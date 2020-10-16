NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 12 are available here for download in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2020-21. NCERT Solutions are one of the most important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams & competitive exams. To help students, Jagran Josh has provided the chapter-wise NCERT solutions framed by our subject experts. Class 12 NCERT Solutions are presented here in a systematic manner so that students can easily learn the procedure followed to obtain the right answer.
NCERT Class 12 Chemistry Chapter-wise Solutions (PDF):
Chapter 6. General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
Chapter 7. The p-Block Elements
Chapter 8. The d-and f-block Elements
Chapter 9. Coordination Compounds
Chapter 10. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Chapter 11. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Chapter 12. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic acids
Chapter 16. Chemistry in Everyday Life
NCERT Class 12 Biology Chapter-wise Solutions (PDF):
Chapter 1- Reproduction in organisms
Chapter 2- Sexual Reproduction in flowering plants
Chapter 4- Reproductive Health
Chapter 5- Principles of inheritance and variation
Chapter 6- Molecular basis of inheritance
Chapter 8- Human Health and diseases
Chapter 9- Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production
Chapter 10- Microbes in Human Welfare
Chapter 11- Biotechnology : Principles and Processes
Chapter 12- Biotechnology and Its Applications
Chapter 13- Organisms and Populations
Chapter 15- Biodiversity and Conservation
Chapter 16- Environmental Issues
NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics
Chapter 1. Relations and Functions
Chapter 2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Chapter 5. Continuity and Differentiability
Chapter 6. Applications of Derivatives
Chapter 8. Applications of the Integrals
Chapter 9. Differential Equations
Chapter 11. Three-Dimensional Geometry
Chapter 12. Linear Programming
NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters
Download links for 12th Physics NCERT Solutions:
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 1
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 2
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 3
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 4
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 5
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 6
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 7
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 8
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 9
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 10
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 11
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 12
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 13
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 14
Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits
NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 15