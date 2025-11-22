IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
CGBSE 12th Time Table 2026: Download Chhattisgarh CG Board Class 12 Exam Dates PDF and Timings

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 22, 2025, 16:48 IST

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 has been released on cgbse.nic.in for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Check the complete CG Board 12th timetable, stream-wise exam dates, practical exam schedule, direct PDF link, steps to download, and preparation tips in this detailed article.  

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially released the CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 on its website, cgbse.nic.in. Students of Arts, Science, and Commerce streams can now download the CG Board Class 12 Time Table 2026 PDF online.

The CGBSE 12th board exams 2026 will be held from February 20 to March 18, 2026, while the practical examinations for both Class 10 and 12 will be conducted from January 1 to January 20, 2026.

Check the complete subject-wise timetable, stream-wise exam dates, direct PDF link, and steps to download in this article.

CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam Dates 2026 (Full Schedule)

Here is the complete CGBSE Class 12 Time Table 2026 as released by the board:

CG Board 12th Exam Dates 2026 – Full Timetable

Exam DateSubjects
20-Feb-2026 Geography (102) / Physics (201)
23-Feb-2026 Political Science / Chemistry / Accountancy / Crop Production & Horticulture / Object Drawing / Drafting / Physiology & First Aid
25-Feb-2026 Sanskrit
27-Feb-2026 Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries & Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)
02-Mar-2026 Maths (204/804); Computer Applications (Arts & Commerce) / Indian Music / Painting / Dance / Steno Typing / Verses (Arts) / Home Science / Commercial Mathematics / Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation
07-Mar-2026 Sociology (104)
10-Mar-2026 English
12-Mar-2026 History / Business Studies / Agricultural Science & Mathematics / Drawing & Painting / Food & Nutrition
14-Mar-2026 Hindi
16-Mar-2026 Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media & Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking Financial Services & Insurance (958), Beauty & Wellness (959), Electronics & Hardware (960)
17-Mar-2026 Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842)
18-Mar-2026 Psychology

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 PDF Link

Download CG Board 12th Time Table 2026 PDF

Students can directly access the official timetable using the link below:

CGBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2026 PDF

CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: Stream-wise Timetables

Below are the Arts, Science, and Commerce timetables separately for easier reference.

CG Board 12th Science Time Table 2026

Exam DateDaySubjects
20-Feb-2026 Friday Physics (201)
23-Feb-2026 Monday Chemistry
25-Feb-2026 Wednesday Sanskrit
27-Feb-2026 Friday Biology (203/803)
02-Mar-2026 Monday Maths (204/804)
10-Mar-2026 Tuesday English
14-Mar-2026 Saturday Hindi

CG Board 12th Commerce Time Table 2026

Exam DateSubjects
23-Feb-2026 Accountancy
25-Feb-2026 Sanskrit
27-Feb-2026 Economics (303)
02-Mar-2026 Commercial Mathematics / Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation
10-Mar-2026 English
12-Mar-2026 Business Studies
14-Mar-2026 Hindi

CG Board 12th Arts Time Table 2026

Exam DateSubjects
20-Feb-2026 Geography (102)
23-Feb-2026 Political Science
25-Feb-2026 Sanskrit
27-Feb-2026 History of Indian Art (530)
02-Mar-2026 Home Science
07-Mar-2026 Sociology (104)
10-Mar-2026 English
12-Mar-2026 History
14-Mar-2026 Hindi

How to Download CGBSE Date Sheet 2026 PDF?

Students can follow the steps below to download the CGBSE Class 12 Time Table 2026 PDF:

  1. Visit the official website: cgbse.nic.in

  2. Go to the “Notice Board” section on the homepage.

  3. Click on the link titled “CG Board High School and Higher Secondary Time Table 2026.”

  4. The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026 PDF will open on your screen.

  5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

CGBSE 12th Practical Exam Dates 2026

  • Practical Exam Dates:
    January 1 to January 20, 2026

  • Theory Exam Dates:
    February 20 to March 18, 2026

Schools will release detailed practical schedules separately.

CGBSE Class 12 Preparation Tips 2026

Preparing for the CGBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026 requires a smart, structured, and consistent approach. Here are some unique and practical tips that will genuinely help students boost their performance:

1. Create a 30-30-10 Study Strategy

Divide your study time for each subject into:

  • 30% for understanding concepts

  • 30% for solving questions

  • 10% for quick revision
    This ensures balanced preparation without last-minute burden.

2. Use the Timetable to Plan Weekly Targets

List down the subjects appearing earlier in the date sheet and complete at least one full revision cycle for them a week before the exam begins.

3. Prepare a Formula & Definition Sheet

For Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, and Business Studies, maintain a single-page formula/definition sheet. Revise it daily for 10 minutes.

4. Solve at Least 10 Previous Year Papers

CGBSE repeats question patterns frequently. Practice past papers to understand:

  • Question weightage

  • Repeated topics

  • Difficulty levels

5. Practice Writing Long Answers in Bullet Points

Examiners appreciate clarity and structure. Use bullet points, flowcharts, and headings in long answers to score higher.

6. Attempt One Chapter Test Daily

Instead of reading the entire syllabus at once, give a short 20-minute chapter test daily to strengthen recall.

7. Use Mind Maps for Arts Subjects

Subjects like History, Political Science, and Sociology are easier when converted into visual mind maps.

8. Revise Practical Concepts Thoroughly

Many Science & Vocational stream questions are based on practicals.
Revisit:

  • Practical file diagrams

  • Viva questions

  • Experiment principles

9. Prioritize High-Weightage Topics

Focus on chapters that consistently carry more marks in the last 5 years of CGBSE papers.

10. Maintain a Healthy Revision Rhythm

Follow this simple cycle:
Read → Recall → Write → Re-check
This improves retention and helps you reproduce answers more accurately in the exam.

The release of the CGBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 provides students with clarity and ample preparation time before the board exams. Students should download the official PDF, note their stream-wise dates, and start revising according to the timetable. For the latest updates on CG Board Exam 2026, keep checking this page.

