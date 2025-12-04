BPSC AEDO Exam Date 2025 OUT: Apply Online Reopens for 935 Vacancies at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Exam Date 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) BPSC has released the exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) on its official website. The Commission has also extended the last date to apply online for this major recruitment drive under which 935 AEDO posts are to be filled. Now interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 12, 2025 at https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The written exam will be conducted in the month of January 2026 across the state.

BPSC AEDO Exam 2025: Important Dates

As per the short notice released, the written examination for the AEDO posts will be conducted in multiple phases due to the large number of candidates applied for the same. The examination will be conducted in three phases tentatively scheduled with schedule given below-