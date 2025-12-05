Which is the Deepest River in the World?

Rivers are truly the lifeblood of our planet, essential for life, agriculture, and industry. They have been vital to human civilisation, with major settlements dating back thousands of years along their banks, such as the ancient societies near the Nile and Indus rivers. Estimates suggest there are over 250,000 rivers worldwide, including all streams and brooks. Among the most famous are the longest, the Nile River in Africa, and the largest by water volume, the mighty Amazon River in South America. The oldest river in the world is often considered to be the Finke River in Australia, estimated to be up to 400 million years old. But do you know which river is known as the "Father of Rivers" and is the world's deepest? It flows through the second-largest rainforest on Earth. In this article, we'll take a look at the deepest rivers in the world and the secrets they hold.
List of Deepest Rivers in the World
The depth of a river can vary significantly due to seasons, geology, and flow. The depths listed below represent the maximum recorded depth for each river.
|
Rank
|
River Name
|
Max Depth (meters)
|
Max Depth (feet)
|
Continent
|
1
|
Congo River (Zaire River)
|
220 m
|
720 ft
|
Africa
|
2
|
Yangtze River (Chang Jiang)
|
190 m
|
623 ft
|
Asia
|
3
|
Amazon River
|
100 m*
|
330 ft*
|
South America
|
4
|
Mekong River
|
90 m
|
300 ft
|
Asia
|
5
|
Danube River
|
178 m
|
584 ft
|
Europe
|
6
|
Zambezi River
|
116 m
|
381 ft
|
Africa
|
7
|
Hudson River
|
66 m
|
216 ft
|
North America
|
8
|
Yellow River (Huang He)
|
60 m
|
200 ft
|
Asia
|
9
|
Mississippi River
|
61 m
|
200 ft
|
North America
|
10
|
St. Lawrence River
|
65 m
|
213 ft
|
North America
1. Congo River
The Congo River is the deepest river in the entire world. Its maximum depth reaches an astonishing 220 metres (720 feet). It flows through west-central Africa. The river is the second-longest in Africa, after the Nile. It is also the world's second-largest river by water volume, after the Amazon. The Congo River is famous for crossing the Equator twice. The deep gorge that causes its immense depth is found in the Lower Congo region. Its dark, deep waters are home to many unique fish species. The river's constant and powerful flow helps maintain its extreme depth.
2. Yangtze River
The Yangtze River is the second-deepest river, with a maximum depth of about 190 metres (623 feet). It is the longest river in Asia. It is also the third-longest river in the world. The river flows entirely within China. It is highly vital to the country's transportation, power, and agriculture. The river passes through massive gorges, such as the famous Three Gorges. These deep sections contribute to its impressive maximum depth. It empties into the East China Sea near the city of Shanghai.
3. Amazon River
The Amazon River is widely considered the largest river by water volume. Its maximum depth can reach around 100 metres (330 feet). It flows through South America, mainly Brazil, and is the subject of debate for being the longest river in the world. Its vast width and massive water discharge are famous. The deep channels are essential for navigation, allowing ocean-going vessels to travel far inland. The vast Amazon Rainforest surrounds the river. This ecosystem is home to incredible biodiversity.
4. Mekong River
The Mekong River is long in Southeast Asia. Its maximum depth is reported to be about 90 metres (300 feet) in certain sections. The river flows through six different countries, including China, Thailand, and Vietnam. It is a vital waterway for trade, fishing, and rice farming. The river supports the livelihoods of millions of people in the region. The deep part of the river is known for housing some extensive freshwater fish species. Its flow changes significantly between the wet and dry seasons.
5. Danube River
The Danube River is the fifth deepest river on this list. It has a maximum depth of 178 meters (584 feet) in the Carpathian Mountains region. It is the second-longest river in Europe, after the Volga. It is a crucial international waterway. The river flows through ten countries, more than any other river in the world. It passes through major European cities such as Vienna, Budapest, and Belgrade. The deepest section is found in the Iron Gate gorge, a famous natural border.
What Is The World's Deepest River?
The Congo River in Central Africa is the world's deepest river. Its maximum recorded depth is an astounding 220 metres (720 feet). It is also the second-longest river in Africa and the second-largest in the world by water volume. The river's powerful currents and great depth make it a unique aquatic environment.
How Is The Congo River So Deep?
The river's extreme depth is due to a combination of high water volume and geological factors. Its massive, constant flow and steep gradient give the river immense erosive power. This power has carved out a deep canyon through the Lower Congo region, preventing sediment from settling and filling the channel, even when sea levels rise.
Which River Is Deepest In India?
The Brahmaputra River is generally considered the deepest river in India. Its depths can reach up to 135 metres (440 feet) in certain areas, such as near Sadiya in the state of Assam. Its great depth and massive flow are caused by the heavy rainfall and meltwater it receives from the Himalayan mountain range.
What Is The Deadliest River In The World?
The title of "deadliest river" is often debated and depends on the metric (e.g., annual drownings or historical flood death tolls). Historically, the Yangtze or Yellow River (Huang He) in China has been the deadliest, with catastrophic floods such as the 1931 Yangtze flood that killed millions. By a measure of annual fatalities from crocodiles and hippos, the Nile River is often cited as the most dangerous.
