Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Discern

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Scrutiny

The word of the day is Scrutiny. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Scrutiny

Scrutiny refers to close, careful, and detailed examination or inspection of something. It often involves observing or studying something thoroughly to understand it or evaluate it properly.

Scrutiny - Origin

The word scrutiny comes from the Latin word “scrutinium”, meaning “a search” or “inquiry.” It evolved through Old French before entering English, where it began to represent detailed examination or investigation.