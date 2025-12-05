CAT Response Sheet 2025
Word of the Day: Scrutiny

By Sneha Singh
Dec 5, 2025, 07:30 IST

Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of scrutiny here.

Scrutiny
Type

Noun

Meaning of Scrutiny

Scrutiny refers to close, careful, and detailed examination or inspection of something. It often involves observing or studying something thoroughly to understand it or evaluate it properly.

Scrutiny - Origin

The word scrutiny comes from the Latin word “scrutinium”, meaning “a search” or “inquiry.” It evolved through Old French before entering English, where it began to represent detailed examination or investigation.

Scrutiny – Usage

The documents were placed under strict scrutiny by the investigators.

Every decision made by public officials is often subject to public scrutiny.

Scrutiny - Synonyms

Examination, inspection, analysis, review, investigation

Scrutiny - Antonyms

Neglect, glance, overlook, ignore, inattention

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Scrutiny. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

