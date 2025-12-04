BPSC AEDO Exam Date 2025 OUT: Apply Online Reopens for 935 Vacancies at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC AEDO Exam Date 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) BPSC has released the exam schedule for the posts of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO) on its official website. The Commission has also extended the last date to apply online for this major recruitment drive under which 935 AEDO posts are to be filled. Now interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 12, 2025 at https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
The written exam will be conducted in the month of January 2026 across the state.
BPSC AEDO Exam 2025: Important Dates
As per the short notice released, the written examination for the AEDO posts will be conducted in multiple phases due to the large number of candidates applied for the same. The examination will be conducted in three phases tentatively scheduled with schedule given below-
- January 10 and 11, 2026
- January 12 and 13, 2026
- January 15 and 16, 2026
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025 Highlights
Earlier the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had launched the recruitment drive for 935 Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO)posts across the state. Now candidates can apply for the BPSC AEDO vacancy at bpsc.bihar.gov.in on or before December 12, 2025. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Name
|
BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025
|
Conducted By
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
|
Total Vacancies
|
935
|
Advt No.
|
87/2025
|
Application Start Date
|
27 August 2025
|
Application Last Date
|
December 12, 2025
|
Exam date
|
January 10 to 16, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam/ Document Verification/Merit List
|
Official Website
|
bpsc.bihar.gov.in
How To Apply for BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025?
You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of bpsc.bihar.gov.in
- Navigate to Online Applications i.e. Candidates login page.
- Now Register via One-Time Registration (OTR) or log in using existing credentials.
- Now check the recruitment notification displaying as “Apply Online for AEDO Recruitment 2025” (Advt. No. 87/2025).
- Now complete the application form process after submitting your all crucial details.
- Upload required documents in prescribed formats.
- Pay the application fee online.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation