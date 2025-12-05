HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
Which is the Deepest River in the World?

By Kriti Barua
Dec 5, 2025, 09:19 IST

Deepest River in the World: The Congo River in Africa is officially the world's deepest, plunging to a maximum depth of 220 metres (720 feet). This immense depth is created by powerful currents carving a massive underwater canyon. Flowing through the second-largest rainforest, the Congo is also the second-largest river globally by water volume, making it a critical and mighty waterway.

Which is the Deepest River in the World?

Rivers are truly the lifeblood of our planet, essential for life, agriculture, and industry. They have been vital to human civilisation, with major settlements dating back thousands of years along their banks, such as the ancient societies near the Nile and Indus rivers. Estimates suggest there are over 250,000 rivers worldwide, including all streams and brooks. Among the most famous are the longest, the Nile River in Africa, and the largest by water volume, the mighty Amazon River in South America. The oldest river in the world is often considered to be the Finke River in Australia, estimated to be up to 400 million years old. But do you know which river is known as the "Father of Rivers" and is the world's deepest? It flows through the second-largest rainforest on Earth. In this article, we'll take a look at the deepest rivers in the world and the secrets they hold.

List of Deepest Rivers in the World

The depth of a river can vary significantly due to seasons, geology, and flow. The depths listed below represent the maximum recorded depth for each river.

Rank

River Name

Max Depth (meters)

Max Depth (feet)

Continent

1

Congo River (Zaire River)

220 m

720 ft

Africa

2

Yangtze River (Chang Jiang)

190 m

623 ft

Asia

3

Amazon River

100 m*

330 ft*

South America

4

Mekong River

90 m

300 ft

Asia

5

Danube River

178 m

584 ft

Europe

6

Zambezi River

116 m

381 ft

Africa

7

Hudson River

66 m

216 ft

North America

8

Yellow River (Huang He)

60 m

200 ft

Asia

9

Mississippi River

61 m

200 ft

North America

10

St. Lawrence River

65 m

213 ft

North America

1. Congo River

The Congo River Basin: Home of the deepest river in the world | Live Science

The Congo River is the deepest river in the entire world. Its maximum depth reaches an astonishing 220 metres (720 feet). It flows through west-central Africa. The river is the second-longest in Africa, after the Nile. It is also the world's second-largest river by water volume, after the Amazon. The Congo River is famous for crossing the Equator twice. The deep gorge that causes its immense depth is found in the Lower Congo region. Its dark, deep waters are home to many unique fish species. The river's constant and powerful flow helps maintain its extreme depth.

2. Yangtze River

Yangtze River - Students | Britannica Kids | Homework Help

The Yangtze River is the second-deepest river, with a maximum depth of about 190 metres (623 feet). It is the longest river in Asia. It is also the third-longest river in the world. The river flows entirely within China. It is highly vital to the country's transportation, power, and agriculture. The river passes through massive gorges, such as the famous Three Gorges. These deep sections contribute to its impressive maximum depth. It empties into the East China Sea near the city of Shanghai.

3. Amazon River

Amazon River

The Amazon River is widely considered the largest river by water volume. Its maximum depth can reach around 100 metres (330 feet). It flows through South America, mainly Brazil, and is the subject of debate for being the longest river in the world. Its vast width and massive water discharge are famous. The deep channels are essential for navigation, allowing ocean-going vessels to travel far inland. The vast Amazon Rainforest surrounds the river. This ecosystem is home to incredible biodiversity.

4. Mekong River

Mekong River — The Road Lance Traveled

The Mekong River is long in Southeast Asia. Its maximum depth is reported to be about 90 metres (300 feet) in certain sections. The river flows through six different countries, including China, Thailand, and Vietnam. It is a vital waterway for trade, fishing, and rice farming. The river supports the livelihoods of millions of people in the region. The deep part of the river is known for housing some extensive freshwater fish species. Its flow changes significantly between the wet and dry seasons.

5. Danube River

Capital Cities on the Danube River Map | Mappr

The Danube River is the fifth deepest river on this list. It has a maximum depth of 178 meters (584 feet) in the Carpathian Mountains region. It is the second-longest river in Europe, after the Volga. It is a crucial international waterway. The river flows through ten countries, more than any other river in the world. It passes through major European cities such as Vienna, Budapest, and Belgrade. The deepest section is found in the Iron Gate gorge, a famous natural border.

What Is The World's Deepest River?

File:River Congo.svg - Wikimedia Commons

The Congo River in Central Africa is the world's deepest river. Its maximum recorded depth is an astounding 220 metres (720 feet). It is also the second-longest river in Africa and the second-largest in the world by water volume. The river's powerful currents and great depth make it a unique aquatic environment.

How Is The Congo River So Deep?

The river's extreme depth is due to a combination of high water volume and geological factors. Its massive, constant flow and steep gradient give the river immense erosive power. This power has carved out a deep canyon through the Lower Congo region, preventing sediment from settling and filling the channel, even when sea levels rise.

Which River Is Deepest In India?

The Brahmaputra River is generally considered the deepest river in India. Its depths can reach up to 135 metres (440 feet) in certain areas, such as near Sadiya in the state of Assam. Its great depth and massive flow are caused by the heavy rainfall and meltwater it receives from the Himalayan mountain range.

What Is The Deadliest River In The World?

The title of "deadliest river" is often debated and depends on the metric (e.g., annual drownings or historical flood death tolls). Historically, the Yangtze or Yellow River (Huang He) in China has been the deadliest, with catastrophic floods such as the 1931 Yangtze flood that killed millions. By a measure of annual fatalities from crocodiles and hippos, the Nile River is often cited as the most dangerous.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

