CGBSE 12th Time Table 2026: Download Chhattisgarh CG Board Class 12 Exam Dates PDF and Timings

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 on its website, cgbse.nic.in. Students of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can now download the CG Board Class 12 Time Table 2026 PDF online.

The CGBSE 12th board exams 2026 will be held from February 20 to March 18, 2026, while the practical examinations for both Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 1 to January 20, 2026.

Check the complete subject-wise timetable, stream-wise exam dates, direct PDF link, and steps to download in this article.

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2026 (Full Schedule)

Here is the complete CGBSE Class 12 Time Table 2026 as released by the board:

CG Board 12th Exam Dates 2026 – Full Timetable