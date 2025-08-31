This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 31 August

Every day has a story of its own… a slice of time when something changed the world. What stories lie behind August 31?

On August 31, we celebrated independence as Trinidad and Tobago gained its freedom from British rule in 1962. It's also the day Princess Diana, "the People's Princess", tragically died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Nations also found freedom: in 1991, both Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan declared independence from the Soviet Union. Art returned home in 2006 when Edvard Munch's famed painting The Scream was recovered.

In India's Maharashtra state, August 31 is now observed as Bhatke Vimukt Diwas, honouring nomadic and denotified communities who endured injustice and celebrating the repeal of the oppressive Criminal Tribes Act of 1952.

In this article, we'll explore these events. We'll journey through time, exploring why August 31 holds significance for many people around the world.