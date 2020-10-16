Study at Home
Search

NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 12 are available here for download in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2020-21.

Oct 16, 2020 15:26 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF
NCERT Solutions for Class 12: Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for all important subjects of Class 12 are available here for download in PDF format. Here you will also get other important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams 2020-21. NCERT Solutions are one of the most important resources for the preparation of CBSE board exams & competitive exams. To help students, Jagran Josh has provided the chapter-wise NCERT solutions framed by our subject experts. Class 12 NCERT Solutions are presented here in a systematic manner so that students can easily learn the procedure followed to obtain the right answer.

Also Get: NCERT Exemplar Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

NCERT Class 12 Chemistry Chapter-wise Solutions (PDF):

Chapter 1. Solid State

Chapter 2. Solutions

Chapter 3. Electrochemistry

Chapter 4. Chemical Kinetics

Chapter 5. Surface Chemistry

Chapter 6. General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Chapter 7. The p-Block Elements

Chapter 8. The d-and f-block Elements

Chapter 9. Coordination Compounds

Chapter 10. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Chapter 11. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Chapter 12. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic acids

Chapter 13. Amines

Chapter 14. Biomolecules

Chapter 15. Polymers

Chapter 16. Chemistry in Everyday Life

NCERT Class 12 Biology Chapter-wise Solutions (PDF):

Chapter 1- Reproduction in organisms

Chapter 2- Sexual Reproduction in flowering plants

Chapter 3- Human Reproduction

Chapter 4- Reproductive Health

Chapter 5- Principles of inheritance and variation

Chapter 6- Molecular basis of inheritance

Chapter 7- Evolution

Chapter 8- Human Health and diseases

Chapter 9- Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production

Chapter 10- Microbes in Human Welfare

Chapter 11- Biotechnology : Principles and Processes

Chapter 12- Biotechnology and Its Applications

Chapter 13- Organisms and Populations

Chapter 14- Ecosystem

Chapter 15- Biodiversity and Conservation

Chapter 16- Environmental Issues

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Mathematics

Chapter 1. Relations and Functions

Chapter 2. Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Chapter 3. Matrices

Chapter 4. Determinants

Chapter 5. Continuity and Differentiability

Chapter 6. Applications of Derivatives

Chapter 7. Integrals

Chapter 8. Applications of the Integrals

Chapter 9. Differential Equations

Chapter 10. Vectors

Chapter 11. Three-Dimensional Geometry

Chapter 12. Linear Programming

Chapter 13. Probability

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics: All Chapters

Download links for 12th Physics NCERT Solutions: 

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 1

Electric Charges and Fields

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 2

Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 3

Current Electricity

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 4

Moving Charges and Magnetism

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 5

Magnetism and Matter

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 6

Electromagnetic Induction

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 7

Alternating Current

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 8

Electromagnetic Waves

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 9

Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 10

Wave Optics

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 11

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 12

Atoms

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 13

Nuclei

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 14

Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

NCERT Solutions for 12th Physics: Chapter 15

Communication Systems

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English (Flamingo Textbook): Poetry - All Chapters

Chapter 1 - My Mother at Sixty Six

Chapter 2 - An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum

Chapter 3 - Keeping Quiet

Chapter 4 - A Thing of Beauty

Chapter 5 - A Roadside Stand

Chapter 6 - Aunt Jennifer’s Tiger

Class 12th English (Flamingo Textbook) Chapter-wise NCERT Solutions

Chapter 1: The Last Lesson

Chapter 2: Lost Spring

Chapter 3: Deep Water

Chapter 4: The Rattrap

Chapter 5: Indigo

Chapter 6: Poets and Pancakes

Chapter 7: The Interview

Chapter 8: Going Places

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English: Vista Textbook - All Chapters

Chapter 1: The Third Level

Chapter 2: The Tiger King

Chapter 3: Journey To the End of the Earth

Chapter 4: The Enemy

Chapter 5: Should Wizard Hit Mommy

Chapter 6: On the Face of It

Chapter 7: Evans Tries an O-level

Chapter 8: Memories of Childhood

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material