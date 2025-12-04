CAT 2025 Answer Key To Be Released On Dec 8 at iimcat.ac.in; Details Here

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 answer key on December 8, 2025. Candidates can check the official website to download the answer key at iimcat.ac.in. The institute released the response sheets today, December 4, 2025 at 5 PM on the website.

Students will need to log in to their account to check the response sheets. The management exam was held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 in three slots across India. This year, the CAT 2025 answer key objection window will be opened after 4 days.

How to download the CAT 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the CAT 2025 answer key online: