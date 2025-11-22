GK Quiz on iPhone

The iPhone has emerged to be one of the most common and popular smart phones in the world. Throughout the years it has transformed the way in which individuals communicate, work, learn, as well as enjoy technology. This simple touchscreen phone has evolved into a strong product that encompasses high-performance and high-quality photography, high-speed performance, security, and an easy user-friendly interface. Due to the regular changes and a good brand value, the iPhone is frequently discussed by students, technology enthusiasts, and other people who are aware of the modern devices.
People question how the iPhone functions, what the phone can do and how the iPhone got to be such a memorable product. The knowledge about the iPhone also provides a wider perspective of how smartphones have improved through the course of time. Since the design modifications to software modifications, every new generation brought something new that defined the future of mobile technology. This turns the iPhone not only into a device but also to a significant element of the modern digital world.
The iPhone is available in multiple versions and improved which makes it interesting and helpful to hear new things about it. It keeps you in touch with the latest technology and has a clear picture of one of the most influential products of all time.
READ| GK Quiz on Apple
1. Who is the founder of Apple?
A. Bill Gates
B. Steve Jobs
C. Mark Zuckerberg
D. Larry Page
Answer: B. Steve Jobs
Explanation: Steve Jobs is the co-founder of Apple and the founder of the first iPhone.
2. When was the first iPhone introduced?
A. 2005
B. 2007
C. 2010
D. 2012
Answer: B. 2007
Explanation: First iPhone by Apple was launched in January 2007.
3. What operating system does the iPhone have?
A. Android
B. Windows
C. iOS
D. HarmonyOS
Answer: C. iOS
Explanation: Every iPhone is based on Apple iOS operating system.
4. Who is the present CEO of Apple?
A. Sundar Pichai
B. Tim Cook
C. Satya Nadella
D. Jeff Bezos
Answer: B. Tim Cook
Explanation: Tim Cook replaced Steve Jobs as the CEO of Apple in 2011.
5. What was the first new feature to be added to the iPhone X?
A. Touch ID
B. Face ID
C. Home Button
D. Stylus Support
Answer: B. Face ID
Explanation: The iPhone X has brought Face ID and eliminated the Home button.
6. Which kind of display do the new iPhones mostly have?
A. LCD
B. LED
C. AMOLED
D. OLED
Answer: D. OLED
Explanation: OLED displays are used in recent premium iPhones to have a better color and contrast.
7. What is the name of the digital assistant of iPhones?
A. Alexa
B. Siri
C. Google Assistant
D. Bixby
Answer: B. Siri
Explanation: Siri is the in-built voice assistant in Apple.
8. What is the first iPhone to eliminate the headphone jack?
A. iPhone 5
B. iPhone 6
C. iPhone 7
D. iPhone 8
Answer: C. iPhone 7
Explanation: Apple eliminated the 3.5mm headphone jack with the iPhone 7.
9. What was the year of the launching of the App Store?
A. 2006
B. 2008
C. 2010
D. 2012
Answer: B. 2008
Explanation: The App Store was launched in 2008 having thousands of applications.
10. What is the processor of Apple for the new iPhones?
A. Snapdragon
B. Exynos
C. A-series chip
D. Kirin
Answer: C. A-series chip
Explanation: Apple has its A-series which it designs to perform the iPhone.
READ| GK Quiz on iOS
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation