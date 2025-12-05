Which is the Deepest River in the World?

Rivers are truly the lifeblood of our planet, essential for life, agriculture, and industry. They have been vital to human civilisation, with major settlements dating back thousands of years along their banks, such as the ancient societies near the Nile and Indus rivers. Estimates suggest there are over 250,000 rivers worldwide, including all streams and brooks. Among the most famous are the longest, the Nile River in Africa, and the largest by water volume, the mighty Amazon River in South America. The oldest river in the world is often considered to be the Finke River in Australia, estimated to be up to 400 million years old. But do you know which river is known as the "Father of Rivers" and is the world's deepest? It flows through the second-largest rainforest on Earth. In this article, we'll take a look at the deepest rivers in the world and the secrets they hold.

List of Deepest Rivers in the World The depth of a river can vary significantly due to seasons, geology, and flow. The depths listed below represent the maximum recorded depth for each river. Rank River Name Max Depth (meters) Max Depth (feet) Continent 1 Congo River (Zaire River) 220 m 720 ft Africa 2 Yangtze River (Chang Jiang) 190 m 623 ft Asia 3 Amazon River 100 m* 330 ft* South America 4 Mekong River 90 m 300 ft Asia 5 Danube River 178 m 584 ft Europe 6 Zambezi River 116 m 381 ft Africa 7 Hudson River 66 m 216 ft North America 8 Yellow River (Huang He) 60 m 200 ft Asia 9 Mississippi River 61 m 200 ft North America 10 St. Lawrence River 65 m 213 ft North America

1. Congo River The Congo River is the deepest river in the entire world. Its maximum depth reaches an astonishing 220 metres (720 feet). It flows through west-central Africa. The river is the second-longest in Africa, after the Nile. It is also the world's second-largest river by water volume, after the Amazon. The Congo River is famous for crossing the Equator twice. The deep gorge that causes its immense depth is found in the Lower Congo region. Its dark, deep waters are home to many unique fish species. The river's constant and powerful flow helps maintain its extreme depth. 2. Yangtze River The Yangtze River is the second-deepest river, with a maximum depth of about 190 metres (623 feet). It is the longest river in Asia. It is also the third-longest river in the world. The river flows entirely within China. It is highly vital to the country's transportation, power, and agriculture. The river passes through massive gorges, such as the famous Three Gorges. These deep sections contribute to its impressive maximum depth. It empties into the East China Sea near the city of Shanghai.

3. Amazon River The Amazon River is widely considered the largest river by water volume. Its maximum depth can reach around 100 metres (330 feet). It flows through South America, mainly Brazil, and is the subject of debate for being the longest river in the world. Its vast width and massive water discharge are famous. The deep channels are essential for navigation, allowing ocean-going vessels to travel far inland. The vast Amazon Rainforest surrounds the river. This ecosystem is home to incredible biodiversity. 4. Mekong River The Mekong River is long in Southeast Asia. Its maximum depth is reported to be about 90 metres (300 feet) in certain sections. The river flows through six different countries, including China, Thailand, and Vietnam. It is a vital waterway for trade, fishing, and rice farming. The river supports the livelihoods of millions of people in the region. The deep part of the river is known for housing some extensive freshwater fish species. Its flow changes significantly between the wet and dry seasons.

5. Danube River The Danube River is the fifth deepest river on this list. It has a maximum depth of 178 meters (584 feet) in the Carpathian Mountains region. It is the second-longest river in Europe, after the Volga. It is a crucial international waterway. The river flows through ten countries, more than any other river in the world. It passes through major European cities such as Vienna, Budapest, and Belgrade. The deepest section is found in the Iron Gate gorge, a famous natural border. What Is The World's Deepest River? The Congo River in Central Africa is the world's deepest river. Its maximum recorded depth is an astounding 220 metres (720 feet). It is also the second-longest river in Africa and the second-largest in the world by water volume. The river's powerful currents and great depth make it a unique aquatic environment.