED Explanation: OLED displays are used in recent premium iPhones to have a better color and contrast. 7. What is the name of the digital assistant of iPhones? A. Alexa B. Siri C. Google Assistant D. Bixby Answer: B. Siri Explanation: Siri is the in-built voice assistant in Apple. 8. What is the first iPhone to eliminate the headphone jack? A. iPhone 5 B. iPhone 6