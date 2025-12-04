CAT Response Sheet 2025
News

Meghalaya State Holiday on Dec 12; MBOSE Revises Class 11 Practical Exams to Dec 15

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 4, 2025, 18:42 IST

Meghalaya has declared a state-wide school holiday (private and government) on December 12, 2025, for the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. MBOSE has also postponed Class 11 Internal/Promotion practical exams to December 15, 2025.

Key Points

  • Meghalaya declared a state-wide school holiday on December 12, 2025.
  • It is to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.
  • MBOSE postponed Class 11 Internal or Promotion practical exams to December 15, 2025.

Meghalaya government has announced a state-wide holiday for all private and government school holidays on December 12, 2025. The holiday is to observe the death anniversary of the state freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has postponed Class 11 Internal/Promotion practical exams. The practical exams have been rescheduled to December 15, 2025.

The official notice reads, "It is hereby informed to all concerned that, since 12th December, 2025, is a state holiday, the Class-XI Internal/Promotion Practical Examination, 2025-2026, which was scheduled to be held on this day shall now be held on 15th December, 2025."

MBOSE—Notification regarding the Class-XI Internal/Promotion Practical Examination, 2025-2026

Who is Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma?

Pa Togan Sangma, popularly known as Togan Sangma or Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, was a giant Garo tribe leader from Garo hills in Northeast India. In 1872, during the British occupation of Garo Hills in the present Indian state of Meghalaya. 

Students are advised to confirm with their respective schools for any immediate intimation.

