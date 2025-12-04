Pre Matric Scholarship for SC Students: Check Eligibility, Documents & More

Pre Matric Scholarship for SC Students: The Department of Social Justice & Empowerment has released Pre Matric Scholarship for students from the Scheduled Castes and other disadvantaged groups to pursue school education under this scholarship. The objective of this scheme is to financially support parents of children from the SC category and other disadvantaged categories for the education of their wards studying at the Pre-Matric stage. They aim to improve the participation of children and reduce the incidence of drop-out. These incidents mainly happen during the transition from the primary to the next level and elementary to the secondary stage. This scheme aims to enhance students' performance and maximise their chances of moving to the Post-matric stage of education. Continue reading for complete details of the Pre Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others here.

Persons engaged in hazardous cleaning as defined in Section 2(I) (d) of Manual Scavengers Act 2013.

Persons who are Manual Scavengers as defined under section 2(I) (g) of Manual Scavengers Act 2013

The Scholarship is meant for the children/wards of parents/guardians who belong to any of the following categories, regardless of their caste/religion:

You must be studying in classes I to X on a full-time basis

Component 2: Pre-Matric scholarship for children of parents/guardians engaged in Unclean and hazardous Occupation

Your Parent/Guardian's income should not be more than Rs. 2.50 lakh per annum.

You should be from the Scheduled Caste category.

You must be studying in classes IX and X on a full-time basis.

The other conditions of the eligibility criteria are as follows:

Only candidates who are nationals of India can apply for this scholarship.

There is no family income ceiling for component 2 of this scheme.

Benefits under the Pre Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others

Students will receive a consolidated academic allowance under this scheme. The rate of Pre Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others is as follows:

Day Scholar- Rs. 3500 per annum Hosteller:

Component 1: Rs. 7000 per annum

Component 2: Rs. 8000 per annum (For Class III-X)

10% extra allowance for Divyang (specially abled) students.

How to Apply for Pre Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others

The application process usually begins in April every year on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). You will first need to complete your registration on the NSP. After this, your details will be sent to the respective State. You can then fill out the entire application on the State portal. Use the simple instructions to apply for the Pre Matric Scholarship for SCs and Others: