Word of the Day: Scrutiny
The word of the day is Scrutiny. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Scrutiny
Scrutiny refers to close, careful, and detailed examination or inspection of something. It often involves observing or studying something thoroughly to understand it or evaluate it properly.
Scrutiny - Origin
The word scrutiny comes from the Latin word “scrutinium”, meaning “a search” or “inquiry.” It evolved through Old French before entering English, where it began to represent detailed examination or investigation.
Scrutiny – Usage
The documents were placed under strict scrutiny by the investigators.
Every decision made by public officials is often subject to public scrutiny.
Scrutiny - Synonyms
Examination, inspection, analysis, review, investigation
Scrutiny - Antonyms
Neglect, glance, overlook, ignore, inattention
Conclusion
