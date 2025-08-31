This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 31 August

Every day has a story of its own… a slice of time when something changed the world. What stories lie behind August 31?
On August 31, we celebrated independence as Trinidad and Tobago gained its freedom from British rule in 1962. It's also the day Princess Diana, "the People's Princess", tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Nations also found freedom: in 1991, both Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan declared independence from the Soviet Union. Art returned home in 2006 when Edvard Munch's famed painting The Scream was recovered.
In India's Maharashtra state, August 31 is now observed as Bhatke Vimukt Diwas, honouring nomadic and denotified communities who endured injustice and celebrating the repeal of the oppressive Criminal Tribes Act of 1952.
In this article, we'll explore these events. We'll journey through time, exploring why August 31 holds significance for many people around the world.
What Happened on this Day – August 31?
Here's what happened in history on August 31:
August 31, 1798 – America's First Bank Robbery
- The Bank of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia was robbed in an inside job.
- A considerable sum—$162,821—was stolen.
- Blacksmith Patrick Lyon was wrongly jailed.
- The real thief, Isaac Davis, was foolish enough to deposit the stolen money back into banks and later confessed.
August 31, 1886 – Charleston Earthquake
- A massive earthquake hit Charleston, South Carolina, at about 9:50 PM.
- The magnitude was estimated to be 6.9–7.3.
- It killed over 100 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings, making it the largest quake in the region's history.
August 31, 1888 – First Jack the Ripper Victim
- Mary Ann Nichols was found murdered in Whitechapel, London.
- She became the first known victim of Jack the Ripper.
August 31, 1897 – Edison Patents the Kinetograph
- Thomas Edison received a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph.
- It became a crucial step in the development of motion pictures.
August 31, 1916 – Harry Butters Killed in WWI
- American Harry Butters, serving with the British, was killed at the Battle of the Somme in France.
August 31, 1928 – The Threepenny Opera Premieres
- Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill premiered The Threepenny Opera in Berlin.
- The music and satire made some songs extremely popular from the start.
August 31, 1935 – Roosevelt Signs Neutrality Act
- Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Neutrality Act.
- It banned arms exports to warring nations to prevent the U.S. from being drawn into conflict.
August 31, 1955 – First Solar-Powered Car Demonstrated
- William G. Cobb of General Motors showed the Sunmobile, a 15-inch solar-powered car.
- It introduced early ideas about photovoltaic vehicles.
August 31, 1980 – Solidarity Born via Gdańsk Agreement
- Poland's government signed an accord with striking shipyard workers in Gdańsk.
- This paved the way for the founding of the Solidarity trade union, marking a turning point against communist rule.
August 31, 1985 – Capture of "Night Stalker" Richard Ramirez
- Richard Ramirez, the "Night Stalker", was captured by a mob in East Los Angeles.
- Citizens recognised him from the news, and police intervened to arrest him.
August 31, 1991 – Independence for Kyrgyzstan & Uzbekistan
- Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan declared independence from the Soviet Union.
August 31, 1997 – Death of Princess Diana
- Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul died in a car crash in Paris.
- The crash happened in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.
August 31, 2005 – Destiny's Child Honoured
- Destiny's Child was named the best-selling female group of all time, with over 50 million records sold.
August 31, 2006 – The Scream Recovered
- Norwegian police recovered Edvard Munch's stolen painting, The Scream.
August 31, 2010 – End of U.S. Combat Mission in Iraq
- President Barack Obama announced the formal end of combat operations in Iraq after seven years.
August 31, 2015 – Angela Merkel Says "Wir schaffen das"
- Chancellor Angela Merkel declared "Wir schaffen das" ("We can do this") to accept refugees.
- Her stance sparked both praise and criticism across Europe
August 31, 2025 – Bhatke Vimukt Diwas in Maharashtra
- Maharashtra declared August 31 as Bhatke Vimukt Diwas.
- It honours nomadic and denotified tribes oppressed under the Criminal Tribes Act, which was repealed on August 31, 1952.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on August 31?
August 31 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Birthdays on August 31
1897 – Fredric March
- An American actor born in Wisconsin.
- Known for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, A Star Is Born, and The Best Years of Our Lives.
- Won two Academy Awards.
1945 – Van Morrison
- Northern Irish singer-songwriter.
- Famous for hits like Brown Eyed Girl and Into the Mystic.
- Blends blues, jazz, and Celtic music.
1971 – Chris Tucker
- American comedian and actor.
- Best known for the Rush Hour movies with Jackie Chan.
- Also appeared in Friday and Silver Linings Playbook.
Died on This Day – August 31
- Princess Diana (1961–1997), Princess of Wales, died in a car accident in Paris.
- Dodi Fayed (1955–1997), film producer and Diana's companion, also died in the crash.
- Rocky Marciano (1923–1969), undefeated heavyweight boxing champion, died in a plane crash.
- John Ford (1894–1973), an iconic American film director, died.
- Henry Moore (1898–1986), a renowned English sculptor, passed away.
- Charles Baudelaire (1821–1867), a famed French poet, died on this day.
- Henry V of England (1386–1422), king, died on August 31.
- John Bunyan (1628–1688), author of The Pilgrim's Progress, died on this day.
- Pranab Mukherjee (1935–2020), the former President of India, passed away on this day.
- David Frost (1939–2013), British broadcaster, died on August 31.
- Lionel Hampton (1908–2002), jazz vibraphonist, died on this day.
- Stefan Banach (1892–1945), a Polish mathematician, died on this day.
- Pope Macarius III of Alexandria (b. 1872) died on this day.
